Testing confirms very few parent-reported pediatric drug allergies
Although 7% of questioned parents believed that their child had a drug allergy, testing showed that only 0.05% of these children had a true drug allergy, according to a study published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. These results indicate that parent statements alone are not enough to diagnose...
FDA grants fast track designation to tirzepatide to treat obesity, overweight
Today, Eli Lilly and Company received FDA fast track designation for tirzepatide to treat adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Eli Lilly), a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/GLP-1 receptor agonist, was approved in May for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes based on data from the SURPASS trial program. Those findings demonstrated that tirzepatide at 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg significantly reduced HbA1c for adults with type 2 diabetes and low rates of hypoglycemia.
Study adds evidence that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy 'safe and beneficial'
Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant did not increase the risk for peripartum outcomes and may lower the infant’s risk for NICU admission and intrauterine fetal death, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis. Previous research has shown that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and provide benefits at any time...
Subcutaneous insulin therapy cost-effective for mild DKA for children with type 1 diabetes
Subcutaneous insulin therapy was associated with shorter hospital stay and lower cost vs. intravenous insulin infusion for the treatment of mild diabetic ketoacidosis for children with type 1 diabetes, according to study data. “Subcutaneous aspart is a cost-effective strategy in the treatment of children with mild DKA,” Reem Al Khalifah,...
Study does not prove link between aluminum in childhood vaccines and asthma, experts say
Experts said a recently published study that found a possible association between aluminum in childhood vaccines and persistent asthma in early childhood did not prove there was a link. The American Academy of Pediatrics published a story online with comments from James D. Campbell, MD, MS, vice chairperson of its...
FDA expands approval of Orkambi for young children with cystic fibrosis
The FDA expanded the approval of lumacaftor and ivacaftor to include the treatment of children with cystic fibrosis aged 1 year to younger than 2 years, according to a manufacturer-issued press release. This approval applies to children who are homozygous for the F508del mutation (F/F genotype) in the CFTR gene.
VIDEO: COVID-19 bivalent booster ‘strongly recommended’ for patients with IBD
In a Healio video exclusive, Freddy Caldera, DO, MS, urged providers to recommend the COVID-19 booster vaccine to all patients with inflammatory bowel disease. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned a lot about the impact of medicines that patients with IBD use and their risks for COVID-19,” Caldera, associate professor of medicine in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, said. “We know that we have good data from secure and international registries that patients with IBD are not at increased risk for severe COVID or their complications. We also have a lot of good data also on the vaccine response in patients with IBD.
Surgical decompression best for proptosis reduction in high fat-to-muscle ratio TED
CHICAGO — Pretreatment evaluation of fat-to-muscle ratio in thyroid eye disease will allow for the best treatment choice, a presenter here said. “We found that those with a low fat-to-muscle ratio had similar levels of proptosis reduction with teprotumumab as compared to surgical decompression,” Michelle Ting, MA (Cantab), FRCOphth, of the Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego, said at the ASOPRS Fall Scientific Symposium. “By contrast, in patients with a high fat-to-muscle ratio, it appears that orbital decompression is associated with a greater level of reduction in proptosis than teprotumumab.”
Risks for heart disease, disability, death higher with younger age at diabetes diagnosis
The risk for heart disease, stroke, disability and mortality among adults with diabetes is higher for those diagnosed at age 50 to 59 years than those diagnosed at age 70 years or older, according to study findings. In an analysis of data from adults aged 50 years and older participating...
Arthroscopic rotator cuff repair decreased pain, improved outcomes in patients of all ages
ATLANTA — Arthroscopic repair of massive rotator cuff tears decreased pain, improved clinical outcomes and increased return to activity in patients of all ages, according to presented data. “There are various definitions for [massive rotator cuff tears] (MRCTs), and increased age has been reported as a negative predictor as...
Seven in 10 people experience ‘Sunday scaries’, poll suggests
Nearly seven in 10 people regularly feel dread on Sundays about the week ahead, with the figure rising among young people, a poll has found.The feeling, often dubbed the “Sunday scaries”, is experienced by some 67 per cent of people, the poll of more than 4,000 people suggests.This figure rises to 74 per cent among those aged 18 to 24.Those who get the “Sunday scaries” say that the causes of stress and anxiety include work worries, lack of sleep and looming to-do lists.The poll was conducted for the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) as it launches a...
‘Negligible’ melanoma risk observed in patients treated with methotrexate
Findings from a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis showed a “negligible” risk for melanoma among individuals treated with methotrexate. Mabel K. Yan, MBBS, of the Victorian Melanoma Service at The Alfred Hospital, Anita E. Wluka, MBBS, PhD, of the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at Monash University, and colleagues noted that findings from previous studies have demonstrated a possible association between methotrexate and melanoma.
Do you offer trabeculectomy as a primary intervention in advanced glaucoma?
The reason the NICE guidelines advise trabeculectomy at presentation with advanced disease is simply that the greatest risk factor for severe visual loss in glaucoma is advanced disease at presentation. Randomized clinical trials such as the Moorfields Primary Treatment Trial and the Collaborative Initial Glaucoma Treatment Study have established clearly...
Study sees significant BMI increase among children during pandemic
ANAHEIM, Calif. — A study found a significant increase in BMI among children seen during well visits at a hospital in Virginia in the initial year of the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably among Black females. Rylie N. Mainville, a third-year MD student at Eastern Virginia Medical School, told Healio...
Intermittently scanned CGM linked to lower HbA1c than finger sticks in type 1 diabetes
Intermittently scanned continuous glucose monitoring use is associated with greater improvements in HbA1c in type 1 diabetes at 24 weeks compared with finger-stick testing, according to study findings. “In this multicenter randomized trial funded by Diabetes UK, we found that an intermittently scanned CGM with alarms in adults with type...
Ultraprocessed food in mother's diet associated with child's risk for obesity, overweight
Ultraprocessed food intake among mothers was associated with an increased risk for overweight and obesity among their children, according to researchers. “Our study highlights the potential benefits of limiting ultraprocessed food consumption among mothers and women of reproductive age to reduce the risk of overweight in their children,” they wrote. “However, we should not overlook social determinants of health that could impede women from reducing ultra-processed food intake.”
Shoulder pacemaker therapy improved outcomes for posterior shoulder instability
ATLANTA — Compared with conventional physical therapy, physical therapy enhanced with a shoulder pacemaker yielded improved clinical outcomes for patients with functional posterior shoulder instability, according to presented results. “History has shown in orthopedics [that] every time you introduce a new device to the market initially the results tend...
Understanding malignancy tendencies in skin of color key to prevention, treatment
DENVER — Individuals with skin of color are more likely to have pigmented basal cell carcinoma and present with keratinocyte carcinoma at a younger age than white non-Hispanic individuals, according to a study presented here. “Despite the lower frequency of keratinocyte carcinoma, individuals with skin of color experience disproportionately...
Low-carb vegan diet has similar health, greater environmental benefits vs. vegetarian diet
Low-carb vegan diet has similar health, greater environmental benefits vs. vegetarian diet A low-carbohydrate vegan diet was associated with weight and BP reductions that were similar to those seen with a vegetarian diet, while possessing a greater potential reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, a study reported. Although low-carbohydrate diets like...
FDA approves third-trimester vaccine to prevent pertussis in infants younger than 2 months
The FDA announced it approved a vaccine administered during the third trimester of pregnancy to prevent pertussis — whooping cough — in infants younger than 2 months of age. When the vaccine (Boostrix, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals) is administered, it boosts antibodies in the pregnant mother, which are transferred to...
