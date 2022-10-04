Read full article on original website
FDA expands approval of Orkambi for young children with cystic fibrosis
The FDA expanded the approval of lumacaftor and ivacaftor to include the treatment of children with cystic fibrosis aged 1 year to younger than 2 years, according to a manufacturer-issued press release. This approval applies to children who are homozygous for the F508del mutation (F/F genotype) in the CFTR gene.
FDA approves third-trimester vaccine to prevent pertussis in infants younger than 2 months
The FDA announced it approved a vaccine administered during the third trimester of pregnancy to prevent pertussis — whooping cough — in infants younger than 2 months of age. When the vaccine (Boostrix, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals) is administered, it boosts antibodies in the pregnant mother, which are transferred to...
FDA grants fast track designation to tirzepatide to treat obesity, overweight
Today, Eli Lilly and Company received FDA fast track designation for tirzepatide to treat adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Eli Lilly), a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/GLP-1 receptor agonist, was approved in May for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes based on data from the SURPASS trial program. Those findings demonstrated that tirzepatide at 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg significantly reduced HbA1c for adults with type 2 diabetes and low rates of hypoglycemia.
Four health care workers among dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak
Ten health care workers have been infected and four have died in the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Uganda, health officials announced. During a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, MSc, reported that 63 cases and 29 deaths have been recorded overall across four districts in Uganda. Four people have recovered so far and are receiving follow-up care.
Study adds evidence that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy 'safe and beneficial'
Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant did not increase the risk for peripartum outcomes and may lower the infant’s risk for NICU admission and intrauterine fetal death, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis. Previous research has shown that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and provide benefits at any time...
Do you offer trabeculectomy as a primary intervention in advanced glaucoma?
The reason the NICE guidelines advise trabeculectomy at presentation with advanced disease is simply that the greatest risk factor for severe visual loss in glaucoma is advanced disease at presentation. Randomized clinical trials such as the Moorfields Primary Treatment Trial and the Collaborative Initial Glaucoma Treatment Study have established clearly...
Subcutaneous insulin therapy cost-effective for mild DKA for children with type 1 diabetes
Subcutaneous insulin therapy was associated with shorter hospital stay and lower cost vs. intravenous insulin infusion for the treatment of mild diabetic ketoacidosis for children with type 1 diabetes, according to study data. “Subcutaneous aspart is a cost-effective strategy in the treatment of children with mild DKA,” Reem Al Khalifah,...
VIDEO: COVID-19 bivalent booster ‘strongly recommended’ for patients with IBD
In a Healio video exclusive, Freddy Caldera, DO, MS, urged providers to recommend the COVID-19 booster vaccine to all patients with inflammatory bowel disease. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned a lot about the impact of medicines that patients with IBD use and their risks for COVID-19,” Caldera, associate professor of medicine in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, said. “We know that we have good data from secure and international registries that patients with IBD are not at increased risk for severe COVID or their complications. We also have a lot of good data also on the vaccine response in patients with IBD.
Surgical decompression best for proptosis reduction in high fat-to-muscle ratio TED
CHICAGO — Pretreatment evaluation of fat-to-muscle ratio in thyroid eye disease will allow for the best treatment choice, a presenter here said. “We found that those with a low fat-to-muscle ratio had similar levels of proptosis reduction with teprotumumab as compared to surgical decompression,” Michelle Ting, MA (Cantab), FRCOphth, of the Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego, said at the ASOPRS Fall Scientific Symposium. “By contrast, in patients with a high fat-to-muscle ratio, it appears that orbital decompression is associated with a greater level of reduction in proptosis than teprotumumab.”
Organizations release consensus report on managing patients with diabetic kidney disease
The American Diabetes Association and Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes have released a consensus report addressing diabetes management in chronic kidney disease. “It is compelling that we now have a general agreement between diabetologists and nephrologists on how to diagnose and treat diabetic kidney disease in its early stages to markedly delay progression,” George Bakris, MD, report co-author and director of the Comprehensive Hypertension Center at University of Chicago, said in a press release. “This is a message for primary care physicians, and like any report, it should be translated by the caregiver to the patient so that both parties can agree on a common approach.”
Risks for heart disease, disability, death higher with younger age at diabetes diagnosis
The risk for heart disease, stroke, disability and mortality among adults with diabetes is higher for those diagnosed at age 50 to 59 years than those diagnosed at age 70 years or older, according to study findings. In an analysis of data from adults aged 50 years and older participating...
Testing confirms very few parent-reported pediatric drug allergies
Although 7% of questioned parents believed that their child had a drug allergy, testing showed that only 0.05% of these children had a true drug allergy, according to a study published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. These results indicate that parent statements alone are not enough to diagnose...
Shoulder pacemaker therapy improved outcomes for posterior shoulder instability
ATLANTA — Compared with conventional physical therapy, physical therapy enhanced with a shoulder pacemaker yielded improved clinical outcomes for patients with functional posterior shoulder instability, according to presented results. “History has shown in orthopedics [that] every time you introduce a new device to the market initially the results tend...
The Take Home: ESC Congress
The European Society of Cardiology Congress was held Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain, and online, having an in-person component for the first time since 2019. The meeting featured cutting-edge science important to the cardiology community, and Healio spoke to a number of experts to get their perspectives on it. Offering their insights were Gregg C. Fonarow, MD, FACC, FAHA, FHFSA, from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Robert A. Harrington, MD, FAHA, from Stanford University; Cardiology Today Editorial Board Member Dipti Itchhaporia, MD, FACC, FESC, from Hoag Memorial Hospital and the University of California, Irvine; Cardiology Today Editorial Board Member Steven E. Nissen, MD, MACC, from Cleveland Clinic; Florian Rader, MD, from Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai; and Heba Wassif, MD, MPH, from Cleveland Clinic.
Intermittently scanned CGM linked to lower HbA1c than finger sticks in type 1 diabetes
Intermittently scanned continuous glucose monitoring use is associated with greater improvements in HbA1c in type 1 diabetes at 24 weeks compared with finger-stick testing, according to study findings. “In this multicenter randomized trial funded by Diabetes UK, we found that an intermittently scanned CGM with alarms in adults with type...
In MESA cohort, statin use not associated with diabetes
In an observational study of participants from the MESA cohort, statin use was not associated with incident diabetes, researchers reported in The American Journal of Cardiology. In addition, risk for diabetes related to statin use did not vary by baseline level of coronary artery calcium, according to the researchers. Previous...
Study does not prove link between aluminum in childhood vaccines and asthma, experts say
Experts said a recently published study that found a possible association between aluminum in childhood vaccines and persistent asthma in early childhood did not prove there was a link. The American Academy of Pediatrics published a story online with comments from James D. Campbell, MD, MS, vice chairperson of its...
Public comment period open for addiction treatment standards
In preparation for a fourth edition of The ASAM Criteria, Hazelden Publishing is accepting feedback on recently posted draft standards for caring for patients with addiction or substance use disorders. “As states across the country work to improve their addiction treatment systems, they are rapidly adopting The ASAM Criteria,” R....
U-Dos Double-Bundle and Single-Bundle Allograft Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction: A Comparative Study
Study sees significant BMI increase among children during pandemic
ANAHEIM, Calif. — A study found a significant increase in BMI among children seen during well visits at a hospital in Virginia in the initial year of the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably among Black females. Rylie N. Mainville, a third-year MD student at Eastern Virginia Medical School, told Healio...
