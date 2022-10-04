ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

healio.com

Testing confirms very few parent-reported pediatric drug allergies

Although 7% of questioned parents believed that their child had a drug allergy, testing showed that only 0.05% of these children had a true drug allergy, according to a study published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. These results indicate that parent statements alone are not enough to diagnose...
healio.com

FDA grants fast track designation to tirzepatide to treat obesity, overweight

Today, Eli Lilly and Company received FDA fast track designation for tirzepatide to treat adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Eli Lilly), a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/GLP-1 receptor agonist, was approved in May for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes based on data from the SURPASS trial program. Those findings demonstrated that tirzepatide at 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg significantly reduced HbA1c for adults with type 2 diabetes and low rates of hypoglycemia.
healio.com

VIDEO: COVID-19 bivalent booster ‘strongly recommended’ for patients with IBD

In a Healio video exclusive, Freddy Caldera, DO, MS, urged providers to recommend the COVID-19 booster vaccine to all patients with inflammatory bowel disease. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned a lot about the impact of medicines that patients with IBD use and their risks for COVID-19,” Caldera, associate professor of medicine in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, said. “We know that we have good data from secure and international registries that patients with IBD are not at increased risk for severe COVID or their complications. We also have a lot of good data also on the vaccine response in patients with IBD.
healio.com

Surgical decompression best for proptosis reduction in high fat-to-muscle ratio TED

CHICAGO — Pretreatment evaluation of fat-to-muscle ratio in thyroid eye disease will allow for the best treatment choice, a presenter here said. “We found that those with a low fat-to-muscle ratio had similar levels of proptosis reduction with teprotumumab as compared to surgical decompression,” Michelle Ting, MA (Cantab), FRCOphth, of the Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego, said at the ASOPRS Fall Scientific Symposium. “By contrast, in patients with a high fat-to-muscle ratio, it appears that orbital decompression is associated with a greater level of reduction in proptosis than teprotumumab.”
The Independent

Seven in 10 people experience ‘Sunday scaries’, poll suggests

Nearly seven in 10 people regularly feel dread on Sundays about the week ahead, with the figure rising among young people, a poll has found.The feeling, often dubbed the “Sunday scaries”, is experienced by some 67 per cent of people, the poll of more than 4,000 people suggests.This figure rises to 74 per cent among those aged 18 to 24.Those who get the “Sunday scaries” say that the causes of stress and anxiety include work worries, lack of sleep and looming to-do lists.The poll was conducted for the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) as it launches a...
healio.com

‘Negligible’ melanoma risk observed in patients treated with methotrexate

Findings from a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis showed a “negligible” risk for melanoma among individuals treated with methotrexate. Mabel K. Yan, MBBS, of the Victorian Melanoma Service at The Alfred Hospital, Anita E. Wluka, MBBS, PhD, of the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at Monash University, and colleagues noted that findings from previous studies have demonstrated a possible association between methotrexate and melanoma.
healio.com

Do you offer trabeculectomy as a primary intervention in advanced glaucoma?

The reason the NICE guidelines advise trabeculectomy at presentation with advanced disease is simply that the greatest risk factor for severe visual loss in glaucoma is advanced disease at presentation. Randomized clinical trials such as the Moorfields Primary Treatment Trial and the Collaborative Initial Glaucoma Treatment Study have established clearly...
healio.com

Study sees significant BMI increase among children during pandemic

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A study found a significant increase in BMI among children seen during well visits at a hospital in Virginia in the initial year of the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably among Black females. Rylie N. Mainville, a third-year MD student at Eastern Virginia Medical School, told Healio...
healio.com

Ultraprocessed food in mother's diet associated with child's risk for obesity, overweight

Ultraprocessed food intake among mothers was associated with an increased risk for overweight and obesity among their children, according to researchers. “Our study highlights the potential benefits of limiting ultraprocessed food consumption among mothers and women of reproductive age to reduce the risk of overweight in their children,” they wrote. “However, we should not overlook social determinants of health that could impede women from reducing ultra-processed food intake.”
healio.com

Understanding malignancy tendencies in skin of color key to prevention, treatment

DENVER — Individuals with skin of color are more likely to have pigmented basal cell carcinoma and present with keratinocyte carcinoma at a younger age than white non-Hispanic individuals, according to a study presented here. “Despite the lower frequency of keratinocyte carcinoma, individuals with skin of color experience disproportionately...
healio.com

Low-carb vegan diet has similar health, greater environmental benefits vs. vegetarian diet

Low-carb vegan diet has similar health, greater environmental benefits vs. vegetarian diet A low-carbohydrate vegan diet was associated with weight and BP reductions that were similar to those seen with a vegetarian diet, while possessing a greater potential reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, a study reported. Although low-carbohydrate diets like...
