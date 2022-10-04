ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flandreau, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Hildebrand named 2022 Friend of the Foundation honoree

This paid piece is sponsored by the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation. Three years ago, his goal was to raise awareness and inspire philanthropy for kids in need. Today, his work is building a brighter, stronger community for all. Meet the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation’s 2022 Friend of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

South Dakota Man Eludes Deputy

Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Harrisburg, South Dakota man was arrested after leading a Lyon County Deputy on a chase through the countryside on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office with the county clerk of court, one of their deputies states he was sitting just north of the intersection of 210th Street (Also known as A34) and Highway 75, six miles south of Rock Rapids. He says that at about 1:15 a.m. a vehicle came into view south of the deputy’s location. The deputy activated the radar, which said the vehicle was traveling at 91 miles per hour. After the vehicle went by the deputy began to attempt to make a traffic stop with his lights and siren, but he says the vehicle did not make any attempt to stop, traveling onto Garfield Avenue, and through a stop sign at 160th Street. He says at Highway 9 the vehicle turned westbound and continued until it came to a rest just west of Elmwood Avenue, two miles east of Lester.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials in Minnehaha County search for wanted man

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is looking for a 31-year-old man on domestic assault charges. The sheriff’s office sent out a tweet this morning on Aaron Sharpfish. He has warrants for domestic Assault and violating a no-contact order. According to court records,...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Giving back by grilling out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Giving back by grilling out. Hot dogs are on the menu this lunch hour at Scheels in Sioux Falls. “We wanted to offer this to our employees as a way to give back to United Way,” Scheels Events Coordinator Cierra Von Bergen said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Harrisburg man charged for eluding, more

LESTER—A 20-year-old Harrisburg, SD, man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, near Lester on charges of eluding at speeds over 25 over the limit, speeding, and two counts of failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Brock William Ackerman...
LESTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Ex-pharmacist appears in court for drug theft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former pharmacist is accused of stealing drugs from the hospital and pharmacy where he worked. Cody Carstensen made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon. He’s accused of taking several prescription medications including morphine and oxycodone between June 2019 and February 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 South Dakota drug dealers plead guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota drug dealers will soon be headed to federal prison. Friday in federal court, Rickey Young, Jr. – also known as Rock – pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine. Court papers say he and another man got the drugs from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Lawyer says South Dakota trusts defer taxes but don’t avoid them

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who shield their wealth through financial trusts in South Dakota aren’t tax evaders, according to a Sioux Falls lawyer. Terry Prendergast told the South Dakota Trust Association conference on Friday trusts are “nothing more” than a way to defer paying taxes until some future date. The federal IRS has complex regulations on how trust income must be reported each year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vance Thompson Vision: The latest in cataracts

A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens that can make it difficult for light to enter your eye. Cataracts occur as you get older and develop gradually. The only way to treat cataracts is with cataract surgery. That leaves you with an important decision to make when it comes to the kind of vision you want after surgery.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Payloader damages ATM in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a damaged ATM machine at a credit union in eastern Sioux Falls. Police could be seen at the Bluestone Federal Credit Union where a payloader crashed into and knocked over an ATM near 41st St. and Sycamore Ave. The credit union...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mitchellnow.com

Sioux Falls man’s jury trial on rape charges postponed for a third time this year

A Sioux Falls man’s jury trial on rape charges has been postponed for a third time this year. 23-year old Mason Buhl is charged with four counts of second degree rape in Hughes County. He initially pleaded not guilty to each count in September 2021 with trials scheduled for February, May, and October of this year. The prosecution requested the latest postponement. The alleged rapes took place between June 2020 and July 2021. In September 2015, Buhl shot Harrisburg High School Principal Kevin Lein in the arm. A 25-year prison sentence was suspended on the condition that Buhl follow all laws and be on good behavior. Now that case will be reopened as a result of the rape proceedings.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities investigating crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men are in the hospital following a car crash in central Sioux Falls. Police say the accident happened just before noon at the intersection of 6th Street and Main. A Chevy Impala entered the intersection with a green light. A Dodge...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

