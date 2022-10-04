ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

sfcollege.edu

Celebrate Halloween with the AFC Candygram Sale

October 5, 2022 – The Halloween Candygram Sale is a fundraiser for the Santa Fe College Chapter of the AFC. All employees are encouraged to participate to show their friends at SF how sweet they think they are. Orders will be delivered to the Northwest campus on October 26-27 and all other centers on October 28.
GAINESVILLE, FL
sfcollege.edu

Nominations For 2023 Women of Distinction Due October 21

October 5, 2022 – Santa Fe College is now accepting nomination for the 2023 Women of Distinction and Women of Promise honors. Since 1987, Santa Fe College has honored more than 190 women who have made significant contributions in Alachua or Bradford County. Each year, in celebration of Women’s History Month, SF accepts nominations for both Women of Distinction and Women of Promise. The women selected will be honored at the 2023 Women of Distinction luncheon, scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Hilton Conference Center in Gainesville.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
sfcollege.edu

The SF Teaching Zoo Invites You To Be Part of Boo at the Zoo!

October 6, 2022 – The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo’s 26th annual event returns on Halloween Day, Monday, Oct. 31, from 3-7:30 p.m. You or your department can participate in Boo at the Zoo in the following ways:. Represent your department or organization to over 5000 guests that...
GAINESVILLE, FL

