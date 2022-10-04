ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Party like it's Halloween, and the 1920s, at The Haunted Speakeasy

There is a scene in the 1980 Stanley Kubrick movie "The Shining" with ghosts from a party in the Roaring '20s that has always haunted Worcester singer, comedian and event producer Niki Luparelli. So much so that she created a famous party of her own, The Haunted Speakeasy, which will...
WORCESTER, MA
Five Things to Do: Walker Hayes, Jamey Johnson, 'Mean Girls' and more ...

As country singer-songwriter and Alabama native Walker Hayes makes clear in "Fancy Like," low maintenance is fine by him along with a date night dinner at Applebee's with the "Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake." But he's been enjoying an increasingly high-powered career, and the single "Fancy Like,” from his album "Country Stuff," spent six months at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Songs Chart. It won the Billboard Music Award for Top Country Song earlier this year, and also gave Hayes his first Grammy Award nomination as an artist for Best Country Song. Hayes will make his only Massachusetts appearance on his current "Glad You're Here" tour on Oct. 8 at the DCU Center.
WORCESTER, MA
First Historic New England Summit Oct. 13-14 at Mechanics Hall

WORCESTER — Historic New England is convening a major multidisciplinary conference that will include 60 speakers Oct. 13-14 at Mechanics Hall. The first Historic New England Summit will bring together "professionals, volunteers, philanthropists, thought leaders, students, and individuals interested in preservation issues to explore how 21st-century challenges and opportunities are being collectively addressed to create livable, resilient communities," according to an announcement.
WORCESTER, MA
What's the buzz?: Cheech Marin talks art, cannabis at Boxborough convention

Comedy genius, counter-culture icon, cannabis poster child and champion of Chicano art Cheech Marin will be the keynote speaker at the inaugural HighLifeStyleShow happening Friday through Sunday at the Boxboro Regency Hotel & Conference Center, 242 Adams Place, Boxborough. Produced by Northeast Comic Con and Collectible Extravaganza creator Gary Sohmers...
BOXBOROUGH, MA
GWLT adds new trails to Hike Worcester Week

Every year, as the leaves turn from green to yellow to orange and the days get colder, Massachusetts hikers take to the trails to explore the state’s forests and fields. Young families, grandparents and everyone in between head outside and spend time around the hills and ponds of Worcester and the surrounding towns.
WORCESTER, MA

