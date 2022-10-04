Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Militarie Gun – “Let Me Be Normal”
LA Band To Watch alums Militarie Gun have announced their signing to Loma Vista Recordings and a forthcoming deluxe edition of the band’s All Roads Lead To The Gun EPs. Due October 21, the deluxe edition will feature the previously released tracks from the two EPs, plus four new songs. One of those songs is the single “Let Me Be Normal,” which is out today. There’s also a video, directed by frontman Ian Shelton and animated by guitarist William Acuña.
Stereogum
Pom Pom Squad – “River”
While in Austin for SXSW this past spring, Pom Pom Squad’s Mia Berrin linked up with Song Confessional, a project that collects anonymous confessions from people and partners with musicians to turn those details of someone else’s life into songs. Those songs are recorded in a mobile recording studio by producers Walker Lukens and Jim Eno, and the whole process is also turned into a podcast. Berrin’s episode of that podcast will come out next week, but today we get to hear the result of the collaboration, a track called “River” that was inspired by a story about a man whose marriage ended after his father died.
Stereogum
Dave Harrington & Tim Mislock – “La Contenta”
Last year, Dave Harrington — relatively fresh off the release of a new Darkside album — linked up with ambient musician and longtime friend Tim Mislock to record an album together over three days at a studio in Joshua Tree. Hollywood Visit is the result of those sessions, which is described in some press materials as “the product of two old friends with one shared goal: have fun and attempt to capture the moment.” The album comes out on October 21, and today the pair has shared its warm, burbling opening track “La Contenta.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Smidley – “Another Devil” (Feat. Shinra Knives)
Back in 2017, Foxing leader Conor Murphy released his debut album under the name Smidley, which offered up a brighter, poppier take on his main band’s often maudlin music. Since then, Foxing has moved further toward pop-rock with last year’s Draw Down The Moon. Now Murphy is back with a new Smidley album, his first in the five years since the debut — it’s called Here Comes The Devil, and it’ll be out digitally on November 11. Today, he’s shared the psych-y lead single “Another Devil,” which features St. Louis musician Shinra Knives. Watch a video for it below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stereogum
Bicep – “Water” (Feat. Clara La San)
Bicep have released “Water,” their first brand-new song since they put out their debut album Isles back in 2020. Since then, they’ve offered up some additional deluxe edition tracks and various reworks, and “Water” isn’t entirely new, either, at least not to anyone who has seen the UK production duo’s live show. It features vocals from frequent collaborator Clara La San, and it’s being showcased alongside “Waterfall,” an earlier instrumental version of the track.
Stereogum
In A Daydream – “I Was A Victim Of A Series Of Accidents”
Late last year, the Detroit band In A Daydream released their ambitious debut album, This Side Of Purgatory. Today, the crew are back with their first new single since then, “I Was A Victim Of A Series Of Accidents,” which takes some big swings in four minutes, moving from theatrical to scraggly to a Dead Poet’s Society audio sample to a clean, crisp hook that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Fall Out Boy album. “I had myself convinced it was no coincidence,” the group’s Bryan Porter sings in a particularly wry section. “When I’d keep seeing ‘222’/ ‘Looks like he’s losing it! Or is he… a genius!?’/ Well, what if both were true?” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Dead & Co Announce Farewell Tour Dates
Earlier this year Dead & Co. shot down reports that 2022 would be their last year touring. As it turns out, 2023 will be their last year touring. The band — comprising Grateful Dead founding members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, plus John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti — just announced the dates for a farewell jaunt that will have them crisscrossing the United States next spring and summer.
Stereogum
Premature Evaluation: Alvvays Blue Rev
It took a bit for Alvvays to win me over. I had been charmed by their debut album’s big singles, the immensely catchy “Archie, Marry Me” and sleeper hit “Party Police,” but I think I was still a little too burnt-out on the vibes-first songs of the early 2010s to really give them proper notice. It wasn’t until the months leading up to the release of their sophomore album Antisocialites in 2017 that they finally clicked. It’s not only that their songwriting grew sharper between those two albums, though that’s certainly part of it. Some magic was revealed to me in those Alvvays songs, and the ones that came before, and I’ve since come to regard the Canadian indie-pop band as low-key geniuses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
LF System – “Hungry (For Love)”
Last month, we wrote about Scottish DJ duo LF System and their UK chart-topping disco bop “Afraid To Feel.” Sampling Silk’s 1979 track “I Can’t Stop (Turning You On),” “Afraid To Feel” beat out Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” on the Official UK Singles Chart, and it’s since become the longest-running dance #1 of the decade with eight weeks total. It was also certified platinum by the British Phonographic Industry. Now, LF System are back with another banger. “Hungry (For Love)” finds Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan again leaning into what made “Afraid To Feel” so successful, as they speed up and slow down a deep-cut disco tune: “Hungry” by Sandy’s Gang, which originally came out in 1976.
Stereogum
Alvvays – “After The Earthquake”
Alvvays are tantalizingly close to releasing their long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Antisocialites, Blue Rev. The beloved Toronto indie-pop band has already shared a few previews of their third album with the songs “Pharmacist,” “Easy On Your Own?,” “Belinda Says,” and “Very Online Guy.” Now, in the last stretch of days before Blue Rev‘s release, Alvvays are sharing one more track. It’s “After The Earthquake.”
Stereogum
Big Bliss – “Sleep Paralysis”
Like many bands, the Brooklyn post-punk combo Big Bliss — led by brothers Tim and Cory Race — had their album delayed by COVID. The plan was to start recording Vital Return, the follow-up to their 2018 debut At Middle Distance, way back in April 2020. Ultimately they didn’t track the new songs until this year, but it sounds like the wait was worth it.
Stereogum
Circuit des Yeux & Claire Rousay – “Sculpting The Exodus (Rework)”
Just a couple of weeks after releasing the surprise album wouldn’t have to hurt, ambient musician Claire Rousay has announced another EP, Sunset Poem. It’s a collaborative project with Circuit des Yeux (Haley Fohr); the two artists rework three songs from Circuit des Yeux’s -io, which came out last fall. The full EP will be out October 20, and for now, Rousay and Circuit des Yeux are sharing the track “Sculpting The Exodus.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast, & The Linda Lindas Cover Kim Wilde’s “Kids In America”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs played the Hollywood Bowl last night in support of their new album Cool It Down. They kicked off their encore by inviting openers Japanese Breakfast and the Linda Lindas onstage for a run through Kim Wilde’s new wave classic “Kids In America.” They also began the show with Mike Hadreas aka Perfume Genius in tow to sing his parts on Cool It Down single “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World.” Watch overhead footage of both songs below.
Stereogum
Watch Kurt Vile Join Pavement For “Zurich Is Stained” In Philadelphia
The Pavement reunion tour rolls on. After four nights in New York City last week — a stopover that included a whole museum pop-up — the band picked things back up again in Philadelphia on Wednesday night with a performance at the Met. Philly denizen Kurt Vile came out during their set to sing along with them on Slanted And Enchanted track “Zurich Is Stained.” Check out video below.
Stereogum
Jamila Woods – “Boundaries”
Chicago singer/poet Jamila Woods has been relatively quiet since sharing her standout 2020 single “SULA (Paperback)” (and its rework, “SULA (Hardcover)”), which followed her 2019 album LEGACY! LEGACY!. Since “SULA (Paperback),” Woods has done a guest spot on Peter CottonTale’s 2021 collab “WYD (You Got Me).” Now, Woods is back, and she’s got a new song. It’s called “Boundaries,” and it was recorded at Complex Studios in LA and produced by BLVK.
Stereogum
Lonerism Turns 10
Kevin Parker thrives in isolation. For years at a time, the Tame Impala mastermind locks himself in a room with his gear and his imagination, endlessly tinkering with drum sounds and synth patches, until he emerges at last with another masterpiece of modern psychedelia. He is the epitome of the studio-rat introvert, a small and softspoken fellow from Perth less likely to articulate his feelings in conversation than to channel them into vibrant flashes of sonic color. Again and again, Parker’s tendency to map out his internal world into a holographic musical landscape has resulted in some of the most visionary and influential rock music of its era.
Stereogum
Watch Phoenix Play A Slick, Dancey “Alpha Zulu” On Kimmel
Next month, the suave and elegant French gentlemen of Phoenix will release their new album Alpha Zulu, and they’ve been doing the promotional rounds in recent weeks. Last month, Phoenix got together with their special guest, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, to perform the single “Tonight” on, appropriately enough, The Tonight Show. Last night, Phoenix were on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and they busted out the new LP’s pulsating title track.
Stereogum
Fauness – “High”
In August, Fauness (a member of the Best New Band Class Of 2019) announced her debut full-length album, The Golden Ass, which followed a spate of shorter releases. Upon announcement, she shared the track “Mystery,” and since then she’s shared “Hours.” Now, Fauness is sharing another album track. It’s a light and dreamy one called “High,” and it has a video.
Stereogum
Melt With Modern English In Their Network TV Debut, 40 Years After After The Snow
The Essex new wave greats Modern English somehow never performed on network television in their heyday, but they rectified that Tuesday with a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The band is on tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their sophomore album After The Snow; they promoted the outing by performing that record’s all-time banger “I Melt With You,” much to a bearded Fallon’s delight. Watch below.
Stereogum
Make Up The Breakdown
It’s funny to think now, two decades later, what the early Aughts Return To Rock(™) era hath wrought. As the Strokes and their downtown-cool, Velvet Underground-revivalist shtick surged in popularity – largely a pendulum swing away from TRL boy bands, rap-rock, post-post–post grunge (and all other strains of Butt Rock) — a wave of like-minded guitar acts followed, from New York or not. As journalist Lizzy Goodman outlined in her 2017 scene opus Meet Me In The Bathroom, “almost every artist I interviewed for this book – from all over the world – said it was the Strokes that opened the door for them.” One of those bands hailed from British Columbia and had an eye-twitchingly meta name: Hot Hot Heat.
Comments / 0