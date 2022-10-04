Read full article on original website
The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children
There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears
Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial
Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Country icon Loretta Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, according to an Associated Press report. Find Out: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?Explore: Your Biggest...
Bret Michaels Was Singing ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ to Loretta Lynn Weeks Before She Died
Since news broke Tuesday morning that Loretta Lynn, the pioneering country singer, died at her home in Tennessee at age 90, some of Nashville’s biggest stars, from Dolly Parton to Carrie Underwood, have been paying her tribute. But the remembrance that caught our eye was from the guy who once sang “Unskinny Bop.” “My heart is beyond heavy today,” Bret Michaels of Poison posted on Facebook. When we called up Michaels, he revealed that he had just been with Lynn at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee — singing Poison’s monster ballad “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” to her a...
Loretta Lynn Once Revealed Which 2 Country Music Legends Were Always at the Top of Her Playlist
Loretta Lynn once guessed she had about a thousand songs on a playlist on her computer, but she said two legendary country music artists were always at the top.
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
Watch Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, The Judds & More Honor Loretta Lynn With “Coal Miner’s Daughter” Back In 2011
It seems only fitting that the women of country would honor a true woman of country. The great Loretta Lynn passed away this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90. Both country music fans, and fellow artists alike have been sharing their favorite songs, memories and...
Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner’s Daughter Turned Country Superstar, Dies at 90
Loretta Lynn, who rose from an impoverished childhood in Kentucky’s coal fields to become a pioneering female star of country music, has died. She was 90. According to a statement from her family shared with Variety, Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Memorably portrayed in...
Dolly Parton Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Friend Loretta Lynn
Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," wrote the family in a heartbreaking social media statement. They have asked for "privacy" as they grieve, noting, "An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming."
Country Stars React To The Death Of Country Music Icon & Pioneer Loretta Lynn
The world will never see another Loretta Lynn. The country icon died today, October 4th, at home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90. Her family released the following statement about the death of their mother, saying the passed away peacefully in her sleep: “‘Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.’ The family of Loretta Lynn.” A statement from the family of Loretta […] The post Country Stars React To The Death Of Country Music Icon & Pioneer Loretta Lynn first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Loretta Lynn, First Lady of Country Music, Dies at 90
Loretta Lynn, one of country music's most indelible icons, died Tuesday at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, home. She was 90. Lynn's family confirmed the passing of their "precious mom" with a statement to "Extra" that reassured fans she had "passed peacefully in her sleep." Lynn was a rare musician whose...
Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Passed Away at 90 Years Old
There are few artists in country music who can claim to have had as much of an impact as Loretta Lynn did. Over the course of the last six decades, Loretta endeared herself to country fans worldwide through hits such as "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl" and "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin." She created and furthered a unique sound that has been replicated time and time again by contemporary acts in the genre.
Wynonna Judd: Loretta Lynn Was ‘Like an Aunt to Me’
Loretta Lynn was more than just a contemporary to Wynonna Judd. The Judds singer shared several stories and more than a few meaningful words on social media after hearing that a woman she considered an aunt had died. Judd’s story with Lynn begins when she was 15 years old and...
Inside Loretta Lynn's Friendship With Sissy Spacek
Country music icon Loretta Lynn died peacefully on the morning of October 4, 2022 at 90 (via CNN). The singer — known for songs like "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" and "Coal Miner's Daughter" — rose to fame in 1960, performing "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl" on the stage of the historic Grand Ole Opry (per Rolling Stone). Over the decades, Lynn served as a major influence and friend to her female contemporaries. Following the star's passing, Dolly Parton posted a heartbreaking statement on Instagram. "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," wrote the "Jolene" singer, adding, "We've been like sisters all these years we've been in Nashville . . ." Carole King, too, honored Lynn writing, "She was an inspiration. R.I.P. Loretta Lynn."
Garth Brooks Reflects on Longtime Friendship With Loretta Lynn: ‘I Just Loved Her’
Tuesday, October 4th marked a sad day in country music as fans around the world… The post Garth Brooks Reflects on Longtime Friendship With Loretta Lynn: ‘I Just Loved Her’ appeared first on Outsider.
Keith Urban Recalls ‘Date’ With Loretta Lynn in Touching Tribute
Keith Urban is joining dozens of country music stars in paying tribute to Loretta Lynn. The “Coal’s Miner Daughter” died on Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. Check out Keith Urban’s post below. “There’s unique artists, and I mean truly unique...
Carly Pearce Pays Tribute To The Late, Great Loretta Lynn With Perfect Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At The Grand Ole Opry
An absolutely perfect tribute to the great Loretta Lynn. Loretta sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She leaves behind an incredible legacy, as the Country Music Hall of Famer boasts a whopping 51 Top 10 hits, has won multiple Grammy Awards, and was the first woman to win the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards for Entertainer of the Year. It was a sad day for country […] The post Carly Pearce Pays Tribute To The Late, Great Loretta Lynn With Perfect Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At The Grand Ole Opry first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
