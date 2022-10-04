In a Healio video exclusive, Freddy Caldera, DO, MS, urged providers to recommend the COVID-19 booster vaccine to all patients with inflammatory bowel disease. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned a lot about the impact of medicines that patients with IBD use and their risks for COVID-19,” Caldera, associate professor of medicine in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, said. “We know that we have good data from secure and international registries that patients with IBD are not at increased risk for severe COVID or their complications. We also have a lot of good data also on the vaccine response in patients with IBD.

