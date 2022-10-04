Read full article on original website
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Lake Taneycomo in the Ozark Mountains is supposed to be your go-to place for brown or rainbow trout fishingCJ CoombsRockaway Beach, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson City Administrator confident in new role
Branson’s new City Administrator Cindy Stepp met with Branson Tri-Lakes News during her first day in the role to talk about her experience, her goals, and how she plans to handle the role as the new leader of the city’s day-to-day operations. She responded to critics who questioned...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Galena realtor receives award
A Galena realtor was recently honored with a leadership award. Deana Wolfe has been named the recipient of Missouri Realtors 2022 Bruce Aydt Code of Ethics Leadership Award. Wolfe received this award on Wednesday, Sept. 21 during the Missouri Realtors Fall Business Conference. Wolfe has served as a licensed realtor...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Volunteers needed for Taney County Vita Program
The University of Missouri Extension is looking for volunteers to provide free tax help for the 2023 tax season, the 2022 tax year, in Taney County. “Last year we helped over 1000 folks in our area with their federal and state taxes,” Taney County VITA Site Coordinator Jody LeMaster said. “The more volunteers we have the more people we can serve, the more we can serve the more likely we will be able to receive grant funds to keep the program going.”
KYTV
Former Mountain Home, Ark., residents donate part of estate to fund K9 unit
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Two deceased Mountain Home community members have donated to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office to help fund a K9 unit. Cynthia and Lester Bergen started the Mark A. Bergen Memorial Endowment in memory of their only son, who was murdered in California in 2004. Since then, the two moved to Mountain Home.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Ronald Lee “Scooter” Hill
Ronald Lee “Scooter” Hill, of Branson, MO passed away on September 23, 2022. Scootet was born July 12, 1961, in Water Valley MS. He was predeceased in death by his father, Roy Gene Hill, and his grandparents, Raymond and Nellie McCulley and Laverne Edwards. He is survived by...
How much money Missouri’s medical marijuana program has raised in taxes
A new report from a medical marijuana business association said there are more than 200,000 patients who use medical marijuana in Missouri and sales have raised millions for veterans' health care.
Buc-ee’s wants to change the name of a road in Springfield near its new location
A request from Buc-ee’s to change the name of a road leading to its new Springfield location failed at Thursday’s Springfield Planning and Zoning meeting.
sgfcitizen.org
In unusual move, City Utilities will pay for Buc-ee’s to bore under I-44
In a move that deviates from the norm with new development projects, Springfield City Utilities footed the bill for part of the cost of running utilities to a mega gas station and convenience store. City Utilities Chief Economic Development Officer Dean Thompson explained the move to pay for a dig...
talkbusiness.net
Walton Family Foundation executive director resigns
The Walton Family Foundation in Bentonville is looking for a new executive director after its leader for the past three years turned in her resignation. The Walton Family Foundation was created in 1987 and is led by the family of Walmart Inc. founders Sam and Helen Walton. Annie Proietti, one of their granddaughters, is the board chair. The Walton’s youngest son, Jim Walton, is Proietti’s father.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer
A Forsyth woman is facing 10 years in prison after being arrested on charges related to allegedly stealing thousands from her former employer. Krystal Ladell Snow is facing one count of stealing $25,000 or more, a class C felony, which could bring a sentence of three to 10 years in prison upon conviction.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson High School sophomore given national FBLA post
A Branson High School sophomore will help craft the social media message for a national student organization. Clara Dean has been named as a Social Media Ambassador for National High School Future Business Leaders of America. Dean was chosen out of over 250 students nationwide who sought the position. “I...
KYTV
Get to know your Missouri judges before election day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
KTLO
Governor Asa Hutchinson intent to grant executive clemency includes a Baxter County man
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday his intent to grant four pardons. An additional 53 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Alderman claims administrator hiring a “sham”
One Branson Alderman says the hiring of the city’s new administrator was fixed from the beginning, and another aldermen has decried the hiring process, which they believe was not transparent and ignored much stronger candidates for the position. Alderman Chuck Rodriguez told Branson Tri-Lakes News the hiring process for...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Darrell Blevins
Darrell Blevins of Omaha Arkansas passed away in his home Tuesday October 4, 2022. He was born in Branson, Missouri on June 30, 1957 to JT and Barbara Blevins of whom have both proceeded him in death along with his wife Linda. He is survived by his sons and their...
Ozarks First.com
Upcoming Events at the Branson Landing
You don’t want to miss these amazing upcoming events happening at the Branson Landing!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
ksgf.com
Two Springfield Women Sentenced In Jan. 6 Riot
(KTTS News) — Two women from Springfield have been sentenced for their roles in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer were sentenced to 45 days in custody, 36 months probation, and a $500 dollar fine. They pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
KYTV
Driver arrested after crashing into pole at busy Springfield intersection Thursday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a driver suspected of driving under the influence after striking a pole in Springfield. Officers responded to the crash Thursday night near Sunshine and Campbell. Investigators say another driver hit the bumper that fell off the crashed vehicle. Police say both drivers did not...
