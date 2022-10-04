Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
United Way of the Cape Fear receives $603,000 grant, providing training for lower-income residents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — United Way of the Cape Fear Area has been awarded a $603,568 workforce inclusion grant from the Center for Workforce Inclusion, Inc. Almost 90 percent of this grant – originally from the U.S. Department of Labor – will provide on-the-job training to at least 101 low-income older North Carolinians living in Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender counties, according to a press release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island, Southport Police Departments mark successful ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The community came out to take part in ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events in Brunswick County Wednesday morning. Members of the Southport Police Department and Oak Island Police Department participated in the event aimed to bring law enforcement and the community closer together.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Social Services promotes adult day care programs
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Department of Social Services is encouraging people to sign up for “Adult Day Care” and “Adult Day Health Programs.”. The programs provide adults with access to a variety of services during the day in a community group...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County organizations help Florida Ian victims
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest hurricanes to make landfall after Katrina. A lot of organizations have focused their efforts on Florida, as it continues to recover, and people in the Cape Fear may be eager to help. When Hurricane Florence hit...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Parents express concerns about mold at Topsail Middle School
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) –Some parents of students who attend a Pender County middle school are expressing concerns about air quality and possible mold contamination, after they say their children have been getting sick. Recent assessments have found mold and elevated carbon dioxide levels in the school. Concerned parents say...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Gidget and Bruce from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gidget, a 9-year-old, female Plott hound, and Bruce, a 3.5-year-old, male American pit bull terrier, are available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Both dogs are very sweet, according to their handlers. Both are up-to-date on their vaccinations and have...
WECT
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity work to increase Black homeownership
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Nationally, homeownership continues to grow but home buying hasn’t increased for all Americans. In Brunswick County, Habitat for Humanity is working to increase Black homeownership. Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has joined a national initiative to increase homeownership among the U.S. Black population.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County project requiring temporary road closure
BOARDMAN, NC (WWAY) — The ongoing improvements to U.S. 74 in Boardman will require a temporary road closure starting October 10th. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation is building an interchange with a bridge and ramps where the highway intersects Old Boardman Road/Macedonia Church Road. As part...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD, NHSO host National Night Out at Long Leaf Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department hosted National Night Out at Long Leaf Park on Wednesday night. In addition to law enforcement, groups like New Hanover County Emergency Services and the American Red Cross were represented at the event. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Schools’ new clear bag policy starts Friday
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Board of Education approved a new policy to ensure safety, which starts Friday. In their board meeting Tuesday night, a clear bag policy was approved for all big events throughout the Brunswick County school system, which includes football and basketball games.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Maides Cemetery unveiling historic plaque on Saturday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers have spent months cleaning up a historic African-American cemetery in Wilmington. Now they’re highlighting the site with a commemorative plaque. The Historic Wilmington Foundation is dedicating the plaque at Maides Cemetery during a ceremony this Saturday at 11:00 am. The ceremony will take...
An escaped elephant rampaged through Wilmington 100 years ago. Celebrate her Sunday!
Topsy the circus pachyderm broke loose twice in 1922, making nationwide news. An NC restaurant wants to commemorate this weird occasion.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Mobile Mammogram Unit coming to YWCA
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is hosting an event attempting to provide early detection of the disease. YWCA will host Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center’s Mobile Mammogram Unit on October 13th from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm at 2815 S. College Road in Wilmington.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
McDonald’s announces return of iconic Boo Buckets
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s made a spook-tacular announcement on Thursday. The global fast food chain is bringing back their iconic Halloween Boo Buckets for the first time since 2016. McDonald’s began the buckets back in 1986 for the Halloween season but discontinued the tradition six years ago....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Olde Waterford Way extension project underway in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction on the Olde Waterford way extension project in Leland is underway. Work started last month and is expected to finish by the start of the year. This project will extend Olde Waterford Way from Palm Ridge Drive to Olde Regent Way. Nearly 800 feet...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
15-year-old artist discusses inspiration for latest Carolina Beach mural
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Murals have been popping up all over Carolina Beach in recent years, and the newest one will be officially unveiled on Friday. “Best Day Ever” was designed and painted by 15-year-old artist Maddie Deiters and it’s the final mural for 2022. It’s right outside of the Courtyard Marriott on Charlotte Ave.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Brewery expands to Raleigh; new tap room offers more variety
WILLMINGTON, NC (WWAY)-A Wilmington brewery is expanding and will now have three locations, including one in the triangle. New Anthem Beer Project plans to open in downtown Raleigh, and is expected to open in the spring, according to co-owner Aaron Skiles. The new taproom will be located in the Smoky...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bill Rogers sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A day after appointing Bill Rogers as the acting sheriff of Columbus County, he has been officially sworn in. This comes following the suspension of Jody Greene for racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office met early Thursday morning...
WECT
Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is expected to bring around 60,000 people to downtown Wilmington for three days of events, beginning Friday, October 7. Per the City of Wilmington, the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival will be back in full swing. You can also find the full event layout online here.
