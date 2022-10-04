Read full article on original website
Study adds evidence that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy 'safe and beneficial'
Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant did not increase the risk for peripartum outcomes and may lower the infant’s risk for NICU admission and intrauterine fetal death, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis. Previous research has shown that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and provide benefits at any time...
Shoulder pacemaker therapy improved outcomes for posterior shoulder instability
ATLANTA — Compared with conventional physical therapy, physical therapy enhanced with a shoulder pacemaker yielded improved clinical outcomes for patients with functional posterior shoulder instability, according to presented results. “History has shown in orthopedics [that] every time you introduce a new device to the market initially the results tend...
VIDEO: Drug developer targets neurotransmission to improve symptoms in AD
SAN DIEGO – AmyriAD Therapeutics is focusing on the upregulation of neurotransmission to improve cognition and global function in patients with Alzheimer’s disease, according to CEO Sharon L. Rogers, PhD. “Global function is one of the key drivers both economically and in general patient quality of life in...
Small, single-center study challenges salt restriction during IV diuresis for acute HF
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Oral sodium chloride supplementation during IV diuresis resulted in similar changes in serum creatinine and body weight at 96 hours vs. placebo in patients hospitalized for acute HF, a speaker reported. The results of the Oral Sodium to Preserve Renal Efficiency in Acute HF (OSPREY-AHF)...
