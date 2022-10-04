ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Drunk Elephant’s Christmas gifts feature skin-brightening treats for a festive glow

By Helen Wilson-Beevers
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QanO7_0iLe67Zf00

The festive season is fast approaching and lots of exciting advent calendars and gift sets are already appearing. With offerings available from a selection of big names, including Philip Kingsley , Jo Malone , Selfridges , Aldi , Charlotte Tilbury , Missoma and more, this time of year is an ideal excuse to spoil a loved one or even just treat yourself.

Whether you fancy dipping into a brand you’ve not tried before, or have a go-to Christmas gifting favourite, we’re here to help inform your festive purchases. Speaking of preferred picks, Drunk Elephant serves up skincare products we’ve regularly featured in our tried-and-tested expert shopping guides.

So, we were very excited to hear about the brand’s Christmas gift sets that have just launched, showcasing a selection of product offerings and price points. Billed as a biocompatible skincare company, Drunk Elephant focuses on easily absorbable and effective active ingredients promoting healthy pH levels. The brand also firmly believes there are six components – alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreen, fragrance or dyes and SLS – responsible for nearly every skin concern, so these don’t feature in any products it produces.

The Drunk Elephant holiday collection includes a range of sets, and all incorporate skincare goodies to offer brightening effects. We’re extremely tempted by the sound of these special skin pick-me-up gifts, and have found out more to help you choose between them. They’re presented in signature fun, bright packaging too. Read on for everything we know about Drunk Elephant’s Christmas gift buys.

Read more:

Drunk Elephant break wake-up haul: £85, Spacenk.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2meCcN_0iLe67Zf00

A morning routine to wake you up during the festive season and beyond, there are four products included within this set. These are the full-sized c-firma fresh day serum, 28ml (£66, Spacenk.com ) alongside the smaller 30ml protini polypeptide cream, 8ml protini powerpeptide resurf serum and the taster-sized 5ml c-tango multivitamin eye cream. The latter product featured in our round-up of the best Drunk Elephant buys , where our reviewer praised it as being “incredible for conditioning skin and restoring it to its natural, glowy brightness.” Sounds like those early morning Christmas peepers will be instantly refreshed, no matter how early Santa arrives.

Buy now

Drunk Elephant a night to remember: £85, Spacenk.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VwlYr_0iLe67Zf00

As the fun name suggestions, you’ll find a full night-time routine in this set. The products included are designed to resurface and rehydrate skin as you sleep, and contents cover T.L.C. framboos glycolic night serum, 30ml (£76, Spacenk.com ), 30ml versions of lala retro whipped cream and beste no. 9 jelly cleanser, plus a travel-sized 15ml f-balm electrolyte waterfacial. When party season is in full swing, we’d say your skin will thank you even more for this overnight boost.

Buy now

Drunk Elephant weekend w/ my baby: £75, Spacenk.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJTA6_0iLe67Zf00

This complete facial routine encompasses all you’ll need for a festive break. The products include T.L.C. sukari babyfacial, 50ml (£67, Spacenk.com ), which we reviewed in a Drunk Elephant vs Ole Henriksen article, where our tester said their “skin felt instantly softer and looked brighter after the first use.” This is high facial praise indeed.

You’ll also unwrap a travel-sized slaai makeup-melting butter cleanser, intensive hydration serum and maretinol oil. A mix of both large and smaller bottles, the combination will make for easier packing too.

Buy now

Drunk Elephant all protinis great and small: £64, Spacenk.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Isbm2_0iLe67Zf00

As the most affordable buy within the new gifting collection, this set still features a full-sized protini polypeptide cream, 50ml (£57, Spacenk.com) alongside a smaller 30ml protini polypeptide cream. It’s an ideal way to try the brand, or simply top up on your favourites.

Available online soon

Drunk Elephant the trunk 6.0: £369, available online soon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlvuB_0iLe67Zf00

The pièce de résistance has to be the trunk 6.0, which contains 10 full-size skincare essentials plus seven samples presented in a limited-edition insulated cooler. The products include T.L.C sukari babyfacial, beste no.9 jelly cleanser, f-balm electrolyte waterfacial mask, c-tango multivitamin eye cream, a-gloei maretinol oil, T.L.C framboos glycolic night serum, c-firma fresh day serum, protini polypeptide cream, wonderwild miracle butter and b-hydra intensive hydration serum.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For all the latest discounts on fashion and beauty buys, try the links below:

Looking for more Christmas treats? Diptyque’s advent calendar is filled with divine fragrances and scented candles

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists

The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
Person
Ole Henriksen
TODAY.com

This drugstore mascara is so good, I might quit getting lash extensions

If you've ever gotten eyelash extensions, there's a good chance you're as obsessed with them as I am. I've been indulging in the beauty service for a while now and haven't looked back, so much so that I almost forgot mascara existed — until a recent lash emergency had me reaching for a tube for the first time in two years.
MAKEUP
Yahoo!

Amazon has unbelievable kitchen deals — up to 80% off — and the Prime Early Access Sale hasn't even started yet

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. As the holidays approach, seasonal treats and warm drinks call us to the kitchen. Luckily, Amazon has some fantastic deals on a number of appliances that make daily tasks easier and provide fun and innovative ways to prepare food — and they’re all on sale just in time for the change in seasons.
RECIPES
Bryan Dijkhuizen

ALDI Kicks Off The Holiday Season

By DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49813599. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Christmas Morning#Drunk Elephant#Selfridges#Sls
laptopmag.com

Target Deal Days sale: Shop 3 days of Black Friday deals

Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.
SHOPPING
HGTV

Homemade Christmas Cookies for Dogs Recipe

Baker's Tip: Nutritional yeast can be found at health food stores, grocery stores, and at some well stocked pet supply stores. It’s different from bread yeast, which dogs should never eat. If you’re unsure, look for veterinarian-approved nutritional yeast, such as Pooch Nooch brand, online and in pet stores.
RECIPES
Food Network

Walmart’s Rollbacks and More Sale Is Coming — Just in Time for Early Holiday Shopping

Some deals we’re extra excited about is the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ Lidar Robot Vacuum , which is on sale for $349, and normally runs for $649 (That’s a $300 savings!). At a time when we’re busier than ever, having a robot vacuum can feel like having hired a team to clean the house for us. What else could we ask for over the holidays, especially when hosting dinners?
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
SheKnows

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Massive Fall Sale With up to 50% Off Just About Everything

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of those places that has pretty much everything and anything you could possibly need. From pots and pans and hair styling tools to mattresses, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers,n you could furnish your entire home courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond. And right now, the retailer is hosting a Fall Savings Event during which you can save up to 50% on pretty much everything in-store and online. Looking to overhaul your entire cookware collection? Then check out the Our Table 10-piece cookware set, which is marked down to just $60. The set comes with two...
SHOPPING
ohmymag.co.uk

Easy hack to ripen an avocado at home in just 10 minutes

Whether eaten in a salad, as a topping over bread or in a dip, avocados are an extremely versatile fruit. Not only that, avocados are also very nutritious and deemed, a superfood by nutritionists. While experienced home cooks might know how to pick the most ready-to-be-eaten avocados from the supermarket,...
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

Birthdate. Co’s New Tarot Candle Will Read Your Fortune

Attention: calling all candle lovers — and those who are obsessively drawn to astrology. If you didn’t know by now, Birthdate.co is one of SPY’s favorite candle brands. Their product offerings include an astonishing 365 candles with customized fragrances in alignment with your date of birth and zodiac sign. However, the brand’s latest addition goes a little deeper. Birthdate.co just released a new candle, which gives insight into your future, called The Tarot Candle. This unique candle comes in an attractive black tin vessel with a tarot reading inside on a gold-plated charm. As the wax melts, you will discover a...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

This Hair Oil With Over 18,000 Positive Ratings Grows Back ‘Super Silky’ Locks Within a Week — It's $8 Ahead of October Prime Day

Sometimes our hair needs a reset button. When it comes to issues like hair loss or dryness, our locks will always need a helping hand. Luckily, there’s a hair oil on Amazon that cures exactly that and then some. It has more than 18,000 reviews with shoppers wholeheartedly agreeing it delivers thicker and healthier hair. Best part? It’s discounted at just $8 ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, and is just one of the many marked-down hair care products you’ll want to snag in anticipation of the huge sale event happening on October 11 and 12. The Wild Growth hair...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Shared the Homemade Dog Food Recipe She Makes for Her Own Dogs & It’s Actually Simple to Make

It probably comes as no surprise that Martha Stewart makes her dogs gourmet dog food from scratch. And Stewart shared just how gourmet her dogs’ food is when she posted photos from the preparation process on Instagram. Stewart just whipped up a batch of food for her two Chow Chows — Emperor Han and Empress Qin — and her two French bulldogs — Bete Noire and Creme Brulee — and it looks like this seemingly Michelin-star quality food may actually be super simple to make.
PETS
SHAPE

Benefits of Argan Oil for Hair and How to Use the Ingredient

The task of finding the best oil for your hair routine can seem daunting at first. Dozens of types of oils exist from rosemary to coconut, each serving the same main purpose but featuring its own unique properties. But if you're ready to spend time comparing the best oils for...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

The Independent

872K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy