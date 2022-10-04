Dubai, United Arab Emirates — The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-government protests roiling the country. Nasreen Shakarami also said authorities kept her daughter Nika's death a secret for nine days, and then snatched her body from a morgue to bury her in a remote area, against the family's wishes.

