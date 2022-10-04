Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer
A Forsyth woman is facing 10 years in prison after being arrested on charges related to allegedly stealing thousands from her former employer. Krystal Ladell Snow is facing one count of stealing $25,000 or more, a class C felony, which could bring a sentence of three to 10 years in prison upon conviction.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson City Administrator confident in new role
Branson’s new City Administrator Cindy Stepp met with Branson Tri-Lakes News during her first day in the role to talk about her experience, her goals, and how she plans to handle the role as the new leader of the city’s day-to-day operations. She responded to critics who questioned...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Volunteers needed for Taney County Vita Program
The University of Missouri Extension is looking for volunteers to provide free tax help for the 2023 tax season, the 2022 tax year, in Taney County. “Last year we helped over 1000 folks in our area with their federal and state taxes,” Taney County VITA Site Coordinator Jody LeMaster said. “The more volunteers we have the more people we can serve, the more we can serve the more likely we will be able to receive grant funds to keep the program going.”
bransontrilakesnews.com
Darrell Blevins
Darrell Blevins of Omaha Arkansas passed away in his home Tuesday October 4, 2022. He was born in Branson, Missouri on June 30, 1957 to JT and Barbara Blevins of whom have both proceeded him in death along with his wife Linda. He is survived by his sons and their...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Galena realtor receives award
A Galena realtor was recently honored with a leadership award. Deana Wolfe has been named the recipient of Missouri Realtors 2022 Bruce Aydt Code of Ethics Leadership Award. Wolfe received this award on Wednesday, Sept. 21 during the Missouri Realtors Fall Business Conference. Wolfe has served as a licensed realtor...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Smoke on the Mountain hosting area appreciation
The Little Opry Theater is hosting area appreciation this week for their family friendly musical comedy Smoke on the Mountain. Now through Saturday, Oct. 15, area residents will have access to $10 tickets for adults, and free admission for children ages 12 and under. Area appreciation is open to Missouri...
bransontrilakesnews.com
United We Laugh: Yakov’s 2022 show pledges to unite country with laughter
Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is back in Branson for the next two months as he presents his 2022 season show ‘United We Laugh.’. Opening on Sunday, Oct. 2, Smirnoff’s fall show provides audiences a balanced combination of jokes and stories from his life, starting from his time in Russia as a child through today.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Gregory “Greg” Wade Snowden
Gregory “Greg” Wade Snowden, 70, of Branson, MO passed away September 25, 2022. Greg entered this life November 3, 1951, the son of Finis Faye Snowden and Erma Lee (Akers) Higgins in Branson, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents. Greg proudly served our nation in...
bransontrilakesnews.com
David Lester Kerley
David Lester Kerley, 52, of Rockaway Beach, MO passed away on October 2, 2022. David entered this life on January 8, 1970, in West Plains, MO, the son of Robert Kerley and Etta (Willard) Johnston. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jamie Magnuson; parents; and sister Lily Ruth...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Motorcycle club to host 2nd Annual Poker Run
A local motorcycle club will be riding to raise money for a worthy cause. Iron Order MC will be hosting its 2nd Annual Bikers Against Breast Cancer Poker Run on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 2 to 6 p.m. The run will begin at the Hollister Farmer’s Market parking lot, located at 152 Chad Lane in Hollister.
