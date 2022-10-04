Read full article on original website
CLEARWATER — The Sea Tow Foundation recently opened its 1,000th Life Jacket Loaner Program. The program started in 2008 with a single location where boaters could borrow and return life jackets for a safe day on the water. Thanks to grant funding from the Sport Fish Restoration & Boating Trust Fund, corporate sponsors and individual donors, the program has since grown to be the largest life jacket loaner program in the world.
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Alley Merchants hosts a monthly event on first Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 596 Indian Rocks Road, Belleair Bluffs. The Alley Shops will be open, with food vendors, and more. Vendor booths are still available. For information, email Chelsea at Coastalairedesign@gmail.com. Market on...
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church will host a Super Greek Festival Oct. 7-9 at the church, 3600 76th St. N. The three-day indoor and outdoor event is a celebration of Greek food, culture, dance and traditions. Admission is $3 per person. Ages 12 and under are...
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution!
• Jen Fulwiler, Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. • Il Volo, Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. • Jeff Scott Soto and Jason Bieler, Friday, Oct. 7, 8...
Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
BELLEAIR — Residents and officials in Belleair are mourning the death of Lil Cromer, a longtime staple of commission meetings and civic events, who died Sept. 12 after a bout with cancer. The 75-year-old was known for her snow-white hair, brash, outspoken personality, love of the community and willingness...
The 88th annual event’s theme is “We Have a Winner.”. The Florida Strawberry Festival announced that the festival’s theme for 2023 will be “We Have a Winner.”. “Yes, it points to the recent win we achieved in naming strawberry shortcake as Florida’s official dessert as we’re a little partial to the berry,” President Paul Davis said. “We’re excited about this year’s event and look forward to sharing in the celebration of the shortcake dessert that has come to make us so successful!”
October, one of the happiest and “bewitching” times of the year, includes celebrating fall festivals and activities, and setting up those “frightfully wonderful” Halloween decorations. Besides looking forward to the fall season with changes in weather and colors of leaves, it’s the time of year for...
TAMPA, Fla. – As the regular season ends and the AL Wild Card series begins this weekend, the City of Tampa is inviting fans to cheer on the Tampa Bay Rays with Mayor Jane Castor, Tampa Bay Rays representatives, and mascot Raymond! Today, Thursday, October 6
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Museum of History's craft beer fest is back at the St. Pete Pier after three years. More than 20 unique brewers from across the U.S. will offer samplings of their fan-favorite brews from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Museum of History located at the entrance to the St. Pete Pier.
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
All over downtown New Port Richey, people are getting ready for the Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day event that brings thousands of people to the city.
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
Haunted houses spring up everywhere in October. They’re decked out for the Halloween season and feature actors in costumes seeking scares — but they’ll be gone well before Thanksgiving. So, why not visit what docents claim is a real haunted house?. Take a drive up to Brooksville...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center will join pet shelters from seven other counties for a dogs-only mega-adoption event on Oct. 7-9. The event is organized by Pasco County Animals Services and will be at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 SR
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
Bishop Gregory Parkes is asking the 79 parishes and missions in the Diocese of St. Petersburg to hold a special collection during the month of October for the needs of people affected by natural disasters, including Hurricane Ian that has caused damage and devastation in its wake. “Our hearts are...
The North Carolina-based chain is known for fresh seafood and refreshing cocktails.
LARGO — Evidential medium Cindy Kaza will take the stage Thursday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. The Saturday show is sold out. Visit LargoArts.com or call...
