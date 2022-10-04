Read full article on original website
Related
fsu.edu
FSU faculty available to comment on aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in its wake, and communities in Florida and elsewhere are working to rebuild in the aftermath. Florida State University faculty are available to speak to media covering post-storm recovery efforts. COMMUNITY RESILIENCE. Brad Schmidt, professor, Department of Psychology. Schmidt researches the nature, causes,...
fsu.edu
FSU psychologist elected as a fellow in prestigious American Psychological Association
A Florida State University professor is being honored by the most prestigious psychological institution in the country on the heels of receiving a major National Institutes of Health grant to expand his research on the treatment of pediatric ADHD. Associate Professor of Psychology Michael Kofler has been named a fellow...
fsu.edu
Student Star: Kaela Braxton
“FSU is a place that encourages its students to do what they may have once thought was impossible and I encourage every student of color to take advantage of that.”. With a devotion to student leadership, criminology major Kaela Braxton challenges fellow students to pursue their passions, explore their professional interests and succeed in class and beyond.
fsu.edu
Particles, superconductors and black holes: FSU professors invite community to physics class
Florida State University physics professors are welcoming the community into the classroom this fall to learn about magnets, waves and exploding stars through the annual Saturday Morning Physics program. “Saturday Morning Physics is a free-of-charge lecture series in which physicists discuss their work in easy-to-understand, non-technical terms,” said Assistant Professor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fsu.edu
Student Star: Susan Morales
“Creating spaces where all types of students feel welcome is a mark I hope to leave on FSU’s campus.”. With a passion for inclusion and helping her peers, Susan Morales chose to attend Florida State University to pursue undergraduate research and student leadership opportunities. During her freshman year, Morales...
fsu.edu
Faculty and Staff Briefs: September 2022
Florida State University’s faculty and staff are central to its mission and the key to its countless accomplishments. Throughout the year, honors and recognitions are awarded to individual faculty and staff members across campus. Faculty and Staff Briefs are produced monthly to recognize accomplishments and provide a space where honors, awards, bylines, presentations, grants, service and any other notable items can be showcased.
fsu.edu
FSU College of Music presents ‘potpourri of sounds’ from the University Symphony Orchestra
Performances of Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum” for String Orchestra, Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Tuba Concerto and Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1 will highlight the University Symphony Orchestra’s second performance of the season on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. The evening of innovative symphonic...
fsu.edu
Whole Life Insurance Open Enrollment
This message to faculty, staff and OPS employees has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff. FSU and Gabor Financial Solutions are pleased to announce a special open enrollment for Group Whole Life Insurance. This special open enrollment will run through December 9, 2022. It is independent of the State of Florida’s annual benefits open enrollment.
Comments / 0