All you foodies out there may already be familiar with Siggi’s, an Icelandic brand of skyr yogurt made from simple, natural ingredients. Now, as part of its new “Less Sets You Free” campaign, Siggi’s is hiring a freelancer to live in Iceland as its new Chief Simplicity Offi-skyr. Yes, through Siggi’s, you can get paid to live in Iceland, a tourist hotspot. And below, we’ve got details about how to apply.
Yogurt company Siggi's will pay one person $50,000 to move to Iceland and follow a 4-day work week as its 'Chief Simplicity Officer'
The person will also suggest new yogurt flavors inspired by Icelandic food and document their trips to see the Northern Lights and nature in Iceland.
