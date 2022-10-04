ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

cbs7.com

Midland ISD seeks community involvement in search for new superintendent

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD’s search for its next superintendent is underway, and the district is encouraging members of the community to share their feedback by taking a survey that will help in the search and hiring process. The Midland ISD board of trustees has selected Dr. Ann Dixon...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD is seeking help from the community for vacant position

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD announced this week they’ve started for the search for a new superintendent, and they’re asking for help from the community. The survey that MISD placed for the community, mostly asks about the new superintendent, but the president of MISD Board of Trustees, Bryan Murry, says it’s also to see what the district is doing good and what they can improve on.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Structure fire in Ector County destroys multiple homes

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A structure fire in Ector County on Wednesday morning has destroyed multiple homes and a metal building. The incident occurred on 4618 W. Mulberry Street at 9:56 a.m. The fire started in a small abandon house, and proceeded to engulf a small metal building and mobile home.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD sixth grade Marching Festival is back

Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. What does the TRO against ECUD elections means for Ector County residents?. Updated: 18 hours ago. An ECUD water tower rises above the flat landscape in Ector County, TX. Meals...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Aspiring Principals Academy prepares MISD’s future leaders

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s Office of Learning, Leading and Innovation has launched the Aspiring Principals Academy, a cohort of select assistant principals. “This transformational investment is a game changer for the future of our leadership capacity,” said Associate Superintendent Charlie Garcia. “People are a premium, and having a pipeline of future instructional leaders will be invaluable to the district.”
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Reporter Telegram’s old printing press.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thriving United bought the old Midland Reporter Telegram building but, that building comes with a very heavy guest. The original press from the early sixties still sits in the same place, weighs several tons, and stands three stories.It would take several big rigs to haul it away. But, the plans are to keep it right where it is, and get it started again, which could lead to reviving some old technology.
MIDLAND, TX
#Immigration Policy#Disaster Declaration#Volleyball#Seniors#Politics Federal#Politics Local#Carpet Tech#Midland High School#Mhs#Permian#Phs
ABC Big 2 News

Nimitz 6th grader charged after making threat

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A sixth grade student from Nimitz Middle School was arrested Thursday after making a threat, Ector County ISD said in a news release. The student reportedly said he was going to “shoot up the school”.  ECISD said the boy has been charged with the class A misdemeanor of Threat or Exhibition of […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Health hosting Covid-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccine Clinic

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health will be hosting a Covid-19 Bivalent Vaccine Clinic on Oct.13. Anyone ages 12 and older are eligible. The clinic will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center, 4214 Andrews Hwy, Midland. Register for the clinic at...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

The need for workers in hospitals and clinics is a high demand in the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Health care professionals and students were brought together by the Texas Tech University Health and Science Center for a collaborative seminar. The healthcare workforce summit was a day of collaboration with the community and healthcare leaders to identify barriers and explore strategies to keep top healthcare providers in the Permian Basin.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Senior Life Midland 33rd annual Texas Sized Garage Sale is underway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Senior Life Midland kicked off their Texas Sized Garage Sale, located on 407 E Scharbauer Drive. The sale started this morning at 9 a.m. with general admission being five dollars. One shopper, Wyatt Earp, said his and wife and daughter were lined up outside at...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Monahans Cemetery

Meals and Wheels Odessa and Carpet Tech are teaming up to provide meals for seniors. Meals and Wheels Odessa and Carpet Tech are teaming up to provide meals for seniors. VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland beats Odessa in five set thriller. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT. The Midland High...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Stalking, tracking and recording: The impacts of technology on domestic violence

MIDLAND, Texas — Groups that help victims of domestic violence have had to keep up with technology and adapt new ways to help those that could be in harm's way. "A major form of abuse comes through technology and that form of abuse is something that is probably newer and something we think about readily, it's important that we stretch our way of thinking to keep our victims safe," said Maisha Colter, CEO of ADVA.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Drone Drama

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, Natasha Sims and her children were enjoying time in their backyard in central Odessa when she says a drone flew over them about 6 feet from the ground. “If you’re in my yard, you’re invited. You can’t get to it. You can’t even see my yard from the street,” […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man who hit OPD officer with stolen vehicle sentenced to 60 years

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was sentenced earlier this week after an Ector County Jury found him guilty of assaulting a police officer and evading arrest. Robert Franco will spend the next 60 years behind bars, according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 23, […]
ODESSA, TX

