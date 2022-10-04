ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Peak leaf-peeping season to arrive early this year

By Kdka News Staff
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Peak leaf-peeping season is quickly approaching in Western Pennsylvania.

Some trees like Black Gum have already begun transforming from green to a vivid red.

Ryan Reed with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry says that in years past foliage change has been delayed with warmer than typical fall weather.

This year, however, the cooler temps started on the first day of autumn.

“That’s optimal for a really profound color change,” Reed said.

The current prediction for the best fall colors is the weekend of October 15, especially in the Laurel Highlands.

Photo credit PADCNR

“This is the first year I can definitively say we had that pronounced fall cool down,” Reed said.

The weekly report can be found Thursday at their website, dcnr.pa.gov.

