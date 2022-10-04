Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Where can you find the best gourmet cookies around North Texas?
The temperatures are slowly but surely cooling down, and that means baked goods will see a rise in sales and desire during the fall months heading into winter. Is there anything better than a gourmet cookie?
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
Jersey Mike’s to Add Plano Sandwich Shop
You can enjoy hot or cold sub favorites at this restaurant.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Dallas-Fort Worth, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, Austin restaurants listed among America’s best ramen spots
DALLAS (KDAF) — Remember, it’s a good thing when you’re slurping your ramen, not only are you eating it right, but you’re enjoying one of the most delicious dishes in the world to its fullest extent. National Noodle Day is being celebrated on Thursday, October 6,...
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
Eater
Rye Plans Fyrefest to Benefit McKinney Location Following Devastating Fire
Following the unfortunate news in August that Rye in McKinney closed down after a fire, the folks there are putting on Fyrefest on Monday, October 10, at their Lowest Greenville location. A representative for the restaurant said it is keeping the details mysterious for now but that a special menu will be served (please not cheese sandwiches), and guest bartenders will be creating cocktails for the night. And a guest DJ, because what would a Fyrefest be without music? Oh, right, a complete disaster.
Report: Did you know you can eat the best pizza in the country at this Dallas restaurant?
Well, the fall season is here in Texas as football is being played, the sun is still shining without it being nearly 100 degrees every day, fall fun & festivals are popping up everywhere and it's about that time to stop counting those calories.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Heck yeah! Another long weekend is ahead of us and Collin County knows how to receive it. Check all the family-friendly activities, festivals and concerts that are happening near you this weekend. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. Day Out With Thomas. When: October 7...
Tell Me Something Sweet offers homemade bars, pies and cakes in downtown Plano
Tell Me Something Sweet in Plano offers a variety of desserts, including apple pie, sweet potato pie and peach cobbler. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tell Me Something Sweet Bakery opened Oct. 1 at 930 E. 15th St., Ste. 200, in downtown Plano. The bakery was started by husband-and-wife team Kevin and Candace Ford. It features classic homestyle desserts, such as layer cakes, lemon bars, pecan bars and more. 469-551-3582. www.tmssbakery.com.
New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano
Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
dmagazine.com
A Once-Deserted Alley Is Now the Best Cantina in Dallas
It used to be an alley. Not just a quiet alley but a dead one: blocked off from public access, behind a locked door. The space was a radiator factory before that, until its Deep Ellum owners transformed it into a cut-through between two buildings, a quick way to walk from Elm Street to Main. Then, though, they seem to have had second thoughts. Radiator Alley became a place you wished you could walk through while you fumed at the padlock in your way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dessert Lab offers unique options in Richardson
Dessert Lab offers dishes such as a waffle ice cream sandwich. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Dessert Lab opened this summer in Richardson at 329 E. Polk St., Ste. 100. The dessert store offers a variety of unique dessert dishes, including a glazed doughnut ice cream sandwich and a waffle ice cream sandwich. The restaurant is open seven days a week after 5 p.m. on weekdays. 469-740-6600.
theredledger.net
New HEB open in Frisco Texas
At 6 a.m. on Sept. 21, 1500 people stood waiting in the dark watching the sunrise hoping to get a headstart on shopping in the new Frisco HEB. HEB says they may have seen 1 million dollars in sales on day one. “They always have everything you would need,” senior...
3 Texas spots among top-ranked Mexican restaurants in the country
October is underway as the fall season continues and October 4, one of the best food days of the year, is National Taco Day. Even better, it's a Tuesday, making this the Taco Tuesday of 2022.
Did your Texas lottery tickets win Wednesday night? 2 $25,000 winning tickets sold in Dallas & Houston
It seems you may need to check your Texas Lottery tickets from Wednesday after two winners in the Lone Star State decided to channel their inner Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys undefeated starting quarterback) by getting some nice wins.
DFW Named One Of The Best Places For Spooky Attractions
It’s spooky season ya’ll, and DFW was named of the best cities in the nation for Halloween entertainment that will chill you to the bone. Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Haunts,” set out to find the top 13 “terrorific” places in the U.S. to visit in 2022. She included Dallas as one of the areas with some of the best offerings for scary attractions.
papercitymag.com
This $5.77 Million Fort Worth Mansion Lords Over the Fifth Tee Box at the Exclusive Mira Vista Country Club
The aerial view of 6701 Laurel Valley, nestled on the Mira Vista Country Club course, shows just how much this mansion has to offer. The mansion at 6701 Laurel Valley Drive sits adjacent to the No. 5 tee box of Fort Worth’s Mira Vista Country Club. Sitting on 1.03 acres of its own, this is a modern ranch meets Mediterranean villa combination, clad in stacked limestone with a classical red tile roof.
Southlake Style
Southlake Amongst 2022 Best Small Cities In America
In a remote working world people have more choice than ever as to where they can live and work, more and more people are showing interest in rural and suburban life. To help sort out where people should consider putting down roots, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best Small Cities in America.
407 BBQ owner turns love of barbecue into career
Bryan McLarty opened 407 BBQ in February 2019. (Sara Rodia/ Community Impact) Bryan McLarty has worked in the barbecue business since he was 10 years old. This started the long road that led to him opening 407 BBQ in Argyle in 2019. 407 BBQ serves meals priced by the plate...
Local Profile
Plano, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 1