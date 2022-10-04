ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta Free Press

Analysis: States with most strict access to abortion have worst economies

A new analysis by the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee (JEC) reveals that states with the most restrictive abortion laws have the worst economies for families. These states also have lower earnings for women and higher child poverty rates, according to a press release. “Stripping away access to reproductive healthcare...
The Blade

Chefs explore identity, culinary influences in cookbooks

Fusion foods have been all the rage for quite some time now, and their popularity shows no signs of stopping. And why should it? This is creative cooking at its finest, breaking free of boundaries and laughing at limitations. You want to stuff Korean barbecued beef and kimchi into a burrito, ladle Indian butter chicken onto Canadian poutine, or add matzah balls to miso soup? Be our guest! You no longer need to respect the rules or color within the culinary lines. We’re living in an inspired world of merry mash-ups.
Augusta Free Press

Tom H. Hastings: My zero-sum hummingbirds

I adore “my” hummingbirds, arguably the best in-close flyers in the world, with reaction times so fast they zip in next to angry defensive bees to score a sip of sugar water despite the bees coming at them in a bee fury that would dissuade virtually any other critter, including me.
