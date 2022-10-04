ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City man searching for authors of message in a bottle found in Caribbean

Oct. 7 (UPI) — A Salt Lake City man who found a message in a bottle while vacationing in the Caribbean is trying to track down the note’s elusive authors. Clint Buffington, a message in a bottle aficionado who has found more than 100 messages in bottles while searching near various bodies of water, said he found a bottle during a February trip to the Caribbean.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Haunted attractions to visit in Utah this Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY — Spooky season is upon us and we’re on the hunt for some holiday-themed activities. Here’s a list of some haunted attractions we found that you can enjoy this Halloween season. If you have something to add to the list send us an email to Assignmentdesk @ KSL dot com with the subject line “Haunted Attractions.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utahns in their 90s honored as Homecoming King and Queen

SANDY, Utah – Two Utahns who graduated high school shortly after World War II were honored by alumni on Friday night. Doug Tonge and others organized an “all-years” reunion for South High School, that closed in the late 1980s and later became Salt Lake Community College. When the school was built in the 1930s, it was situated on the south end of the valley.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
State
North Carolina State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
KSLTV

Utah Chick-fil-A employee praised for paying for family’s wedding catering

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Chick-fil-A employee is being praised after he covered the bill for a wedding when he heard of the challenges the family had faced. Kelli Smith, the local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Centerville wrote in a post, “In July, Jared asked if we could cater a wedding at the last minute because a couple’s original caterer was unable to fulfill the order.”
CENTERVILLE, UT
KUTV

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Vietnam War#Nucor Steel
KSLTV

Utah sisters donate $20,000 treasure to charities

SALT LAKE CITY — Two sisters who went hunting for a $20,000 treasure had a bigger purpose in mind. After they found the treasure, they donated the money to charities that support mental health and veterans. “We worked around the clock, day and night,” said Sashley Briggs. They searched...
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

How Elizabeth Smart founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation

And changed the way survivors are seen. The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. My whole life has prepared me for the work I’m doing today. One day,...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy