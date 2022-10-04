As country singer-songwriter and Alabama native Walker Hayes makes clear in "Fancy Like," low maintenance is fine by him along with a date night dinner at Applebee's with the "Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake." But he's been enjoying an increasingly high-powered career, and the single "Fancy Like,” from his album "Country Stuff," spent six months at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Songs Chart. It won the Billboard Music Award for Top Country Song earlier this year, and also gave Hayes his first Grammy Award nomination as an artist for Best Country Song. Hayes will make his only Massachusetts appearance on his current "Glad You're Here" tour on Oct. 8 at the DCU Center.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO