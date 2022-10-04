Read full article on original website
West Virginia, Old Dominion Clash in Sun Belt Play
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to Old Dominion for a Sun Belt Conference match on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Norfolk, Virginia. Kickoff at ODU Soccer Complex is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all the action with live stats, courtesy of odusports.com....
Hostetler encourages fans to participate in game day tradition
The WVU football team is idle this weekend but when it returns to action, it will have an opportunity to create a special moment. The brand new, state-of-the-art WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, looked on the opposite side of the parking lot from Milan Puskar Stadium, had its grand opening a few weeks ago but the Mountaineers have been on the road since. Thursday will mark the first home game since the new facility has been open, which means a new era for the kids’ wave which become a cherished game day tradition.
WVU falls in straight sets to Kansas State
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s volleyball is still searching for a Big 12 win after falling to Kansas State in straight sets at home on Wednesday, 25-22, 28-26 and 25-18. The youthful Mountaineer squad was competitive in all three sets, but the Wildcats came out on top to sweep their hosts. They even finished the third and final set on a 13-1 run to seal the win.
Select tickets on sale Thursday for WVU men’s hoops
Two mini-packages and nonconference single game tickets for WVU men’s basketball home games will go on sale Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. Fans are encouraged to utilize the “Pick Your Own Seat” map on WVUGAME.com. The Gold mini-package will include the Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma...
Plitzuweit brings Beilein approach, terminology to WVU
WVU's newest hoops coach shows shades of one of its best. Prior to being hired as the women’s basketball head coach, Dawn Plitzuweit didn’t have many personal ties to West Virginia. One tie she did have is a familiarity with former West Virginia men’s hoops head coach, John...
“A new style, a new system”: Plitzuweit recruits team to buy-in
Plitzuweit: "I'm certainly aware" that change is tough on student-athletes. One of the first orders of business for a new coach is to set up a new recruiting network. Dawn Plitzuweit had a similar task when she arrived in Morgantown, but her first recruiting trip kept her within the walls of her new facility. Seven of her players return to WVU women’s hoops for her first season at the helm, but she had to recruit all 13 of her players from the moment she was announced as coach.
Mountaineer memories led Emmitt Matthews back to WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Bob Huggins reminded Emmitt Matthews Jr. of that during his exit interview after the 2020-21 season. More than a year later, Matthews said that sentence is something he takes literally. He played the first three seasons...
Smith, Quinerly earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly and fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team have earned Honorable Mention status on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Wednesday. The teams were voted upon by Big 12 women’s basketball coaches, who were not allowed...
