Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Hire Divorce Lawyers As Blow-Up Fight Leads To Possible Permanent Split

Is it over? Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen can't seem to mend their broken marriage. The NFL quarterback and the supermodel have reportedly hired divorce attorneys as the once happy lovers continue to live apart following a blow-up argument, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Multiple sources confirmed the news, revealing the end is near for the couple after 13 years of marriage. Hours before reports surfaced about the divorce lawyers, Gisele was spotted walking around Miami without her wedding ring on.

Despite their split, the duo escaped Hurricane Ian, evacuating Tampa Bay with their kids to Miami. But insiders revealed Tom and Gisele were not staying together in the Sunshine State.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source told Page Six this week. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Tom and Gisele's reps for comment.

As this outlet exclusively reported , the runway vixen's friends urged Gisele to update her prenup with Tom months before their marriage blew up. Gisele's pals stepped in after Tom signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports earlier this year.

"The current prenup is pretty ironclad and lists how everything will be divided should they break up, but it needs to be updated and it can be if both parties agree," a source dished in June.

Pointing out that "Gisele is rich in her own right," the insider added, "but her friends are telling her she'd be nuts not to revise their prenup and she's likely to listen to them."

There's a lot of money between them.

Gisele has topped Forbes’ highest-paid models list for several years, with her net worth estimated at $400 million. Tom has made an estimated $333 million during his 23-year career, and now, with his $375 million 10-year deal with Fox Sports, there's more to lose if the couple divorces .

Besides money and property, Gisele and Tom will have to work out the custody of their two children. Interestingly enough, sources claimed that Gisele is unhappy with the way Tom treats their kids when he returns home from work after a long day of football.

Tom's decision to return to the NFL also contributed to their marriage issues.