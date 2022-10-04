ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson City Administrator confident in new role

Branson’s new City Administrator Cindy Stepp met with Branson Tri-Lakes News during her first day in the role to talk about her experience, her goals, and how she plans to handle the role as the new leader of the city’s day-to-day operations. She responded to critics who questioned...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Galena realtor receives award

A Galena realtor was recently honored with a leadership award. Deana Wolfe has been named the recipient of Missouri Realtors 2022 Bruce Aydt Code of Ethics Leadership Award. Wolfe received this award on Wednesday, Sept. 21 during the Missouri Realtors Fall Business Conference. Wolfe has served as a licensed realtor...
GALENA, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Volunteers needed for Taney County Vita Program

The University of Missouri Extension is looking for volunteers to provide free tax help for the 2023 tax season, the 2022 tax year, in Taney County. “Last year we helped over 1000 folks in our area with their federal and state taxes,” Taney County VITA Site Coordinator Jody LeMaster said. “The more volunteers we have the more people we can serve, the more we can serve the more likely we will be able to receive grant funds to keep the program going.”
TANEY COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Ronald Lee “Scooter” Hill

Ronald Lee “Scooter” Hill, of Branson, MO passed away on September 23, 2022. Scootet was born July 12, 1961, in Water Valley MS. He was predeceased in death by his father, Roy Gene Hill, and his grandparents, Raymond and Nellie McCulley and Laverne Edwards. He is survived by...
BRANSON, MO
Alan Johnson
talkbusiness.net

Walton Family Foundation executive director resigns

The Walton Family Foundation in Bentonville is looking for a new executive director after its leader for the past three years turned in her resignation. The Walton Family Foundation was created in 1987 and is led by the family of Walmart Inc. founders Sam and Helen Walton. Annie Proietti, one of their granddaughters, is the board chair. The Walton’s youngest son, Jim Walton, is Proietti’s father.
BENTONVILLE, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer

A Forsyth woman is facing 10 years in prison after being arrested on charges related to allegedly stealing thousands from her former employer. Krystal Ladell Snow is facing one count of stealing $25,000 or more, a class C felony, which could bring a sentence of three to 10 years in prison upon conviction.
FORSYTH, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson High School sophomore given national FBLA post

A Branson High School sophomore will help craft the social media message for a national student organization. Clara Dean has been named as a Social Media Ambassador for National High School Future Business Leaders of America. Dean was chosen out of over 250 students nationwide who sought the position. “I...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Get to know your Missouri judges before election day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
MISSOURI STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Alderman claims administrator hiring a “sham”

One Branson Alderman says the hiring of the city’s new administrator was fixed from the beginning, and another aldermen has decried the hiring process, which they believe was not transparent and ignored much stronger candidates for the position. Alderman Chuck Rodriguez told Branson Tri-Lakes News the hiring process for...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Darrell Blevins

Darrell Blevins of Omaha Arkansas passed away in his home Tuesday October 4, 2022. He was born in Branson, Missouri on June 30, 1957 to JT and Barbara Blevins of whom have both proceeded him in death along with his wife Linda. He is survived by his sons and their...
BRANSON, MO
