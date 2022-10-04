ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
healio.com

Surgical decompression best for proptosis reduction in high fat-to-muscle ratio TED

CHICAGO — Pretreatment evaluation of fat-to-muscle ratio in thyroid eye disease will allow for the best treatment choice, a presenter here said. “We found that those with a low fat-to-muscle ratio had similar levels of proptosis reduction with teprotumumab as compared to surgical decompression,” Michelle Ting, MA (Cantab), FRCOphth, of the Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego, said at the ASOPRS Fall Scientific Symposium. “By contrast, in patients with a high fat-to-muscle ratio, it appears that orbital decompression is associated with a greater level of reduction in proptosis than teprotumumab.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Do you offer trabeculectomy as a primary intervention in advanced glaucoma?

The reason the NICE guidelines advise trabeculectomy at presentation with advanced disease is simply that the greatest risk factor for severe visual loss in glaucoma is advanced disease at presentation. Randomized clinical trials such as the Moorfields Primary Treatment Trial and the Collaborative Initial Glaucoma Treatment Study have established clearly...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Observational Study#Cardiology
healio.com

FDA grants fast track designation to tirzepatide to treat obesity, overweight

Today, Eli Lilly and Company received FDA fast track designation for tirzepatide to treat adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Eli Lilly), a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/GLP-1 receptor agonist, was approved in May for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes based on data from the SURPASS trial program. Those findings demonstrated that tirzepatide at 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg significantly reduced HbA1c for adults with type 2 diabetes and low rates of hypoglycemia.
HEALTH
healio.com

Four health care workers among dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak

Ten health care workers have been infected and four have died in the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Uganda, health officials announced. During a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, MSc, reported that 63 cases and 29 deaths have been recorded overall across four districts in Uganda. Four people have recovered so far and are receiving follow-up care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

VIDEO: COVID-19 bivalent booster ‘strongly recommended’ for patients with IBD

In a Healio video exclusive, Freddy Caldera, DO, MS, urged providers to recommend the COVID-19 booster vaccine to all patients with inflammatory bowel disease. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned a lot about the impact of medicines that patients with IBD use and their risks for COVID-19,” Caldera, associate professor of medicine in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, said. “We know that we have good data from secure and international registries that patients with IBD are not at increased risk for severe COVID or their complications. We also have a lot of good data also on the vaccine response in patients with IBD.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
healio.com

Understanding malignancy tendencies in skin of color key to prevention, treatment

DENVER — Individuals with skin of color are more likely to have pigmented basal cell carcinoma and present with keratinocyte carcinoma at a younger age than white non-Hispanic individuals, according to a study presented here. “Despite the lower frequency of keratinocyte carcinoma, individuals with skin of color experience disproportionately...
SKIN CARE
healio.com

Study sees significant BMI increase among children during pandemic

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A study found a significant increase in BMI among children seen during well visits at a hospital in Virginia in the initial year of the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably among Black females. Rylie N. Mainville, a third-year MD student at Eastern Virginia Medical School, told Healio...
NORFOLK, VA
healio.com

Testing confirms very few parent-reported pediatric drug allergies

Although 7% of questioned parents believed that their child had a drug allergy, testing showed that only 0.05% of these children had a true drug allergy, according to a study published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. These results indicate that parent statements alone are not enough to diagnose...
PHARMACEUTICALS
healio.com

U-Dos Double-Bundle and Single-Bundle Allograft Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction: A Comparative Study

1.Cinque ME, Dornan GJ, Chahla J, Moatshe G, LaPrade RF. High rates of osteoarthritis develop after anterior cruciate ligament surgery: an analysis of 4108 patients. Am J Sports Med. 2018; 46(8):2011–2019. 10.1177/0363546517730072. PMID:. 28982255. Crossref MedlineGoogle Scholar. 2.Ruano JS, Sitler MR, Driban JB. Prevalence of radiographic knee osteoarthritis after...
HEALTH
healio.com

Organizations release consensus report on managing patients with diabetic kidney disease

The American Diabetes Association and Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes have released a consensus report addressing diabetes management in chronic kidney disease. “It is compelling that we now have a general agreement between diabetologists and nephrologists on how to diagnose and treat diabetic kidney disease in its early stages to markedly delay progression,” George Bakris, MD, report co-author and director of the Comprehensive Hypertension Center at University of Chicago, said in a press release. “This is a message for primary care physicians, and like any report, it should be translated by the caregiver to the patient so that both parties can agree on a common approach.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

‘Negligible’ melanoma risk observed in patients treated with methotrexate

Findings from a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis showed a “negligible” risk for melanoma among individuals treated with methotrexate. Mabel K. Yan, MBBS, of the Victorian Melanoma Service at The Alfred Hospital, Anita E. Wluka, MBBS, PhD, of the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at Monash University, and colleagues noted that findings from previous studies have demonstrated a possible association between methotrexate and melanoma.
CANCER
healio.com

In MESA cohort, statin use not associated with diabetes

In an observational study of participants from the MESA cohort, statin use was not associated with incident diabetes, researchers reported in The American Journal of Cardiology. In addition, risk for diabetes related to statin use did not vary by baseline level of coronary artery calcium, according to the researchers. Previous...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy