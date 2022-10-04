Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
wlsam.com
Mayor Goczkowski: “It’s Been a Wildly Successful and Welcoming Reception for These People.”
John Howell is joined by Mayor Andrew Goczkowski of Des Plaines. The city of Des Plaines has welcomed 80 asylum seekers this week without issue. Mayor Goczkowski and John discuss the preparations, the city-wide response, and the communications surrounding the asylum seekers’ arrival.
Investigation Underway After Hate Speech, Symbols Spray Painted on McHenry County Church
A church in unincorporated Wonder Lake has been the target of a hate crime. On Tuesday, Pastor Susie Hill of Nativity Lutheran Church discovered disturbing spray painted words and symbols on the church's front exterior and front sign. A volunteer removed the hateful damage on Thursday, but Pastor Hill said...
wjol.com
Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being
A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
How Does This Confusing Rockford, Illinois Intersection Work?
I've been wondering about this intersection for a while. If you don't recognize that by the picture, this is where Guilford, Rural, and Prospect all meet by Sinnissippi to make a 5-way intersection. Here's the overview, the picture is taken at the arrow:. As you can see, only three (3)...
wgnradio.com
Barrington woman loses over $80,000 in catfishing scam
Chicago Tribune reporter John Keilman joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss his article detailing how a woman in Barrington lost over $80,000 to a catfishing scam. John later highlights ways to prevent this from happening to anyone else in the future.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Parking lot nixed in Palos Heights but issue not dead yet
The controversial parking lot proposal in Palos Heights was not approved Tuesday night but the issue is not dead. The city council needed a super-majority 6-2 vote for a zoning change from residential to business and granting a special-use permit for a municipal parking lot at 12303 S. 71st Court in the city’s downtown area.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Tim James Feeley, 74
Tim James Feeley passed away at Valley Hi in the early morning of Oct. 3, 2022. He was born on Dec. 9, 1947, in Des Moines, Iowa, to James Patrick and Margaret (Freuland) Feeley. He is preceded in death by his parents and younger brother ,Jeffrey (Sharon) Feeley. Tim is...
Popular Des Plaines train-themed restaurant back on track, reopens after closing 2 years ago
Countless businesses permanently closed during the pandemic - especially restaurants, but a nostalgic diner in Des Plaines is back up and running again.
959theriver.com
Pay What You Can at The Paramount
Hi this is Leslie Harris, and the Paramount theater in Aurora has a great deal. On certain nights they are offering pay what you can. What it means is that you pay whatever you feel comfortable and are able to pay, and you can get up to four tickets for that performance. They’ll sell you the best seats available for that performance.
Why do people keep hitting the Long Grove Covered Bridge?
Deputy Chief Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why drivers seem to constantly run into the Long Grove Covered Bridge, despite having signage warning commuters of its clearance. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
Lombard's Outreach House is 'one-stop shopping' for everything from clothing to health care
CHICAGO (CBS) -- it's four programs under one roof: A food pantry, clothing closet, emergency money and help for infants.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us how one non profit is helping Lombard and the surrounding communities. "You have moments in your life where you actually need a little help and this is what I enjoy about coming here." Juanita Johnson said shopping for gently used clothes and food has been a life saver. "It's like a one-stop shop because you may not have the transportation to go from one location to the other. And this provides the opportunity to get everything...
blockclubchicago.org
Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’
LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
wlsam.com
Why are Republicans leaving the Suburbs? – Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer explains why Republicans are leaving in droves
There are just only two Republicans on the 17-member Cook County Board. Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer and the Steve Cochran Show talk about why Republicans are leaving the suburbs, why it is imperative for Cook County to have representation from both political parties, and shares how the Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) is working to reduce and return vacant land back into sustainable community assets.
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
aroundptown.com
Riverside Cemetery Notice
The staff at Riverside Cemetery is asking for all grave site decorations to be removed by Saturday, October 15th in preparations for the winter season. Winter decorations may be placed beginning Tuesday, November 1st. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.
wxpr.org
A soft drink empire, Chicago gangsters and the bombing that rocked Minocqua
An explosion shattered the quiet air of Minocqua Lake early in the morning on August 13, 1977. The blast killed the man carrying the bomb, severely injured the perpetrator of the bombing and left a dark mark on Minocqua history. Under the cover of darkness the night before, William Joyce...
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car
An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
wjol.com
Arlington Heights Votes Down Bid To Stop Tax Dollars For Bears Stadium
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) The Arlington Heights village board is rejecting a proposal that would have banned the village from using taxpayer-funded subsidies for the construction of a new stadium and entertainment district for the Chicago Bears. The board unanimously voted down a conservative political advocacy group’s legislation last night. The Bears unveiled preliminary plans last month for a new stadium and entertainment district in the northwest suburb. Team chairman George McCaskey said they would need public money in order to move forward with the multi-billion-dollar project.
