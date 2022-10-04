October 5, 2022 – Santa Fe College is now accepting nomination for the 2023 Women of Distinction and Women of Promise honors. Since 1987, Santa Fe College has honored more than 190 women who have made significant contributions in Alachua or Bradford County. Each year, in celebration of Women’s History Month, SF accepts nominations for both Women of Distinction and Women of Promise. The women selected will be honored at the 2023 Women of Distinction luncheon, scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Hilton Conference Center in Gainesville.

BRADFORD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO