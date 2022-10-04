Blackmon: Florida-Missouri has been a series defined by the wild and weird: Will that continue Saturday?

Read full article on original website
Florida releases its hype video in advance of Saturday's game against Missouri
Florida is hosting Missouri for homecoming this Saturday and the occasion called for the Gators to bring in a special guest to narrate their hype video. Erin Andrews, a former member of the Gators ‘Dazzler’ dance team and a graduate of the school in 2000, received the honors. She has since went on to become one of the most familiar faces in sports broadcasting.
Florida Football: Gators Do Not Need A Offensive Coordinator (Yet)
As running back Lorenzo Lingard bolted through a wide-open hole against Eastern Washington’s defense, it marked the ending of two figurative droughts for Florida football’s offense. Florida’s 52-17 victory on Sunday marked the first time the Gators have scored more than 35 points in a game since the...
Florida football: Billy Napier makes depth chart changes ahead of Missouri
Last week against Eastern Washington, Florida football head coach Billy Napier made several notable changes to the depth chart. Kamari Wilson and Justus Boone had their first starts and we saw Jaydon Hill get on the field for the first time since 2020. Heading into Missouri, Napier has once again...
Mizzou reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game at Florida
The Missouri Tigers revealed their uniform combination on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Florida Gators. Mizzou will suit up in these uniforms that it took to Twitter with:. The Tigers come off of a tough 26-22 loss to the formerly No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and will have...
Florida football: Great Gator moments Aaron Judge would have ruined
If you are a fan of Florida football, you probably support other teams as well but when the Gators are on you only want to watch the Gators. This is not unique to Florida fans as countless college football fans want to spend their Saturdays watching college football. You aren’t...
College Football World Reacts To The Tom Petty News
One of the coolest traditions in college football happens prior to the start of the fourth quarter at Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium every home game. The Gators belt out "Don't Back Down" by Gainesville native and music legend Tom Petty. Petty, who passed away in 2017, will be honored...
Fans gather for the University of Florida's homecoming parade
Gainesville, FL — Gator fans got up bright and early today to find the best spots to watch the UF Homecoming Parade that took place today at noon. Fans, students, and staff all gathered on campus to partake in the two hour homecoming parade. UF schools as well as...
2022 UF Homecoming Parade
Watch WUFT’s live broadcast or live-stream of the 2022 UF Homecoming Parade in Gainesville, Florida on October 7, 2022. The pre-show kicks off at 11:45am, with the parade beginning at noon. Guests include UF President Kent Fuchs, WUFT-FM’s Glenn Richards, WUFT-TV’s Mary Brandenburg and more. Show your spirit and don’t miss the annual Homecoming Parade.
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget on Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process.
This Is Florida's Best Chocolate Cake
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most delicious chocolate cake in every state.
‘Do It For You’: University of Florida cheerleader embraces identity through hairstyling
For University of Florida senior Nile Bostic, it’s important to work for what she wants, in spite of expectations. Through hairstyling and cheerleading, she learned what brings her joy. Even though her hairstyles can take hours, Bostic finds value in connecting with her clients and “appreciates the quality time” while she’s behind the chair.
Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
Florida duo caught stealing thousands of dollars in ‘liquid gold,’ deputies say
A pair of Florida men are behind bars after they were caught pumping thousands of dollars worth of "liquid gold" from a local restaurant early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Gainesville man arrested after threatening to kill campers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested on aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened people with a knife. Officers arrested Dylan Kearce, 24, on Archer Road last night after victims told police that he had been causing issues at their camp all day. They...
Residents are upset about high gas price at Gainesville gas station
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers are upset after BP Gas Station located on Archer Road is priced at $3.39-that’s a 26 cent price increase within a week. October was the start of Florida’s fuel tax holiday signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. The bill is meant to provide more than $1.2 billion dollars of tax relief for items commonly purchased by Floridians, like gas.
University Police Department issues purple alert for missing woman
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a purple alert for a missing woman Monday at the request of the University Police Department. Jasmine Welman, 24, was last seen near UF Health Shands Hospital Monday, according to the purple alert issued by FDLE. Information about whether she was a patient or why she went missing near the hospital is still unknown, UPD Capt. Latrell Simmons said.
Man claims $1 million prize from Gold Rush lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Reddick
A 68-year-old man from Lake Placid has claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery’s Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game after purchasing the winning ticket in Reddick. According to the Florida Lottery, Peter Dulas visited the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office today and chose to...
Alachua County holds career fair in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners held a career fair Wednesday. The fair was held in partnership with CareerSource, a local job center that helps locals with job searches and career support and training. “The main goal today is to match people looking for work...
GRU continues late fee policy for October
Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) will continue waiving late utility fees for October, continuing the policy started for July, August and September. The policy started as an effort to help customers struggling with high summer bills, according to a press release. GRU also returned security deposits 12 months early for some customers.
