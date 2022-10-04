Blackmon: Florida-Missouri has been a series defined by the wild and weird: Will that continue Saturday?

Florida is hosting Missouri for homecoming this Saturday and the occasion called for the Gators to bring in a special guest to narrate their hype video. Erin Andrews, a former member of the Gators ‘Dazzler’ dance team and a graduate of the school in 2000, received the honors. She has since went on to become one of the most familiar faces in sports broadcasting.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO