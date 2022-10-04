It took a bit for Alvvays to win me over. I had been charmed by their debut album’s big singles, the immensely catchy “Archie, Marry Me” and sleeper hit “Party Police,” but I think I was still a little too burnt-out on the vibes-first songs of the early 2010s to really give them proper notice. It wasn’t until the months leading up to the release of their sophomore album Antisocialites in 2017 that they finally clicked. It’s not only that their songwriting grew sharper between those two albums, though that’s certainly part of it. Some magic was revealed to me in those Alvvays songs, and the ones that came before, and I’ve since come to regard the Canadian indie-pop band as low-key geniuses.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO