Japan, U.S. conduct joint drill involving aircraft carrier -Japan govt
TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States are conducting a joint military drill involving U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan in areas around Japan in light of North Korea's continued missile launches, Japan's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Inside a town recaptured by Ukraine: Bodies of Russian soldiers lie in street, no electricity or water
Ukraine's rapid counteroffensive on multiple fronts is gaining pace by the hour as forces penetrate Russian defense lines in the Kherson region in the south, while pushing further into the eastern Donbas region after recapturing the strategic city of Lyman. CBS News traveled to Lyman on Wednesday to see the...
Thailand day care center massacre leaves at least 36 dead, including 22 children
A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history. The assailant, who was fired...
Are hijab protests ‘the beginning of the end’ for Iran’s regime?
The Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, was holding court to a small group of journalists at the Millennium Hilton in New York on his first visit to the United States since his election in June 2021. At home, protests over the death in police custody of Masha Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, were entering their sixth day.
Inside a Ukraine city where civilians are being punished by Russian bombs for Putin's military losses
Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine — We've been to the front lines, and to cities recently liberated from Russian occupation amid Ukraine's lightning counteroffensive. But you don't have to go that far to see the destruction Russia is capable of. We visited the city of Zaporizhzhia, miles from any front-line combat, not...
Fears grow over Putin's nuclear threats
Experts worry the combination of limited military options and personal embarrassment could lead Russian President Vladimir Putin to lash out with chemical or tactical nuclear weapons. David Martin takes a look at what that would mean.
Inside a Russian attack on Ukraine's civilians
CBS News' Charlie D'Agata visits a Ukrainian city several miles from the front lines, and even further from Russian-held territory, but still far from safe. He speaks with residents just hours after a deadly barrage of Russian rockets.
President Biden says Putin's threat puts nuclear risk at highest level since Cuban missile crisis
President Joe Biden has responded to Russia's threats to use nuclear force in Ukraine as the war in Ukraine intensifies, saying "We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis." CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Ukraine and CBS News reporter Mary Ilyushina discusses the rhetoric from the Kremlin.
Spearfisher nearly loses his arm in shark attack off Australia's west coast
A spearfisher nearly lost his arm in a shark attack off Australia's west coast on Friday, officials and local media reported. In a news release, Western Australia's Department of Primary Industries said multiple agencies responded to a "serious shark bite incident" that occurred offshore from Port Hedland. The victim, identified...
Lawmaker cuts hair at podium during European Union debate on Iran protests
Swedish lawmaker Abir Al-Sahlani, who was born in Iraq, cut her hair while delivering a speech during a parliament debate on the protests in Iran at the European Union. “Until the women of Iran are free, we are going to stand with you,"" she said as she cut off her hair.
Ukrainian military forces Russian soldiers to retreat after Putin annexes areas
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed papers to officially annex four regions in Ukraine. This comes as President Biden unveils a $625 million security assistance package to Ukraine's military. CBS reporter Mary Ilyushina joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest.
Iran claims teen Nika Shakarami died in a fall. Her mom doesn't believe it, and either do protesters.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-government protests roiling the country. Nasreen Shakarami also said authorities kept her daughter Nika's death a secret for nine days, and then snatched her body from a morgue to bury her in a remote area, against the family's wishes.
