TMZ.com
Diddy Defends Kanye from 'White Lives Matter' Cancelation, Disses Ma$e
9:35 AM PT -- Ma$e is firing back at Diddy's $3M debt claims with one of his own. The Harlem rapper says Diddy is scorned after being blocked from an opportunity to apologize and plug his new "wack ass" song "Gotta Move On." Diddy's had enough of the narrative he's...
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian Does Soccer Mom Duty During Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' Drama
Kim Kardashian is still showin' support for her kids while Kanye West appears to be at war on social media ... carrying out soccer mom duties at her son's game in the midst of the drama. Kim whipped out a folding chair, some sunglasses and a jersey for Saint's soccer...
TMZ.com
Kanye West Still Pissed He Was Bullied for Trump Support, 'Drove Me Crazy'
Kanye West says Hollywood bullied him so much for supporting Donald Trump, he wasn't able to talk about it anymore ... which left him wondering what's the point of being famous. Ye made the claim in the second part of his interview with FNC's Tucker Carlson, saying it "drove me...
TMZ.com
Justin Bieber Ending Friendship with Kanye West After Ye Attacked Wife Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber believes Kanye West has gone way too far to carry on their friendship, after Ye attacked his wife, Hailey, claiming she got a nose job. If you missed it, Kanye went after Hailey on social media after she defended Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye attacked. Ye called Hailey "nose job Hailey Baldloose" and told Justin, "Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right," after posting an old article from 2016 about Hailey and Drake out on a date.
TMZ.com
Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' Shirt Fakes Being Sold on eBay
Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" shirt is generating tons of attention -- mostly negative -- but now it's spawning fakes ... meaning the controversial shirts will pop up in public, even if Ye doesn't decide to sell 'em. We've discovered several eBay listings where the long-sleeve shirts are found under...
TMZ.com
Beyoncé Slams Right Said Fred, Got Permission To Sample 'I'm Too Sexy'
Beyoncé is calling out music duo Right Said Fred for accusing her of sampling their biggest hit without permission ... she says it's BS and the group was paid handsomely for the song. Here's the deal ... Right Said Fred ripped Beyoncé as "arrogant" for allegedly sampling their hit...
TMZ.com
Prince Harry, Elton John Sue Associated Newspapers for Alleged Phone Tapping
Prince Harry and Elton John believe their phones were tapped and personal info was stolen ... and now they're teaming up to go after a major news outlet who they believe is behind it, though the company is flatly denying the claims. The Duke and the British rock star are...
TMZ.com
Antonio Brown Backs Kanye West Amid 'White Lives Matter' Controversy
He may have turned his back on Tom Brady, but Antonio Brown is sticking by Kanye West's side ... channeling his buddy's controversial campaign and saying, "All Lives Matter." Ye is facing a ton of criticism over the "White Lives Matter" shirt he wore during his YZY Fashion Show on Monday ... but despite the negative reception, he's dug his heels in even more throughout the week.
NFL・
TMZ.com
Kanye West Sitting Down with Fox News' Tucker Carlson for Interview in L.A.
Kanye West has done plenty to air his grievances on social media, and now he'll be doing it in interview form with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Ye landed in L.A. from Paris Thursday and almost immediately went to meet up with Carlson and team at his office in L.A. We're told the two had a lengthy chat, which mostly focused on the recent attention Kanye's generated through wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Says Fashion Industry Manipulates Kim To Cross Lines With Nudity
6:40 PM PT -- Kanye talked about Kim, saying she's being pimped out by the fashion industry to sell sex even though she's a successful businesswoman with a billion dollar empire. The way Kanye sees it ... his ex-wife is essentially being manipulated by the fashion industry to cross lines...
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian's Podcast Disputes Claim They Never Contacted Alleged Victims
Kim Kardashian's new podcast, "The System," is under attack by 2 siblings who survived a brutal crime, claiming podcast producers never reached out to them about the project ... a claim creators behind the pod are denying. "The System" dives into the story of convicted murderer Kevin Keith -- a...
TMZ.com
Sharon Osbourne Agrees with Kanye West on BLM 'Scam' Wants Donation Back
Sharon Osbourne doesn't totally understand the controversy with Kanye West and his "White Lives Matter" shirt ... but she agrees with his view on BLM being a "scam." We got Sharon shopping at YSL on Rodeo Drive in Bev Hills and asked her about Kanye's controversial shirt ... and she told our photog all lives matter.
TMZ.com
N.O.R.E. Says Issa Rae's 'Messy-eaga' Diss Made Him Rethink 'Drink Champs'
"Drink Champs" is, no doubt, one of the best hip hop platforms around ... but N.O.R.E. says Issa Rae is making him rethink how wild the show gets!!!. N.O.R.E. was at last weekend's BET Hip Hop Awards when Hot 107.9’s Lore’l asked him about Issa giving him the nickname "Messy-eaga," and it's clear he's not looking to own the title of media's new gossip king.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Threatens Lawsuit Over 'Boss' Brand
Rick Ross says his "Boss" brand is being copied, threatening to sue the woman behind an upcoming kid's event unless she changes the name to something that doesn't give off that Maybach Music glow. Rozay's team sent out a warning shot to Tiffany McIntosh of "I’m the Biggest Boss Conference"...
TMZ.com
Khloe Kardashian Defends Kim Kardashian Against Kanye West, Leave Our Family Alone
8:43 AM PT -- Kanye West just now fired back, writing, "YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE SO THERE YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE."
TMZ.com
Dwayne Johnson Not Running For President, 'I Love Being A Daddy'
Sorry, America ... Dwayne Johnson will NOT be the next President of the United States, 'cause The Rock just slammed the door on a future political run for the most powerful office in the world. Remember, the actor and former WWE Superstar admitted he was considering running for the job...
TMZ.com
Joey Badass Scolds Hip Hop For Perpetuating Its Own Murders
Joey Bada$$ made a powerful statement at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards ... urging rappers to stop delivering messages that lead to their demise, or the death of others. During his performance of his "2000" album cut “Head High," Joey lined up 12 backup dancers ... each with a slain rapper's name embroidered on their hoodie.
TMZ.com
Johnny Depp Performs Concert In Front of His Lawyers From Amber Heard Trial
Johnny Depp is still super close with the lawyers who helped him defeat Amber Heard in court ... he made sure they were treated like royalty at his first U.S. concert since the trial. Johnny kicked off his nationwide tour with Jeff Beck Tuesday at The Anthem in Washington D.C....
TMZ.com
Floyd Mayweather Making 'Last Dance' Style Docuseries, 'The GOAT'
"I just feel the world should see a different part of Floyd Mayweather. I think the people should see a different part of me." That's Floyd Mayweather telling TMZ Sports why he decided to open his vault of hundreds of hours of home video documenting his legendary career ... and now TBE has hooked up with several big Hollywood producers and billionaire businessman Robert Smith to create a docuseries titled "The GOAT."
