East Providence High School athletics is in full swing. Most outdoor sports are using the brand-new sports complex at the high school except football. Due to the larger crowds that usually attend football games, the home games have been moved to Pierce Stadium. Soccer, Lacrosse, etc., are using the new EPHS complex as well as indoor sports. The problem with the new Townie Stadium is a broken drainage pipe beneath one of the light poles. It is not an existing sewer line as some public comments mistakenly report. The heavy rains in recent weeks caused a sink hole under the stands in an area where a light stanchion is positioned. The weight of the water on a pipe seam may have been the culprit. Engineers are working on a plan to repair.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO