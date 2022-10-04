Keep building all those million dollar homes on dunes and barrier islands and no one in Florida will be able to afford home insurance. Mine went to $4800 annually 1600 sq ft house no pool before Ian!
it always amazed me that the dest of any protection is so expensive..it just seems to reason that if we put more of the cost of things into the safety for the family, that it would lower accidents and insurance claims..why do I have to buy a 100k car to keep family safe..
If a lot of building contractors would follow the building codes. That are already on the books here in Florida like bolt, brace and strap. A lot of houses would be blown down.
Comments / 43