Men’s soccer: Knights draw Reinhardt Eagles 0-0 and take first place in AAC

WALESKA, G.A. – The Knights faced a tough task on Saturday, as they traveled to Waleska GA, to face the Reinhardt Eagles, who prior to the match held the fifth position in the AAC. On the flip side, the Knights were coming in as the second placed team in the AAC, although CIU has two extra games to play. The match saw two dominant teams battle down to the wire, and when it was all said and done, neither side was able to put a goal into the net and the match settled at 0-0 at the final whistle.

Cristobal Romero (Santiago, Chile) got the start in goal for the Knights and was the MVP of the day for St. Andrews, as he played all 90 minutes and came up with eight big saves to earn the road draw.

An abundance of the Eagles shot attempts at goal came in the first 18 minutes, as Romero was called upon on four different occasions and came up huge with saves on all Reinhardt attempts. Rafael Pais got off the majority of shots for the Eagles early on, and his attempt in the eleventh minute needed a diving save from Romero.

The Knights were able to get in on the shooting action shortly after the barrage from the Eagles, as Brando Caltabiano (Taormina, Italy) let one fly from his right boot that needed a demanding save from Reinhardt keeper Niko Tzevelekos.

Just three minutes later in the 28th minute, Juan Alvarez-Acosta (Medellin, Colombia) and Christopher Taylor (Morehead City, NC) both had direct chances to score but Tzevelekos came up with the saves. Taylor’s attempt came off of a rebound attempt and surely looked to give the Knights a 1-0 lead until the palms from the Eagles keeper denied the attempt.

Romero needed to save two further Reinhardt attempts just before halftime and as the first whistle sounded, both teams entered the halftime break in a deadlocked tie.

On this side of the half, St. Andrews appeared to be on the frontfoot early on, as recent goalscorer Pablo Diezhandino (Tenerife, Spain) had a great look at goal two minutes in, but was denied by Tzevelekos yet again. The Reinhardt keeper was in form all evening long as he ended the match with five saves and played all 90 minutes of the match.

The second half attempts were not nearly as abundant as the first, as neither side seemed to be comfortable to commit numbers forward on the attack. One of the best chances for the Knights came in the 66th minute, when Diezhandino’s attempt beat the keeper, however a Reinhardt defender had positioned themselves perfectly to clear the shot off the line.

With the tie, the Knights have now claimed sole possession of first place in the AAC. It is important to note, however, that CIU has two matches in hand against the Knights in an attempt to gain points. The teams have not met thus far this season.

The Knights are back in action on Oct. 7, when they host Union College at Knights Field in Laurinburg as part of a doubleheader in the parent weekend festivities.