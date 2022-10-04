Read full article on original website
A Pair of A-Cold-Wall x Converse Chuck 70 Styles Are Releasing Soon
Converse has tapped A-Cold-Wall* for its latest collab. This time, the fashion-forward label has reimagined one of the sneaker company’s most iconic silhouettes. After delivering the Aeon Active CX collab in April, Nike, the parent company of Converse, announced via its SNKRS release calendar that a new A-Cold-Wall* x Converse collection will be released next week. The highlight of the pairing are the two collaborative Converse Chuck 70 styles. The shoes feature technical details including a reflective 3M panel on the lateral side, with A-Cold-Wall branding by the translucent midsole. Like past Chuck 70 releases, The classic Converse All Star patch appears...
hypebeast.com
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Unveils Its ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360™ Chelsea Boot Collab
Has been ramping up production on the footwear side of things lately, and it’s captured the attention of the sneaker community for its wealth of collaborative projects. The Japanese sportswear imprint has recently formed alliances with the likes of COMME Des GARÇONS SHIRT and HAL STUDIOS®, and now it’s aligning with worlds. for a hybrid offering. Together, the duo has crafted a GEL-QUANTUM 360™ The Chelsea iteration that merges the dress shoe and running sneaker realms.
Complex
21 Savage and RtA Collab Capsule Arrives
21 Savage continues to make his mark on the fashion world. After working with names like Off-White, Louis Vuitton, and Forever 21, the “Cash In Cash Out” rapper joined forces with RtA on a special capsule inspired by his next album. The collection consists of co-branded ready-to-wear pieces like distressed jeans, a short-sleeve button-up, and graphic tees, all of which feature the RtA logo remixed with 21’s signature dagger symbol.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 5 "UNC"
Jordan Brand has shown love to the Air Jordan 5 throughout 2022 with collaborations and new colorways from start to finish. Glancing at early 2023 plans, this looks to remain true as University of North Carolina colors will grace the model for the first time. Once again, the iconic color palette is used by the brand, which is only fitting considering the school serves as Michael Jordan’s alma matter.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max Penny 1 is Coming in a "Faded Spruce" Colorway
Continuing the return of Penny Hardaway‘s first signature sure, is now gearing up to deliver the Air Max Penny 1 in a “Faded Spruce” colorway. Expressing a mix of “Black/Faded Spruce/Anthracite/Dark Pony,” the shoe features a sleek upper base design accented by burgundy detailing and retro Nike Basketball elements.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 "True Blue"
Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a tendency to borrow color schemes from one another. And with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3 coming up in 2023, the beloved Air Jordan 1 is honoring the silhouette by adopting two of its most classic palettes: the “White Cement” and the “True Blue.” The latter installment first appeared on our radar last month, and now we have an even more detailed perspective of the kicks thanks to these newly-surfaced on-foot images.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 "Aqua" Rumored Release Date Unveiled
Over these past few years, the Air Jordan 5 has consistently been giving us some amazing offerings. When Jordan Brand celebrated this shoe's 30th anniversary in 2020, we were blessed with some retros and new color schemes. Since that time, Jordan Brand has kept the celebration going and it has led to a plethora of new models that have taken sneakerheads by storm. In 2023, the good times are destined to keep coming, and fans are excited about what is on the way.
hypebeast.com
Black Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears With Teal Swooshes
Gets sleek with its latest iteration of the Air Force 1. A new colorway hits the low-top for the upcoming Fall season, in a moodier aesthetic, fit for the colder days ahead. The Air Force 1 Low comes dressed in an all-black leather upper with a matching rubber sole and mesh tongues. The color scheme features Blue Lightning and Wolf Grey, as seen on the teal-like Swoosh on the lateral and the silver branding for the mini-Swoosh, AIR branding on the mid-sole and on the heel tab. The tongue’s branding is also outfitted in silver to round out the design.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 For Friends & Family
Since early 2020 speculation surrounding a bright yellow Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 offering has rippled throughout the market after being seen on-foot by Offset a multitude of times. With the silhouettes expected release date come and gone, Jordan Brand has reached out to us directly to confirm the pair is slated solely for friends and family. Since then seldom pairs of the amber-sampled makeover have surfaced, providing our first detailed look at the pair.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
hypebeast.com
Gum Bottoms Hit the Nike SB Dunk Low Again
While continues to push for the Dunk to remain in the spotlight, often visiting the Dunk Low and Dunk High variants, the Nike SB team has been much more selective in its Dunk releases. As a result, many of the upcoming launches, including a strong list of collaborations that features the likes of HUF, Crushed D.C. and SOULGOODS, are poised to be hits. Now, sticking to in-house development, a pack of black and white SB Dunk Lows featuring gum bottoms is on the way.
Hypebae
The Latest Women's Air Jordan 11 is Date Night-Ready
For sneaker collectors, the Air Jordan 11 is synonymous with the holiday season. Since 2009, Jordan Brand has included the silhouette in its end-of-year offering, with the “Cherry” colorway set to return this year. (A much-anticipated event as the AJ11 “Cherry” has not seen a release since 2016 as a low-top and 2001 in all its high-top glory.)
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Coming This Year: Best Look Yet
This Air Jordan 2 is bringing fans back to the 80s. One sneaker that is having a bit of a moment right now is the Air Jordan 2. This shoe was not very popular just a few years ago, but now, it is getting plenty of love in the form of collabs, new colorways, and, of course, retros. This is great news for fans of this silhouette who have felt left behind by the focus on the Air Jordan 1, 3, 4, and many others.
hypebeast.com
"Anthracite" Covers This Nike Air Max TW
Borrowing design cues from the Air Max Tailwind, the recently introduced Air Max TW offers yet another blend of familiar. detailing. It is one of many refreshed models in the Nike Air Max line, again flipping a retro style into a contemporary look. Specifications of the Nike Air Max TW...
hotnewhiphop.com
OVO x Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Sample Resurfaces Online
This OVO sample could have been an exceptional release. Drake’s OVO brand has come through with some amazing collaborations over the years. Of course, Drake has worked with the likes of Jordan Brand on some fantastic sneakers, including the Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 10, and Air Jordan 8. Back in the day, OVO even worked on a special version of the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo,” but it was only a sample.
Complex
Pigeons & Planes Releases Limited Edition ‘See You Next Year’ Vinyl
See You Next Year is the first-ever Pigeons & Planes compilation album, in partnership with Big.Ass.Kids and distributed by ADA. The project is executive produced by Mike Dean and features original songs from Teezo Touchdown, Terry Presume, Redveil, Fana Hues, EKKSTACY, Wallice, Dreamer Isioma, Brevin Kim, Ben Reilly, Baird, and Sash. Read more about all the artists involved here.
The Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 5 ‘Mars For Her’ Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing in 2023
A new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 5 sneaker could be heading to retail soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared early details of the Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her,” a purported colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s reportedly hitting stores in 2023. At the time of publication, an early look at the Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her” has yet to surface on social media but the aforementioned account has shared a mock-up depiction of the purported style to give sneaker fans an idea of what could be dropping. The mock-up depiction reveals that the Jordan 5 “Mars...
Complex
Antoni Tudisco Speaks on Moncler NFT Project as Brand Celebrates 70th Anniversary
As part of the ongoing celebration for its 70th anniversary, Moncler has partnered with digital artist Antoni Tudisco for an exclusive NFT project. Per a press release, 500 visitors in each city of the brand’s Extraordinary Expedition global tour (which kicked off in New York on Wednesday) will be gifted an NFT. Each city, notably, features a different NFT than the others, with each design intended to showcase the “character and uniqueness” of each stop on the exhibits-focused touring experience.
Complex
Adidas Placing Yeezy Partnership Under Review
Adidas and Ye’s multi-billion dollar partnership is officially under review. Around noon today, Adidas issued the following statement:. Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision. The Adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history. We are proud of our team that has worked tirelessly throughout our collaboration with Ye and the iconic products that were born from it. We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values. After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.
