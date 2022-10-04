Celebration with a Blast! Field dedication in Scappoose

The Oregon Army National Guard conducted a cannon firing at The Scappoose / Milwaukie Homecoming football game during a special celebration.

The firing occurred during the field dedication in honor of the renovated athletic field and the naming of the location as the Sean McNabb Field. The field naming is to recognize the high school's head football coach.

New turf was recently installed at the field following a renovation project that began last June.

The cannon event and naming of the field took place Friday evening, Sept. 30.