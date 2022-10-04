Read full article on original website
Slow Art Brown Bag showcase of Celia Smith: “Tales of The Land”
The Mulvane Art Museum hosted the first Slow Art Brown Bag this semester Wednesday, Sept. 21, with academic curator Sara Stepp guiding the discussion and telling the story of “Tales of The Land,” a figurative art piece created by Celia Smith inspired by Native folklore. Smith sketches nature, people and landscapes, using them to compose paintings to tell a place’s stories or essence. As an active participant in juried shows and art fairs, she has won multiple awards and recognition throughout the Midwest.
BRIEF: Diversity and Multicultural Conference is hosted at Washburn
Looking for something new to do on campus this week? The “Michael Tilford Conference” takes place Oct. 6-7 in the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center, White Concert Hall, LLC, Memorial Union and more. Focusing on diversity and multiculturalism, the conference provides an opportunity for educators to collaborate with business...
