Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
Is civility worsening in South Dakota politics?
As campaign season ramps up, negative campaign ads are taking over the airwaves.
Hildebrand named 2022 Friend of the Foundation honoree
This paid piece is sponsored by the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation. Three years ago, his goal was to raise awareness and inspire philanthropy for kids in need. Today, his work is building a brighter, stronger community for all. Meet the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation’s 2022 Friend of the...
South Dakota Man Eludes Deputy
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Harrisburg, South Dakota man was arrested after leading a Lyon County Deputy on a chase through the countryside on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office with the county clerk of court, one of their deputies states he was sitting just north of the intersection of 210th Street (Also known as A34) and Highway 75, six miles south of Rock Rapids. He says that at about 1:15 a.m. a vehicle came into view south of the deputy’s location. The deputy activated the radar, which said the vehicle was traveling at 91 miles per hour. After the vehicle went by the deputy began to attempt to make a traffic stop with his lights and siren, but he says the vehicle did not make any attempt to stop, traveling onto Garfield Avenue, and through a stop sign at 160th Street. He says at Highway 9 the vehicle turned westbound and continued until it came to a rest just west of Elmwood Avenue, two miles east of Lester.
Officials in Minnehaha County search for wanted man
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is looking for a 31-year-old man on domestic assault charges. The sheriff’s office sent out a tweet this morning on Aaron Sharpfish. He has warrants for domestic Assault and violating a no-contact order. According to court records,...
South Dakota zoo, butterfly house announce merger
The Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House are joining forces.
Giving back by grilling out
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Giving back by grilling out. Hot dogs are on the menu this lunch hour at Scheels in Sioux Falls. “We wanted to offer this to our employees as a way to give back to United Way,” Scheels Events Coordinator Cierra Von Bergen said.
Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
Harrisburg man charged for eluding, more
LESTER—A 20-year-old Harrisburg, SD, man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, near Lester on charges of eluding at speeds over 25 over the limit, speeding, and two counts of failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Brock William Ackerman...
Ex-pharmacist appears in court for drug theft
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former pharmacist is accused of stealing drugs from the hospital and pharmacy where he worked. Cody Carstensen made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon. He’s accused of taking several prescription medications including morphine and oxycodone between June 2019 and February 2022.
2 South Dakota drug dealers plead guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota drug dealers will soon be headed to federal prison. Friday in federal court, Rickey Young, Jr. – also known as Rock – pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine. Court papers say he and another man got the drugs from...
Lawyer says South Dakota trusts defer taxes but don’t avoid them
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who shield their wealth through financial trusts in South Dakota aren’t tax evaders, according to a Sioux Falls lawyer. Terry Prendergast told the South Dakota Trust Association conference on Friday trusts are “nothing more” than a way to defer paying taxes until some future date. The federal IRS has complex regulations on how trust income must be reported each year.
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing...
Vance Thompson Vision: The latest in cataracts
A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens that can make it difficult for light to enter your eye. Cataracts occur as you get older and develop gradually. The only way to treat cataracts is with cataract surgery. That leaves you with an important decision to make when it comes to the kind of vision you want after surgery.
Payloader damages ATM in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a damaged ATM machine at a credit union in eastern Sioux Falls. Police could be seen at the Bluestone Federal Credit Union where a payloader crashed into and knocked over an ATM near 41st St. and Sycamore Ave. The credit union...
The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota
South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
Sioux Falls man’s jury trial on rape charges postponed for a third time this year
A Sioux Falls man’s jury trial on rape charges has been postponed for a third time this year. 23-year old Mason Buhl is charged with four counts of second degree rape in Hughes County. He initially pleaded not guilty to each count in September 2021 with trials scheduled for February, May, and October of this year. The prosecution requested the latest postponement. The alleged rapes took place between June 2020 and July 2021. In September 2015, Buhl shot Harrisburg High School Principal Kevin Lein in the arm. A 25-year prison sentence was suspended on the condition that Buhl follow all laws and be on good behavior. Now that case will be reopened as a result of the rape proceedings.
Authorities investigating crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men are in the hospital following a car crash in central Sioux Falls. Police say the accident happened just before noon at the intersection of 6th Street and Main. A Chevy Impala entered the intersection with a green light. A Dodge...
Friday Scoreboard – October 7
View scores from around the area, including several high school football games from three states:
