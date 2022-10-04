Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Analysis: States with most strict access to abortion have worst economies
A new analysis by the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee (JEC) reveals that states with the most restrictive abortion laws have the worst economies for families. These states also have lower earnings for women and higher child poverty rates, according to a press release. “Stripping away access to reproductive healthcare...
Japan, U.S. conduct joint drill involving aircraft carrier -Japan govt
TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States are conducting a joint military drill involving U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan in areas around Japan in light of North Korea's continued missile launches, Japan's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Biden's war on American energy even makes Carter years look good by comparison
Biden's war on US energy includes misusing Strategic Petroleum Reserve and bullying domestic producers. He makes even Carter years look good by comparison.
Chefs explore identity, culinary influences in cookbooks
Fusion foods have been all the rage for quite some time now, and their popularity shows no signs of stopping. And why should it? This is creative cooking at its finest, breaking free of boundaries and laughing at limitations. You want to stuff Korean barbecued beef and kimchi into a burrito, ladle Indian butter chicken onto Canadian poutine, or add matzah balls to miso soup? Be our guest! You no longer need to respect the rules or color within the culinary lines. We’re living in an inspired world of merry mash-ups.
John F. Floyd Commentary: Left fuels headlong plunge into all-electric vehicles
This is a follow-up to last week's discussion on total electric cars and trucks. As I stated in previous commentaries on the subject of electric vehicles, there seems to be no planning for the change from gasoline powered vehicles to all electric go-karts. Hybrid technology is developed, tested and is a proven...
Augusta Free Press
Tom H. Hastings: My zero-sum hummingbirds
I adore “my” hummingbirds, arguably the best in-close flyers in the world, with reaction times so fast they zip in next to angry defensive bees to score a sip of sugar water despite the bees coming at them in a bee fury that would dissuade virtually any other critter, including me.
