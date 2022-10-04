Read full article on original website
Kanye Calls Out Hailey Bieber: 'Justin Get Your Girl'
Several celebrities have openly criticized Kanye West for his recent behavior which has led to so-called Ye hitting back on Instagram.
Kanye West's Comments on Jews Are 'Horrifying': Antisemitism Group
Kanye West has been making headlines in the last week for his controversial Yeezy fashion show, his Instagram statements, and his comments to Tucker Carlson and Fox News, and now, he is being called out for his statements regarding the Jewish community. On Friday, West, who changed his legal name...
fashionweekdaily.com
Daily News: Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Sweatshirt Provokes Outrage, Raúl Martinez Reveals First ‘Undefinable’ Campaign For Victoria’s Secret, Beyoncé Hits The Dance Floor For Tiffany & Co., And More!
Kanye wears ‘White Lives Matter’ sweatshirt at his surprise YZYSZ9 show. The Ye discourse was almost deafening today in the lead-up to his highly secret Collection 9 show at Paris Fashion Week this evening, but when the rapper and mogul appeared in a sweatshirt baring the slogan, White Lives Matter, the chatter turned to outrage. Several models also wore a similar clothing item in the show, which, according to Vanessa Friedman has an image of the Pope on the front. (One Twitter user reports that one of said models is Lauryn Hill’s daughter, Selah Marley.) Speaking to the crowd, he said: “You can’t manage me. This is an unmanageable situation” while also referring to himself as “the leader.” As per Page Six, Ye’s collection also referenced his ex-wife’s robbery in Paris in 2016, his highly-publicized fallout with Gap, and his former manager Scooter Braun. A backstage image, below, also shows Ye posing with Candace Owens, a controversial far-right provocateur known for extremist beliefs.
Kanye West Updates: Kanye Shares Conversation With Tremaine Emory
Kanye West shares texts apparently from Diddy following his interview with Tucker Carlson.
ETOnline.com
Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid's Handbag Is On Sale for Less Than $70 Ahead of Amazon's Fall Prime Day
Just as much as we love discovering the hidden gems of affordable fashion, so does the Megan Fox, along with Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski. Well they may have just found one of the best ones yet — and it's on sale ahead of Amazon's Fall Prime Day 2022. JW PEI is the affordable fashion brand behind the super sleek and undeniably cool purses that have become a closet staple for both celebs and TikTok users alike. Just in time for the new season, the JW PEI Gabbi Bag is on sale at Amazon for less than $70.
Lisa Rinna Goes Wild in Leopard Corset Dress & Sandals for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion
Lisa Rinna went sleek for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The Rina Beauty founder posed for a video on Instagram ahead of the reunion, wearing a leopard-printed dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The bodycon-style number featured an ankle-length hem with a corseted structured bodice, complete with the classic allover animal print. Adding to the piece’s allure was a curved black upper neckline complete with thin straps. Rinna finished her outfit with layered diamond necklaces, bracelets, and rings for a glamorous edge. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Miranda Lambert Rocks Denim Jumpsuit While Walking Hand In Hand With Hubby Brendan McLoughlin: Photos!
Her biggest fan! Miranda Lambert was accompanied by husband Brendan McLoughlin when she stopped in at Jimmy Kimmel's late night show on Monday, October 4. The country superstar belted out her hit "Strange" on the talk show and was then spotted exiting the Los Angeles studio alongside her man, who grabbed her hand as they retreated back to their car.
International Business Times
Prince Harry Passing On His 'Unhappiness' By 'Blaming' Royal Family, His Biographer Claims
Prince Harry's view of anyone in the royal family has "gone down the drain" since his marriage to Meghan Markle, his biographer has claimed. British journalist and royal author Angela Levin made the claim while discussing Prince Harry and Prince William's current relationship with their stepmother and King Charles III's second wife, Queen Consort Camilla, during an interview on Sky News Australia to promote her new book, "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort."
Seraphina Affleck, 13, Is Taller Than Mom Jennifer Garner On Pumpkin Patch Outing: Photos
Scary how fast they grow up! Jennifer Garner, 50, kicked off the Halloween season by taking her kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 13, to a Moorpark, California pumpkin patch on Oct. 5, 2022. It was clear that Jen’s kids, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck, 50, were getting older....
Meghan Markle's Palace 'Team Was Aghast' Over Her Tabloid Lawsuit—Book
Meghan Markle's decision to sue a U.K. tabloid left palace staff "aghast" at what they saw as a "colossal mistake," according to a new royal biography. The Duchess of Sussex was advised against bringing the privacy and copyright claim against The Mail on Sunday after it published a letter she sent her father Thomas Markle, according to Courtiers.
Wedding Guest's Outfit Slammed as 'Totally Inappropriate'
"I know traditions move on but wearing white as a guest at any wedding is always no," commented one Mumsnet user.
Bride's Response to 'Miserable' Wedding Day Cheered Online
"The photo of you two [on] the boat in the rain reminds me of 'The Notebook'," one user said.
Outrage as Bride Doesn't Invite Half Sister to Wedding Over Parent Feud
A young woman refusing to talk to her sister over a wedding invite is being backed online. In a post shared to Reddit's Am I the A******? (AITA) forum on October 2, user u/positivebean explained that her older half-sister didn't invite her to her wedding four years ago, despite the pair having a close relationship.
Meghan Should Tread 'Carefully' With Royal Bombshells as Podcast Returns
Meghan Markle chose the right time to bring back her Spotify podcast but should be "treading carefully" with any royal bombshells after Queen Elizabeth II's death, a podcast expert told Newsweek. The Duchess of Sussex paused Archetypes after the queen's death plunged the royal family, Britain and many people around...
‘Remarkable’: Early photo of Queen Mother sparks comparison with Princess Charlotte
Fans of the royal family have been stunned by the “striking familial resemblance” between photographs of the Queen Mother as a child and her great-great granddaughter, Princess Charlotte of Wales. Pictures of the late Queen Mother from the archives of Glamis Castle in Scotland were revealed on the...
Emmy Rossum Fiercely Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy
After Hilary Swank announced her pregnancy, Emmy Rossum stepped in with a million-dollar response to a hater. The Academy Award winner, 48, shared that she would be expecting twins with husband Phillip Schneider on Oct. 5. And after Hilary posted a clip of herself cradling her baby bump to Instagram, one user chimed in with a critical comment—which prompted Hilary's You're Not You co-star Emmy to address them directly.
bravotv.com
Meghan King Debuts a New Nose and Says She Was “Horrified” After Seeing It Post-Op
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum explained why this detail of her rhinoplasty procedure left her “stunned.”. Meghan King often shares intimate details about her life with fans. Over the weekend, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum got candid about the recent plastic surgery she had on her nose and breasts.
"Archetypes": Meghan Markle would like to have a word, but the media circus won't hear it
Meghan Markle, through no overt effort on her part, exists in the bizarre state of being too much for large swaths of the public and not enough. Britain's monarchists never made life easy for Markle, but since she and her husband Prince Harry permanently stepped down from their duties as working royals, the royalist press and its true believers have been positively brutal.
