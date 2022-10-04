Actress Linnea Quigley To Appear at Upcoming 'The Return of the Living Dead' Screening at Lorain Palace Theatre

Hang on tight — here’s this week's packed list of Classical music events in Northeast Ohio. On Wednesday, October 5, there are four free events, each beginning at 7:30 pm. The University of Akron Wind Symphony, (Galen Karriker, conducting), performs at Guzzetta Recital Hall. A Cleveland Institute of Music Mixon Hall Faculty Recital features pianist Antonio Pompa-Baldi in music by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Ottorino Respighi and Roberto Piana. It’s free, but reservations are required. Down East Boulevard at Severance Music Center, Carlos Kalmar leads the CIM Orchestra in Ligeti, Ginastera and Brahms. And in Oberlin, Conservatory faculty /David Bowlin, violin, & Tony Cho, piano, play Charles Ives’ Violin Sonata No. 2, Gabriel Fauré’s Violin Sonata No. 1 in A, and Sergei Prokofiev’s Violin Sonata No. 1 in f, Op.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO