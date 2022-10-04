Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s hashrate posts impressive numbers, but when will BTC’s price do that
According to a tweet by Messari (crypto analytics platform), Bitcoin’s hashrate has grown significantly compared to Q2. Evidently, the growth in BTC’s hashrate would end up making the BTC network more secure. However, if BTC’s price declines even further, a large amount of selling pressure from the miners’ end can’t be ruled out.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] is finally seeing green, but what role did the whales play
After what can be considered a long and never-ending wait, Bitcoin [BTC] managed to find some green pastures on the charts finally. This sparked joy within the crypto-community as investors and enthusiasts were expecting a breakout soon. Apart from this, several other interesting developments acted in favor of the king coin.
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin: How BNB buyers can capitalize on this breakout rally
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The altcoin could find reliable rebounding grounds. Funding rates and Open Interest displayed a slight bearish edge. Since dropping towards its 16-month low in mid-June, Binance coin [BNB] has...
ambcrypto.com
Lido Finance launches layer-2 Ethereum staking- Decoding its impact on LDO
In a series of tweets made by Lido Finance [LDO] on 6 October, the leading Ethereum [ETH] staking platform confirmed the launch of ETH staking on layer two scaling solutions with token bridging to Arbitrum One and Optimism. In July, Lido Finance hinted at this movement when the team noted...
ambcrypto.com
BNB network on standstill amid $100M exploit – Everything unheard
Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), confirmed that the BNB chain was suspending transactions at 11:51 pm UTC on 6 October. According to the crypto exchange chief, the decision was necessary following a $100 million exploit within the network. CZ had also added that the lost assets represented a quarter of...
ambcrypto.com
XRP’s October outlook has a host of possibilities thanks to these reasons
If you have been following up on XRP’s price action and the SEC-Ripple lawsuit, then you may have noticed some correlation. XRP delivered a bullish performance in the second half of September. The shifting dynamics of the lawsuit in Ripple’s favor may have had a heavy hand in influencing bullish sentiments.
ambcrypto.com
30% of Canadians planning to buy crypto as OSC embraces ‘tech-neutrality’
Over 30% of Canadians are planning to buy crypt0-assets over the next year, says the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC). The regulatory body also believes that a vast majority of crypto-assets fall under its jurisdiction. Grant Vingoe, CEO of the OSC, made these remarks during a keynote address at the Economic...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Wallets created in Sept. were 3.60M; can it assure a price hike
While the highly anticipated Cardano Vasil Hard Fork might have failed to return the expected positive price reaction for ADA, the upgrade led to a series of growth in ecosystem metrics for Cardano in September. According to data from the Cardano Foundation, within the 30-day period, Cardano recorded a 4.20%...
ambcrypto.com
Is CryptoPunks’ recent growth indicative of NFT market’s overall progress
CryptoPunks, an NFT collection that ranks second in terms of market cap and floor price, witnessed massive growth in terms of unique addresses buying the NFT. The sudden interest in the CryptoPunks could be attributed to a recent spike in CryptoPunk’s social activity. Well, we shouldn’t forget that an...
ambcrypto.com
As Axie Infinity [AXS] prepares for recovery, why long bets may not be ideal
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. AXS plateaued at $13 while forming a bearish pattern. Supply out of exchanges witnessed an uptick over the last three days. Over the last few days, Axie Infinity’s [AXS]...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Assessing the impact of BTC’s correlation with traditional markets
No thanks to the worsening macroeconomic conditions, the cryptocurrency market was severely beaten down in the last quarter, a new report from Cryptorank (an analytics platform) showed. Following the severe decimation in the prices of many cryptocurrency assets that plagued the first half of the year, Q3 opened with a...
ambcrypto.com
‘We see propensity resuming for Bitcoin’- Here’s why this analyst is bullish
Bloomberg’s latest crypto outlook report spoke about Bitcoin in a rather optimistic tone. Mike McGlone, the Senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes that the remainder of this year will see Bitcoin rally and outperform “most major assets.”. High hopes for Q4. Talking in the context of commodities,...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the odds of SAND reaching $1 in the coming week
Binance U.S. confirmed that the exchange will be adding the Sandbox [SAND] token on the platform. This news was also retweeted by Sandbox on their Twitter account. Since the news broke, investors and SAND reacted positively to this announcement. Furthermore, the trend appeared to be continuing as of 5 October....
ambcrypto.com
Betting against Tron [TRX] in Q4? Read this update first
TRONDAO recently released its weekly report that showcased the growth of the network in the DeFi space. It also elaborated on the improvements the network noticed in terms of the number of accounts and transactions. During the time when the report was published, TRX observed growth of 4.12% in its...
ambcrypto.com
Decoding SushiSwap’s [SUSHI] unprecedented price growth
Golden Tree, an asset management firm, took a $5.3 million token stake in SushiSwap. Following this development, the SushiSwap token saw immense growth over the past 24 hours. Now, the question is- Will the news of investments and SushiSwap’s growth in the dApp space be enough to sustain SUSHI‘s growth?
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin’s [DOGE] trading volume rallies by over 400%, thanks to…
According to a securities filing on 4 October, Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter declaring his intentions to follow through on his deal to buy the social media platform Twitter. The Tesla CEO also shared a tweet on the same. Following this news, Dogecoin [DOGE] holders took to trading...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing how Ethereum [ETH] fared in all of Q3
Ethereum’s [ETH] network revenue fell by a massive 86% in the third quarter of 2022, according to the report released by Bankless (an informative site focused on crypto). Reportedly, Ethereum recorded $1.96 billion in net revenue in the second quarter (Q2). Unfortunately, the third quarter was a paltry $274.12 million.
ambcrypto.com
Web3 gaming industry stats might surprise the crypto holders
Mobile gaming company Coda Labs recently carried out a user study focusing on the Web3 gaming industry. The study was led by WALR, a leading data creation firm and a member organization of the Market Research Society. The survey was carried out in five countries, namely the United States, the...
ambcrypto.com
Gauging if XRP’s previous bull run can trigger an extended rally
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP jumped above its 200 EMA to depict increasing buying pressure. The altcoin saw a decline in Open Interest alongside a decrease in price over the last 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com
Chiliz [CHZ] on-chain metrics to consider before going long this week
CHZ is among the cryptocurrencies that have delivered the most gains recovering from June lows. It just concluded a 25% retracement from its September highs. However, multiple signs including a new listing may allow the bulls to regain control. CHZ demand tends to increase every time Chiliz lists a new...
