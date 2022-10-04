ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber Ending Friendship with Kanye West After Ye Attacked Wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber believes Kanye West has gone way too far to carry on their friendship, after Ye attacked his wife, Hailey, claiming she got a nose job. If you missed it, Kanye went after Hailey on social media after she defended Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye attacked. Ye called Hailey "nose job Hailey Baldloose" and told Justin, "Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right," after posting an old article from 2016 about Hailey and Drake out on a date.
Kanye West
Kanye
Candace Owens
Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' Shirt Fakes Being Sold on eBay

Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" shirt is generating tons of attention -- mostly negative -- but now it's spawning fakes ... meaning the controversial shirts will pop up in public, even if Ye doesn't decide to sell 'em. We've discovered several eBay listings where the long-sleeve shirts are found under...
Antonio Brown Backs Kanye West Amid 'White Lives Matter' Controversy

He may have turned his back on Tom Brady, but Antonio Brown is sticking by Kanye West's side ... channeling his buddy's controversial campaign and saying, "All Lives Matter." Ye is facing a ton of criticism over the "White Lives Matter" shirt he wore during his YZY Fashion Show on Monday ... but despite the negative reception, he's dug his heels in even more throughout the week.
Kanye West Sitting Down with Fox News' Tucker Carlson for Interview in L.A.

Kanye West has done plenty to air his grievances on social media, and now he'll be doing it in interview form with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Ye landed in L.A. from Paris Thursday and almost immediately went to meet up with Carlson and team at his office in L.A. We're told the two had a lengthy chat, which mostly focused on the recent attention Kanye's generated through wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show.
N.O.R.E. Says Issa Rae's 'Messy-eaga' Diss Made Him Rethink 'Drink Champs'

"Drink Champs" is, no doubt, one of the best hip hop platforms around ... but N.O.R.E. says Issa Rae is making him rethink how wild the show gets!!!. N.O.R.E. was at last weekend's BET Hip Hop Awards when Hot 107.9’s Lore’l asked him about Issa giving him the nickname "Messy-eaga," and it's clear he's not looking to own the title of media's new gossip king.
Rick Ross Threatens Lawsuit Over 'Boss' Brand

Rick Ross says his "Boss" brand is being copied, threatening to sue the woman behind an upcoming kid's event unless she changes the name to something that doesn't give off that Maybach Music glow. Rozay's team sent out a warning shot to Tiffany McIntosh of "I’m the Biggest Boss Conference"...
Khloe Kardashian Defends Kim Kardashian Against Kanye West, Leave Our Family Alone

8:43 AM PT -- Kanye West just now fired back, writing, "YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE SO THERE YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE."
Joey Badass Scolds Hip Hop For Perpetuating Its Own Murders

Joey Bada$$ made a powerful statement at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards ... urging rappers to stop delivering messages that lead to their demise, or the death of others. During his performance of his "2000" album cut “Head High," Joey lined up 12 backup dancers ... each with a slain rapper's name embroidered on their hoodie.
Floyd Mayweather Making 'Last Dance' Style Docuseries, 'The GOAT'

"I just feel the world should see a different part of Floyd Mayweather. I think the people should see a different part of me." That's Floyd Mayweather telling TMZ Sports why he decided to open his vault of hundreds of hours of home video documenting his legendary career ... and now TBE has hooked up with several big Hollywood producers and billionaire businessman Robert Smith to create a docuseries titled "The GOAT."
