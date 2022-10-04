Read full article on original website
Related
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are trying to I.D. a suspect who stole credit cards from a car
On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 1811 hrs., the pictured suspect smashed the victim’s car window parked at the Chuze Fitness (2027 Westminster Mall) parking lot and stole several bank cards as well as currency. Minutes later, the suspect used the stolen cards at Target to make several large purchases.
newsantaana.com
Suspect wanted for grand theft and vandalism at a Westminster music school
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1243 hrs., the pictured suspect is wanted in reference to a grand theft and vandalism that occurred at the Westminster Arts Academy (14441 Beach Blvd). The suspect was recently denied a job application with the business and is believed to have committed these crimes...
newsantaana.com
The SAPD arrested a suspect who allegedly stole over $1M worth of COVID-19 tests
Santa Ana PD 02/23/2022 Wanted Wednesday suspect Carlitos Peralta, a 33-year-old, was taken into custody on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. Peralta was the Warehouse Manager of the “Covid Clinic” located at 3401 W....
crimevoice.com
Active Parolee Suspected of Fatally Stabbing Homeless Man
An active parolee has been arrested for murder after a man was fatally stabbed on a Santa Ana bike trail. Aaron William Parks, 28, died five days after he sustained a stab wound to the head. “Detectives learned the victim was homeless and that the stabbing possibly stemmed from a dispute,” said Santa Ana police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police searching for suspect who shot a 60-year-old man at a street takeover
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 60-year-old man during a street takeover.The shooting happened on Sept. 18 at about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and 48th Street in South L.A. According to the LAPD, the suspect was a spectator at the takeover and got into an altercation with someone else watching the sideshow. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot three times at the other spectator that was running away. Instead of hitting the man he was in an altercation with he struck a 60-year-old man in the back. Police said the victim was walking past the street takeover while on the way home.Officers said the suspect is a 5'11" Hispanic man and weighs about 170 pounds. They believe he is about 18 years old with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored short sleeve T-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.Those with information on the shooting should contact the LAPD at (213) 786-5414 or (213) 910-8703. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website https://lacrimestoppers.org.
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Cops Respond to Fight at Vons Center; Lots of Alcohol Incidents; Man With Machete Tells Police He's Homicidal and Suicidal; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 29 – October 5. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 340 service events, resulting in 70 investigations. Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested. September 29 at 5:44 a.m., a subject called...
Two men found with stab wounds in Pomona
Two men were stabbed early Friday morning in Pomona and were eventually taken to Pomona Valley Hospital in unknown condition. It's unclear what took place before that led up to the stabbing. Pomona Police Department officers responded to the 487 block of East Kingsley Avenue after receiving a stabbing call just after 1 a.m.There is no information on the suspect responsible for this stabbing at this moment.
crimevoice.com
Ontario Man Barricades Himself inside Vehicle after Allegedly Murdering Woman
An Ontario man was arrested for murder after he allegedly barricaded himself in a vehicle outside the home where the incident took place. It took Ontario police negotiators about three hours to successfully remove Allen Kao, 50, from the parked vehicle. He was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries and will be booked for murder once he received medical clearance, according to Ontario police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 wounded following shooting in Florence-Firestone area
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened a little before 4:15 p.m. near 103rd street. They were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a person shot in the leg. When they arrived, they found a woman, in her 60s, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. A second victim, a male, was also reportedly nearby on Juniper and 102nd Street. He also received a non-life-threatening wound.Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. However, police were not immediately sure if the two incidents were connected, despite receiving calls to report both shootings at the same time. No suspect information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
foxla.com
Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
5th suspect arrested in connection to body found in Arizona
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fifth suspect sought out in the Sept. 23 alleged murder of a body found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Ariz., has been arrested. Police said Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody in Riverside County around 10 a.m. Friday morning. Cole had an outstanding arrest warrant […]
Westminster hit-and-run leaves bicyclist in critical condition
A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Westminster Thursday night.Westminster police officers called to Magnolia Street and Hazard Avenue, near Westminster Park, at about 7:40 p.m. found the cyclist unconscious in the street. The cyclist, a man between 50 and 55 years old, was taken to the hospital with head trauma and is in critical condition.According to police, the vehicle that struck the cyclist was described as a light-colored sedan that was last seen driving east of Hazard Avenue from Magnolia Street. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information can call Westminster police traffic Officer Claire Tran at (714) 548-3788.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsantaana.com
Suspect nicknamed Dung Body pleads guilty to running illegal casinos in Santa Ana and bribing a police officer
SANTA ANA, California – A Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to federal offenses for operating illegal gambling dens and paying $128,000 in cash bribes to a Santa Ana Police officer to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of his underground casinos, according to a plea agreement filed today in federal court.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD is searching for a missing elderly woman
Missing Person Alicia Montes was last seen on 10/07/2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m. walking westbound 5th Street. She was wearing brown top, black jeans, black purse and white shoes. Missing Person: Alicia Montes (83) Santa Ana. Description: Female, 5’03” tall, 100 lbs., and silver hair with burgundy tips.
KTLA.com
17-year-old male and female charged with murder in fatal Fashion District stabbing
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced murder charges against two 17-year-olds in connection to the stabbing death of 56-year-old Du Young Lee in the Fashion District. The deadly incident unfolded on Oct. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street, close to the...
Long Beach Post
Woman arrested following stabbing at Belmont Pier, police say
A Long Beach woman was arrested following a stabbing Tuesday evening at the Belmont Pier, police said. Police said she and a man who appeared to be her boyfriend were in an argument at the Belmont Pier sometime around 6:20 p.m. when she brandished a knife and stabbed him in the upper body.
newsantaana.com
Costa Mesa man arrested after alleged carjacking and police pursuit, in Newport Beach
Alfredo M. Hopgood of Costa Mesa, a 26-year-old felon, was arrested today after allegedly carjacking two people at gunpoint today, at about 3:33 p.m., near Fashion Island, in Newport Beach. Hopgood allegedly stole one vehicle and then carjacked another vehicle, at gunpoint, after the first vehicle became disabled after he...
Woman recovering after she was attacked by homeless man in Torrance
A woman is recovering from a brutal attack in Torrance several months ago that left her with facial fractures. The woman, who has not been identified, was sexually assaulted and attacked by a homeless man while she was walking her two dogs in Torrance at night. The attack took place on July 31 at about 1:00 a.m. in the 4300 block of Emerald Street.Forty-six-year-old Darrell Waters, a homeless man, was arrested the following Monday by the Torrance Police Department.While the suspect is in custody, that hasn't accelerated the victim's healing process. According to the victim's friend Debbie Keyser, who started a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $64,000, the victim has continued to seek therapy for emotional distress and effects from post traumatic stress disorder. The victim will receive reconstructive dental work on Oct. 14. However, there is a good chance that the victim will have to face the man who attacked her once again in court if the case goes to a jury trial, according to Keyser.
mynewsla.com
Search Warrant Service in Costa Mesa Leads to Barricade
A man barricaded himself in an industrial area of Costa Mesa Wednesday when authorities attempted to serve a search warrant. Costa Mesa police were dispatched at about 11 a.m. to the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue to assist special agents from the bureau of firearms for the state Attorney General’s Office in serving the search warrant, according to Roxi Fyad, a spokeswoman for the Costa Mesa Police Department.
1 arrested in break-in at Rosemead business
At least one person was taken into custody outside a Rosemead business that had been burglarized overnight.The owner of JC Company Mart, at 8062 Garvey Ave., called police at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday to report his business' security system had detected movement at the closed storefront. The owner told authorities this wasn't the first break-in at his store – a previous burglary occurred when someone got in through the roof.The business owner went out to the store to let the deputies in, but a Los Angeles County Fire truck was called in so deputies could find how the intruder made entry. Once the deputies got up to the roof, they found an air conditioning unit had been removed so a person could get into the building. Within the hour, one man in baggy, light-colored shorts and a dusty black shirt had been taken into custody. But authorities say a second suspect may still be in the store.
Comments / 2