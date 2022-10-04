ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children

There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
The List

Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
Taste of Country

5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial

Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
Rolling Stone

Bret Michaels Was Singing ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ to Loretta Lynn Weeks Before She Died

Since news broke Tuesday morning that Loretta Lynn, the pioneering country singer, died at her home in Tennessee at age 90, some of Nashville’s biggest stars, from Dolly Parton to Carrie Underwood, have been paying her tribute. But the remembrance that caught our eye was from the guy who once sang “Unskinny Bop.” “My heart is beyond heavy today,” Bret Michaels of Poison posted on Facebook. When we called up Michaels, he revealed that he had just been with Lynn at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee — singing Poison’s monster ballad “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” to her a...
People

Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
The List

Dolly Parton Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Friend Loretta Lynn

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," wrote the family in a heartbreaking social media statement. They have asked for "privacy" as they grieve, noting, "An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming."
Whiskey Riff

Country Stars React To The Death Of Country Music Icon & Pioneer Loretta Lynn

The world will never see another Loretta Lynn. The country icon died today, October 4th, at home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90. Her family released the following statement about the death of their mother, saying the passed away peacefully in her sleep: “‘Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.’ The family of Loretta Lynn.” A statement from the family of Loretta […] The post Country Stars React To The Death Of Country Music Icon & Pioneer Loretta Lynn first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
extratv

Loretta Lynn, First Lady of Country Music, Dies at 90

Loretta Lynn, one of country music's most indelible icons, died Tuesday at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, home. She was 90. Lynn's family confirmed the passing of their "precious mom" with a statement to "Extra" that reassured fans she had "passed peacefully in her sleep." Lynn was a rare musician whose...
Distractify

Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Passed Away at 90 Years Old

There are few artists in country music who can claim to have had as much of an impact as Loretta Lynn did. Over the course of the last six decades, Loretta endeared herself to country fans worldwide through hits such as "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl" and "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin." She created and furthered a unique sound that has been replicated time and time again by contemporary acts in the genre.
The List

Inside Loretta Lynn's Friendship With Sissy Spacek

Country music icon Loretta Lynn died peacefully on the morning of October 4, 2022 at 90 (via CNN). The singer — known for songs like "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" and "Coal Miner's Daughter" — rose to fame in 1960, performing "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl" on the stage of the historic Grand Ole Opry (per Rolling Stone). Over the decades, Lynn served as a major influence and friend to her female contemporaries. Following the star's passing, Dolly Parton posted a heartbreaking statement on Instagram. "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," wrote the "Jolene" singer, adding, "We've been like sisters all these years we've been in Nashville . . ." Carole King, too, honored Lynn writing, "She was an inspiration. R.I.P. Loretta Lynn."
Whiskey Riff

Carly Pearce Pays Tribute To The Late, Great Loretta Lynn With Perfect Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At The Grand Ole Opry

An absolutely perfect tribute to the great Loretta Lynn. Loretta sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She leaves behind an incredible legacy, as the Country Music Hall of Famer boasts a whopping 51 Top 10 hits, has won multiple Grammy Awards, and was the first woman to win the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards for Entertainer of the Year. It was a sad day for country […] The post Carly Pearce Pays Tribute To The Late, Great Loretta Lynn With Perfect Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At The Grand Ole Opry first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC

