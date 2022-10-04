ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Ballistic Missile#Pass Over
CBS News

Fears grow over Putin's nuclear threats

Experts worry the combination of limited military options and personal embarrassment could lead Russian President Vladimir Putin to lash out with chemical or tactical nuclear weapons. David Martin takes a look at what that would mean.
POLITICS
CBS News

Inside a Russian attack on Ukraine's civilians

CBS News' Charlie D'Agata visits a Ukrainian city several miles from the front lines, and even further from Russian-held territory, but still far from safe. He speaks with residents just hours after a deadly barrage of Russian rockets.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
CBS News

Iran claims teen Nika Shakarami died in a fall. Her mom doesn't believe it, and either do protesters.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-government protests roiling the country. Nasreen Shakarami also said authorities kept her daughter Nika's death a secret for nine days, and then snatched her body from a morgue to bury her in a remote area, against the family's wishes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

CBS News

560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy