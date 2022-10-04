ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mexico president says Army is working to create state-run airline

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NM5XM_0iLeEAJu00

MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said the Army is working on a proposal to create its own commercial airline, confirming reports from a leak of government documents last week.

"An analysis of its economic viability is being carried out," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference, noting that a decision had yet to be made.

"It's likely that this new airline will be (in operation) next year," he said.

The president confirmed last week that Mexico's military had suffered a major data hack, revealing sensitive information including communications regarding the president's health, customs security and infrastructure projects.

Lopez Obrador said Olmeca-Maya-Mexica, a military-run business set to take charge of a handful of airports and the multibillion-dollar "Mayan Train" project being built in the south of the country, would also run the proposed airline.

He said he was shown the initial proposal for the airline about two weeks ago.

"The presidential plane is also being considered, to hand it over to the business, which will have 10 planes in its fleet which won't be bought, rather rented," Lopez Obrador said.

The president had for more than three years tried to sell the presidential plane his predecessor purchased, but struggled to find a buyer willing to pay its $130 million price tag.

According to local newspaper El Universal, the leaked documents show that the armed forces were considering circumventing a law prohibiting companies from running an airport and airline at the same time by tweaking regulations without going through Congress.

Lopez Obrador did not address the legality of the proposal on Tuesday.

According to leaks database Distributed Denial of Secrets, the so-called "Guacamaya Leaks" total some six terabytes, more than double the size of the Panama Papers leak.

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS DFW

Mexican drug lord — the "Boss of Bosses" — out of prison after 33 years

A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.Known as the "Boss of Bosses" ("Jefe de jefes"), the 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 and is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear."He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Amlo promised to take Mexico’s army off the streets – but he made it more powerful

For much of the past decade, Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was an opponent of military involvement in the country’s so-called war on drugs. When then president Felipe Calderón deployed the army in full force in 2006, López Obrador – best known as Amlo – called for the troops to return to their barracks. When Calderón’s successor, Enrique Peña Nieto, tried to codify the presence of the military into law, Amlo decried the move and said, if he became president, that would change.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico

SAN MIGUEL TOTOLAPAN, Mexico (AP) — A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero, officials said Thursday. Residents began burying the victims even as a video posted on social media showed men who identified themselves as the Tequileros gang claiming responsibility for the mass shooting. The Guerrero state security council said gunmen burst into the town hall in the village of San Miguel Totolapan Wednesday and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials. Among the dead were Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father, Juan Mendoza Acosta, a former mayor of the town. Most of the other victims were believed to be local officials.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican#Mayan Train#El Universal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Army
Vice

Mexico Wants the US to Hand Over El Chapo’s Godson for Killing of Legendary Journalist

SAN DIEGO — When 34-year-old Dámaso López-Serrano had his moment to speak in a United States courtroom last week, he swore he was a changed man. To hear López-Serrano tell it, he was no longer “Mini Lic,” the son of El Chapo’s former right-hand man in the Sinaloa Cartel, a notoriously petulant narco princeling who helped smuggle literal tons of cocaine, meth, and heroin across the border while plunging Mexico into a downward spiral of murder, corruption, and impunity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan

At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
POLITICS
Newsweek

North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia

North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
MILITARY
Fox News

Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges

An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
FARGO, ND
Washington Examiner

Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers

Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

619K+
Followers
359K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy