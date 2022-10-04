ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Barrett, Brunson, Rev Knicks' Preseason Win over Pistons

So far, so good for the New York Knicks. Jalen Brunson's soft opening at Madison Square Garden yielded 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, one of three Knicks starters to reach double figures. RJ Barrett led the way with 21 (8-of-14) as the Knicks opened the 2022 preseason with a 117-96 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Chicago

Dalen Terry Energizes Bulls, United Center in NBA Preseason Debut

Terry energizes Bulls, United Center in preseason debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dalen Terry didn’t take long to make a first impression in his NBA preseason debut Tuesday night. Entering to noticeable applause from the United Center faithful just over halfway through the third quarter, Terry started...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dribbles: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Mesh Well In Cavs Debut

1. First observation: Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland look like they will work well together. No issues were expected there and none are on the horizon, it seems. Just the opposite. 2. Mitchell (16 points) actually looked like the perfect complement for Garland (12 points) — again, as expected. Last...
NBA
CBS Sports

Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 NBA preview: Trae Young gets help at both ends of floor, but there still are concerns

It was quickly overshadowed by several other bombshell NBA developments, but the Atlanta Hawks significantly improved their prospects for the 2022-23 season when they pulled off a blockbuster deal for Dejounte Murray early in the offseason. Murray now joins superstar Trae Young to form one of the most dynamic backcourts in the NBA, and, when healthy, Altanta should sport a well-rounded and talented starting lineup.
ATLANTA, GA

