Study adds evidence that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy 'safe and beneficial'
Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant did not increase the risk for peripartum outcomes and may lower the infant’s risk for NICU admission and intrauterine fetal death, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis. Previous research has shown that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and provide benefits at any time...
VIDEO: COVID-19 bivalent booster ‘strongly recommended’ for patients with IBD
In a Healio video exclusive, Freddy Caldera, DO, MS, urged providers to recommend the COVID-19 booster vaccine to all patients with inflammatory bowel disease. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned a lot about the impact of medicines that patients with IBD use and their risks for COVID-19,” Caldera, associate professor of medicine in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, said. “We know that we have good data from secure and international registries that patients with IBD are not at increased risk for severe COVID or their complications. We also have a lot of good data also on the vaccine response in patients with IBD.
Surgical decompression best for proptosis reduction in high fat-to-muscle ratio TED
CHICAGO — Pretreatment evaluation of fat-to-muscle ratio in thyroid eye disease will allow for the best treatment choice, a presenter here said. “We found that those with a low fat-to-muscle ratio had similar levels of proptosis reduction with teprotumumab as compared to surgical decompression,” Michelle Ting, MA (Cantab), FRCOphth, of the Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego, said at the ASOPRS Fall Scientific Symposium. “By contrast, in patients with a high fat-to-muscle ratio, it appears that orbital decompression is associated with a greater level of reduction in proptosis than teprotumumab.”
Subcutaneous insulin therapy cost-effective for mild DKA for children with type 1 diabetes
Subcutaneous insulin therapy was associated with shorter hospital stay and lower cost vs. intravenous insulin infusion for the treatment of mild diabetic ketoacidosis for children with type 1 diabetes, according to study data. “Subcutaneous aspart is a cost-effective strategy in the treatment of children with mild DKA,” Reem Al Khalifah,...
Risks for heart disease, disability, death higher with younger age at diabetes diagnosis
The risk for heart disease, stroke, disability and mortality among adults with diabetes is higher for those diagnosed at age 50 to 59 years than those diagnosed at age 70 years or older, according to study findings. In an analysis of data from adults aged 50 years and older participating...
FDA grants fast track designation to tirzepatide to treat obesity, overweight
Today, Eli Lilly and Company received FDA fast track designation for tirzepatide to treat adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Eli Lilly), a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/GLP-1 receptor agonist, was approved in May for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes based on data from the SURPASS trial program. Those findings demonstrated that tirzepatide at 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg significantly reduced HbA1c for adults with type 2 diabetes and low rates of hypoglycemia.
Do you offer trabeculectomy as a primary intervention in advanced glaucoma?
The reason the NICE guidelines advise trabeculectomy at presentation with advanced disease is simply that the greatest risk factor for severe visual loss in glaucoma is advanced disease at presentation. Randomized clinical trials such as the Moorfields Primary Treatment Trial and the Collaborative Initial Glaucoma Treatment Study have established clearly...
VIDEO: Drug developer targets neurotransmission to improve symptoms in AD
SAN DIEGO – AmyriAD Therapeutics is focusing on the upregulation of neurotransmission to improve cognition and global function in patients with Alzheimer’s disease, according to CEO Sharon L. Rogers, PhD. “Global function is one of the key drivers both economically and in general patient quality of life in...
U-Dos Double-Bundle and Single-Bundle Allograft Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction: A Comparative Study
FDA expands approval of Orkambi for young children with cystic fibrosis
The FDA expanded the approval of lumacaftor and ivacaftor to include the treatment of children with cystic fibrosis aged 1 year to younger than 2 years, according to a manufacturer-issued press release. This approval applies to children who are homozygous for the F508del mutation (F/F genotype) in the CFTR gene.
Small, single-center study challenges salt restriction during IV diuresis for acute HF
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Oral sodium chloride supplementation during IV diuresis resulted in similar changes in serum creatinine and body weight at 96 hours vs. placebo in patients hospitalized for acute HF, a speaker reported. The results of the Oral Sodium to Preserve Renal Efficiency in Acute HF (OSPREY-AHF)...
Understanding malignancy tendencies in skin of color key to prevention, treatment
DENVER — Individuals with skin of color are more likely to have pigmented basal cell carcinoma and present with keratinocyte carcinoma at a younger age than white non-Hispanic individuals, according to a study presented here. “Despite the lower frequency of keratinocyte carcinoma, individuals with skin of color experience disproportionately...
Organizations release consensus report on managing patients with diabetic kidney disease
The American Diabetes Association and Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes have released a consensus report addressing diabetes management in chronic kidney disease. “It is compelling that we now have a general agreement between diabetologists and nephrologists on how to diagnose and treat diabetic kidney disease in its early stages to markedly delay progression,” George Bakris, MD, report co-author and director of the Comprehensive Hypertension Center at University of Chicago, said in a press release. “This is a message for primary care physicians, and like any report, it should be translated by the caregiver to the patient so that both parties can agree on a common approach.”
Testing confirms very few parent-reported pediatric drug allergies
Although 7% of questioned parents believed that their child had a drug allergy, testing showed that only 0.05% of these children had a true drug allergy, according to a study published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. These results indicate that parent statements alone are not enough to diagnose...
‘Negligible’ melanoma risk observed in patients treated with methotrexate
Findings from a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis showed a “negligible” risk for melanoma among individuals treated with methotrexate. Mabel K. Yan, MBBS, of the Victorian Melanoma Service at The Alfred Hospital, Anita E. Wluka, MBBS, PhD, of the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at Monash University, and colleagues noted that findings from previous studies have demonstrated a possible association between methotrexate and melanoma.
VIDEO: Presbyopes treated with Vuity show increase in near, intermediate vision
CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective from the AAO meeting, Beeran B. Meghpara, MD, discusses 30-day data from the GEMINI 1 and GEMINI 2 studies. The studies examined visual acuity responses to Vuity (pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution 1.25%, Allergan) in patients with presbyopia. “Data showed that there was...
Pediatric heart transplant waiting times rose during pandemic, but mortality did not
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the waiting list times for pediatric heart transplants were longer than before the pandemic, but waiting list mortality did not change, according to a research letter published in JAMA Network Open. The researchers compared 610 children (mean age, 6.93 years) who received a heart transplant during...
Treatments for MAC, M. abscessus pulmonary infection often not guideline based
Of patients being treated for Mycobacterium avium complex and Mycobacterium abscessus pulmonary infection, fewer than half received guideline-based treatment, according to a recent study. “Nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) are ubiquitous environmental organisms that can cause pulmonary infections leading to chronic, debilitating disease,” Jennifer Ku, PhD, MPH, infectious disease epidemiologist at the...
Support patients by eliminating disparities in pain care
LAS VEGAS — Research has shown that racial and ethnic differences in pain management exist, and clinicians need to work to mitigate these disparities, according to a speaker at PAINWeek 2022. Kevin L. Zacharoff, MD, a clinical instructor at the Renaissance School of Medicine, said these differences exist even...
Study does not prove link between aluminum in childhood vaccines and asthma, experts say
Experts said a recently published study that found a possible association between aluminum in childhood vaccines and persistent asthma in early childhood did not prove there was a link. The American Academy of Pediatrics published a story online with comments from James D. Campbell, MD, MS, vice chairperson of its...
