Happi
Skincare, Online Shopping To Drive the Prestige Cosmetics Market
The global prestige cosmetics market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% by 2029, according to a new report from FactMR. Despite issues in global trade and worldwide economic uncertainties, the overall trajectory for the premium cosmetics market is largely positive, said the report. In the past few years, premium cosmetics brands have made substantial shifts in business strategy, which has been influenced by a number of factors including higher disposable incomes for the middle class, demand for high efficacy products, finances for women and consciousness about aesthetics among men.
Happi
Coty Announces New Corporate Purpose and Vision
Coty—No. 9 in Happi's 2022 Top 50 Report— unveiled a new corporate identity today. Centered around the value of “fearless kindness,” Coty says its new company purpose is: “together, we unleash every vision of beauty.”. The beauty company says the announcement represents the next phase...
Happi
A.S. Watson Launches ‘Skinfie Lab’ AI Skin Analysis Tool
Beauty and health retailer A.S. Watson is introducing a skin analysis tool that creates personalized skincare recommendations based on customers’ selfies. Skinfie Lab is first being launched at Watsons Hong Kong and will be rolled out to Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia by early 2023. The...
Happi
Cleaning for a Reason Welcomes Allset as Strategic Partner
Cleaning for a Reason, an ISSA Charities signature program that provides clean homes for cancer patients, is collaborating with Allset to further its mission and serve more people and families experiencing cancer. As a Cleaning for a Reason partner, Allset has committed to donating a portion of its proceeds to...
