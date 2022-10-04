Read full article on original website
Thomas Staamer Dwyer
Thomas Staamer Dwyer, 78, of Riverside, RI, passed away on September 30, 2022 after a long illness. Born on February 16, 1944 in Macon, Georgia to Edward and Elizabeth Dwyer, Tom was raised from a young age in Pawtucket, RI and graduated from St. Raphael Academy in 1962. Tom attended the University of Rhode Island for a brief period of time and was a member of the Ram’s football team. After leaving URI, Tom worked at Blackstone Valley Electric Company, Star Market, and Acosta.
Sports Update
East Providence High School athletics is in full swing. Most outdoor sports are using the brand-new sports complex at the high school except football. Due to the larger crowds that usually attend football games, the home games have been moved to Pierce Stadium. Soccer, Lacrosse, etc., are using the new EPHS complex as well as indoor sports. The problem with the new Townie Stadium is a broken drainage pipe beneath one of the light poles. It is not an existing sewer line as some public comments mistakenly report. The heavy rains in recent weeks caused a sink hole under the stands in an area where a light stanchion is positioned. The weight of the water on a pipe seam may have been the culprit. Engineers are working on a plan to repair.
October News Briefs
The East Providence City Council approved an agreement for a five year contract with Axon Enterprise, to provide the police department with 65 body cams as well as some 65 tasers. The agreement was worked out between the Mayor’s office and the police department after a long process of checking into the best vendor for the purchase. The cost to the city is $160,000 per each of the five years with close to $113,000 reimbursed to the city annually by grant funding. The agreement came after officers tested body cams from a couple different companies. The cameras cost $1,750. Each and are warrantied.
