Lawrence, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Times news team celebrates 3 prestigious awards and honors

The Lawrence Times news team on Thursday announced two prestigious new awards and an honorable mention recognizing the publication’s community journalism and investigative prowess. The team is honored to celebrate earning, “among dozens of interesting nominations,” the recognition of Best Non-Traditional News Organization from the American Journalism Online Awards...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Experiential event aims to guide teenagers through healthy relationships

An upcoming event, “In Their Shoes: Building Healthy Relationships,” will aim to provide young people with an understanding of healthy relationship dynamics. Teenagers 14 and up as well as any interested adults are invited to participate in the experiential activity. “This program teaches concepts necessary to speak to...
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas family fights to stay together

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
KANSAS STATE
City
Lawrence, KS
KCTV 5

Olathe Health announces intent to join KU Health System

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas Health System continues to expand its reach. Olathe Health announced Wednesday morning it has signed a Letter of Intent to join The University of Kansas Health System. “We’re proud of what we have achieved as an independent health system over the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

100-year-old farm now available for the public to enjoy (Sponsored post)

The Baldwin family, who have owned a farm in western Douglas County for 100 years, have now opened a pumpkin patch and corn maze that will be open for the month of October. “The Patch,” as it is called, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The family asks that everybody check in at the Clinton Store, 598 North 1190 Road in Lawrence, for a hay ride to the farm. Admission is $5 per head.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Lance Leipold announces Gavin Potter no longer with program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - During Tuesday’s weekly press conference, head coach Lance Leipold says Linebacker Gavin Potter is no longer with the program. “He’s left the program... there wasn’t a whole lot. He’s decided that he was going to redshirt and then move on,” Leipold said.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Candlelight vigil to remember victims, show support for survivors of domestic violence

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, October, community members on Thursday are invited to participate in a candlelight vigil in downtown Lawrence. Organized by #BeMoreLikeClaire, “the vigil will provide an opportunity for the community to remember victims, honor survivors and explore ways to act to make a difference,” according to a news release.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Obituary: Michael Scott Blanck

Memorial Mass for Michael Scott Blanck, 43, of Eudora will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11th at St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lawrence, KS. Michael “Spank” sadly passed away on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. Michael was born in Lawrence, KS, on July 27, 1979, to Gary and the late Jeanine (Curtis) Blanck.
EUDORA, KS
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS

Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
LENEXA, KS
wbrc.com

12-year-old collapses at school, gets new heart

OLATHE, Ks. (KMBC) – A 12-year-old collapsed during a physical education class at school when his heart stopped. Teachers at Woodland Spring Middle School rushed to give Max Kotchavar CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to bring him back to life. “It’s a miracle, and every time I...
OLATHE, KS
kcur.org

Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help

A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Some Kansas students upset about guidance on gender identity

DE SOTO, Kansas (KCTV) -- Another local school district is wrangling with how to handle gender identity in school. Monday night, several students expressed their concern to the De Soto school board over a document sent to teachers titled, “Guidance Related to Preferred Names, Pronouns and Gender Identity.” Some of the guidance is due to a new state law that could affect other districts.
DE SOTO, KS
KSN News

Bird flu returns to Kansas, detected in 2 counties

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An illness targeting birds has returned to Kansas, bringing with it renewed warnings for poultry farmers from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). According to the KDA, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, has made a comeback in Kansas. This week, positive cases were identified in […]
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Delays on I-435 due to filming for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has confirmed that there were rolling roadblocks on I-435 today due to filming for HBO’s “The Last of Us.”. On Monday, @KansasCityKDOT posted on Twitter that travel delays of up to 15 minutes were expected for both directions of I-435 on Tuesday. They said the delays would be between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue due to a “scheduled event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.”
KANSAS CITY, MO

