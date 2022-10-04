Courtney Marie Andrews

Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Guided By Voices – “Instinct Dwelling”
Guided By Voices have another new album on the way, surprise surprise, and they’re announcing it before their next release is even out. Scalping The Guru, an archival compilation bringing together some older rarities into a cohesive whole, is being released on October 28. The next proper GBV album is called La La Land, and it’ll be out on January 20.
Stereogum
Gladie – “Nothing”
After releasing a wealth of EPs, demos, and one-off singles in the interim, Augusta Koch’s Philly-based indie band Gladie are ready to roll out their follow-up to 2020 debut Safe Sins. It’s called Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out, and it’s coming next month. Lead single “Nothing” is a hard-charging rager of a song, hooky as hell and brimming with energy.
Stereogum
Dan Drohan & Andrew VanWyngarden – “Slow To Remember”
Last month, drummer and composer Dan Drohan teamed up with MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden for their debut collaborative track, “For Sake,” which they created during a series of recording sessions that started in 2020. Today, they’re back with another team-up, the syrupy, spacey instrumental “Slow To Remember.”
Stereogum
Premature Evaluation: Alvvays Blue Rev
It took a bit for Alvvays to win me over. I had been charmed by their debut album’s big singles, the immensely catchy “Archie, Marry Me” and sleeper hit “Party Police,” but I think I was still a little too burnt-out on the vibes-first songs of the early 2010s to really give them proper notice. It wasn’t until the months leading up to the release of their sophomore album Antisocialites in 2017 that they finally clicked. It’s not only that their songwriting grew sharper between those two albums, though that’s certainly part of it. Some magic was revealed to me in those Alvvays songs, and the ones that came before, and I’ve since come to regard the Canadian indie-pop band as low-key geniuses.
Stereogum
Dave Harrington & Tim Mislock – “La Contenta”
Last year, Dave Harrington — relatively fresh off the release of a new Darkside album — linked up with ambient musician and longtime friend Tim Mislock to record an album together over three days at a studio in Joshua Tree. Hollywood Visit is the result of those sessions, which is described in some press materials as “the product of two old friends with one shared goal: have fun and attempt to capture the moment.” The album comes out on October 21, and today the pair has shared its warm, burbling opening track “La Contenta.” Check it out below.
Review: Tyler Childers goes his own way again, in triplicate
“Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?” Tyler Childers, (Hickman Holler Records/RCA) Tyler Childers does what he wants when he wants, and while he’d like you to buy his music, he probably doesn’t care what you think. His last album followed two best-selling country records with an utterly non-commercial deep dive into traditional Appalachian melody.
Stereogum
Smidley – “Another Devil” (Feat. Shinra Knives)
Back in 2017, Foxing leader Conor Murphy released his debut album under the name Smidley, which offered up a brighter, poppier take on his main band’s often maudlin music. Since then, Foxing has moved further toward pop-rock with last year’s Draw Down The Moon. Now Murphy is back with a new Smidley album, his first in the five years since the debut — it’s called Here Comes The Devil, and it’ll be out digitally on November 11. Today, he’s shared the psych-y lead single “Another Devil,” which features St. Louis musician Shinra Knives. Watch a video for it below.
Stereogum
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast, & The Linda Lindas Cover Kim Wilde’s “Kids In America”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs played the Hollywood Bowl last night in support of their new album Cool It Down. They kicked off their encore by inviting openers Japanese Breakfast and the Linda Lindas onstage for a run through Kim Wilde’s new wave classic “Kids In America.” They also began the show with Mike Hadreas aka Perfume Genius in tow to sing his parts on Cool It Down single “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World.” Watch overhead footage of both songs below.
Stereogum
Rabit – “Angelica” (Feat. Eartheater)
Eric Burton, the Texas producer who puts out music under the name Rabit, is releasing his first new full-length album in four years, What Dreams May Come, in November. It includes “No Ceiling,” which features Embaci and came out this past summer, and it also includes contributions from SALEM, Colin Self, Baby Blue, and more, many of which were previewed when Rabit was part of an art exhibition in Houston back in May. Today, he’s sharing a new single, the slinking and cool “Angelica,” which is a collaboration with the New York experimentalist Eartheater. Check it out below.
