Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — The Sea Tow Foundation recently opened its 1,000th Life Jacket Loaner Program. The program started in 2008 with a single location where boaters could borrow and return life jackets for a safe day on the water. Thanks to grant funding from the Sport Fish Restoration & Boating Trust Fund, corporate sponsors and individual donors, the program has since grown to be the largest life jacket loaner program in the world.
Beach Beacon

Ongoing: Markets, group meetings, other activities

BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Alley Merchants hosts a monthly event on first Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 596 Indian Rocks Road, Belleair Bluffs. The Alley Shops will be open, with food vendors, and more. Vendor booths are still available. For information, email Chelsea at Coastalairedesign@gmail.com. Market on...
Beach Beacon

Community Calendar

ST. PETERSBURG — St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church will host a Super Greek Festival Oct. 7-9 at the church, 3600 76th St. N. The three-day indoor and outdoor event is a celebration of Greek food, culture, dance and traditions. Admission is $3 per person. Ages 12 and under are...
The Free Press - TFP

Pasco County Free Food Distribution Thursday, Oct 13

  PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution!
Beach Beacon

Happening this weekend: A&E events and activities

• Jen Fulwiler, Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. • Il Volo, Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. • Jeff Scott Soto and Jason Bieler, Friday, Oct. 7, 8...
sarasotamagazine.com

Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia

Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
Beach Beacon

Community mourns the ‘heartbeat of Belleair’

BELLEAIR — Residents and officials in Belleair are mourning the death of Lil Cromer, a longtime staple of commission meetings and civic events, who died Sept. 12 after a bout with cancer. The 75-year-old was known for her snow-white hair, brash, outspoken personality, love of the community and willingness...
plantcityobserver.com

Florida Strawberry Festival announces upcoming theme for 2023

The 88th annual event’s theme is “We Have a Winner.”. The Florida Strawberry Festival announced that the festival’s theme for 2023 will be “We Have a Winner.”. “Yes, it points to the recent win we achieved in naming strawberry shortcake as Florida’s official dessert as we’re a little partial to the berry,” President Paul Davis said. “We’re excited about this year’s event and look forward to sharing in the celebration of the shortcake dessert that has come to make us so successful!”
Beach Beacon

Fall family fun is on the way to Dunedin

October, one of the happiest and “bewitching” times of the year, includes celebrating fall festivals and activities, and setting up those “frightfully wonderful” Halloween decorations. Besides looking forward to the fall season with changes in weather and colors of leaves, it’s the time of year for...
10 Tampa Bay

Beers on the Pier returns to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Museum of History's craft beer fest is back at the St. Pete Pier after three years. More than 20 unique brewers from across the U.S. will offer samplings of their fan-favorite brews from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Museum of History located at the entrance to the St. Pete Pier.
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
The Laker/Lutz News

Bring on the boos, in Brooksville

Haunted houses spring up everywhere in October. They’re decked out for the Halloween season and feature actors in costumes seeking scares — but they’ll be gone well before Thanksgiving. So, why not visit what docents claim is a real haunted house?. Take a drive up to Brooksville...
Obituaries
Beach Beacon

Diocese mounts hurricane relief collections

Bishop Gregory Parkes is asking the 79 parishes and missions in the Diocese of St. Petersburg to hold a special collection during the month of October for the needs of people affected by natural disasters, including Hurricane Ian that has caused damage and devastation in its wake. “Our hearts are...
Beach Beacon

Central Park Performing Arts Center to present Cindy Kaza

LARGO — Evidential medium Cindy Kaza will take the stage Thursday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. The Saturday show is sold out. Visit LargoArts.com or call...
