The United States Court Of International Trade Declares The Importation Of Cannabis Paraphernalia Legal
Although importing drug paraphernalia is illegal under the federal Controlled Substances Act (CSA), the United States Court of International Trade (CIT) recently held that cannabis paraphernalia could be lawfully imported into Washington state pursuant to a statutory exemption never before recognized by a federal court. The CIT reached this decision...
'This Is Where I'd Have Biden's Debt Relief, If It Wasn't For Those Darned Black People,' Says Wisconsin Institute For Law And Liberty
A group in Wisconsin claims President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt violates federal law by intentionally seeking to narrow the racial wealth gap and help Black borrowers. The allegation is among the claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by conservative legal outfit Wisconsin...
6 States Sue To Block Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Because Their Governments Really Need The Interest Income
The student loan lawsuits continue. Six states — Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina — have jointly filed a lawsuit to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. As with the other lawsuits, the plaintiffs argue that the president does not have the unilateral...
Morning Docket: 10.07.22
* Biden just mass pardoned everyone convicted of weed possession in DC. Next, the world! [CNBC]. * Delaware’s Supreme Court to soon decide the constitutionality of mail-in voting. Prepare your parcels! [Delaware Online]. * Nothing says Biglaw like dropping coin on a dime. Bitcoin, rather. [Bloomberg Law]. * Plan...
The Biglaw Firms That Strike Fear In The Hearts Of Opposing Counsel (2023)
If you’re working in-house and dealing with bet-the-company litigation, you want the very best litigators in the world to be on your side — especially during times like these. You want a firm with litigators so strong that opponents gasp in fear at the very mention of its name. You want a firm that is known internationally for going for the jugular and coming out on top.
12 Federal Judges Suggest They're No Longer Hiring Yale Law School Clerks... But Too Cowardly To Go On The Record
Yale Law became the avatar for conservative grumbling largely on the back of the Washington Free Beacon’s commitment to convert every New Haven molehill into a mountain, hyping every rule-abiding protest as if speakers barely ducked Molotov cocktails and placing a student group scolded over a racial stereotype parties on a pedestal between Mandela and Solzhenitsyn. Yale isn’t uniquely more liberal than any other institution that skews toward smart, academically gifted people, but it’s the Horcrux these people have chosen to bear the weight of a collapsing star’s worth of their whinging grievances.
Did Trump's SCOTUS Brief Just Admit To Something They Maybe Shouldn't Have?
As I am certain you’ve heard by now, last night Donald Trump filed an emergency application to the Supreme Court asking the high court to overrule part of the Eleventh Circuit’s order in the Mar-A-Lago warrant case. Specifically, the brief makes a pendent appellate jurisdiction argument that the appellate court can’t review the particulars of what is before Special Master Raymond Dearie.
Biden Blazes Federal Drug Policy, Sparks Change With Blunt Talk About Marijuana Laws
This afternoon, President Joe Biden announced that he would be pardoning anyone with a federal conviction for simple marijuana possession in an attempt to right the nation’s “failed” drug policy and that he urges America’s governors to follow suit. The president called on Attorney General Merrick...
Descendants Of Serranus Hastings Sue To Keep Name Of Genocider On Law School
Chancellor and Dean David Faigman shared with the Hastings community that a lawsuit was filed by descendants of Serranus Hastings and a group of alumni opposing the name change. Despite the setback, Faigman had encouraging words about the name change. We are disappointed that this group of individuals wants to...
Mind Games Cybercriminals Play With Law Firm Employees
We love that quote from Corey Nachreiner, the CSO of cybersecurity firm WatchGuard. We do of course make logging in all too easy. Many law firms do not have an out-processing checklist for those who leave their employment, so we make it simple to discover IDs and passwords that are “hanging around.”
Passing The Bar By Lowering The Bar -- See Also
Finally, It Has Happened To Me: Trump’s lawyers filed something kinda, maybe, sorta not crazy. It won’t last. There are associates that want to stay in Biglaw, but for personal reasons they need to relocate to another major legal market. Here are answers…. You’re Uninvited, An Unfortunate Slight:...
It’s Not A Lie If You Believe It
Ginni Thomas testified to the January 6 committee that she still believes the election was stolen from Donald Trump. They wouldn’t call it the “big” lie if it went down easy! But she also testified that she and Clarence don’t talk about work, which might be even less believable than her stolen election claim. Also, an attorney billed 277 hours to review 20 documents… that seems like something the firm should’ve stopped earlier. And Judge James Ho is trying to help conservative Yale students by announcing he’ll never hire them. And you thought Ginni wasn’t making sense.
Thursday, October 6, 2022
“Supreme Court will consider whether Andy Warhol’s Prince paintings violate copyright law”: Mark Walsh has this report online at ABA Journal. “How much cruelty is a pork chop worth?” Columnist Kathleen Parker has this essay online at The Washington Post about a case pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Teleworking trend propels feds to start reducing their office footprint. How long will it take?
You’re not the only one working from home: So are thousands of government workers. And as a result, Uncle Sam’s office needs have changed dramatically.
Friday, October 7, 2022
“The Portrait of Justice”: Larry Buchanan and Matt Stevens of The New York Times have this photo essay. “Ohio’s six-week abortion ban on hold indefinitely. State expected to appeal.” Jessie Balmert and Cameron Knight of The Cincinnati Enquirer have this report. “Does Ideology Really Matter When Hiring...
Partners Shouldn't Take Credit for Articles Written By Associates
Associates at many law firms have a number of tasks they need to conduct in additional to completing legal assignments and billing hours. At many firms, associates need to contribute to business development efforts that help partners originate new business. This process has the benefit of teaching associates how business development works so that associates are better situated to sign clients when they step into more senior roles. As part of business development efforts, many attorneys write articles about legal subjects that are published in legal publications or on law firm websites. Many law firms give partners authorship attribution even though partners spend little or no time writing these articles. This is not fair, and partners should not take credit for articles that they had little role in writing.
Right-Wing Legal Challenges To Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Shrink Scope Of Program
During some periods of American history, the opposition response to a policy enactment by the party in power consisted largely of rhetoric and a focus on the next election. In contemporary society, however, the de facto response is a wave of lawsuits. Joe Biden’s new student loan forgiveness program is...
Ex-Jones Day Partner Avoids Jail Time For Telling Client To 'Burn' Evidence
So, Above the Law isn’t really in the habit of giving out practice pointers for lawyers. After all, we’re just a silly little blog read by lawyers, not a law school clinic. But, um, here’s a free tip that is guaranteed to make your practice better: don’t tell clients to “burn” evidence — yes, even if the contents are potentially embarrassing. Your career will inevitably turn out worse than if you had just sucked up the impact of whatever those documents are.
