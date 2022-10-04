ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is one of the most influential figures in pop music of all time. Born in New York to an American mother and an Equatorian father, Christina started off her career at a very young age.

In 1999, her solo career took off. Christina released her first self-titled album and had three Billboard hits, including “Genie in a Bottle,” “What A Girl Wants,” and “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You).”

Christina stood out due to her personality, irreverence, and ability to adapt to multiple markets. Her debut record was also recorded in Spanish and topped both English and Spanish markets during a time when this wasn’t at all common.

Renowned worldwide for her powerful voice and hit songs, the singer-songwriter has sold more than 43 million records worldwide and achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the fourth female artist ever to top the chart for three consecutive years.

Her multiple accolades include five Grammy Awards, a Latin Grammy Award, PCA “People’s Voice” Award, Glamour’s Woman of the Year, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under 30 to be included in Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 100 greatest singers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bu8gp_0iLe5TYX00
Christina Aguilera performs on stage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California.

In 2021, Aguilera received the first-ever “Music Icon” award at the People’s Choice Awards. The five-time PCA Award-winner was honored for her contributions to the music industry and her illustrious career.

After 20 years of not releasing an album in Spanish, Aguilera released her long-awaited Spanish-language album La Fuerza in 2022. Including songs such as “Santo” alongside urban music sensation Ozuna and her hits “Pa ‘Mis Muchachas” and “Somos Nada,” Christina Aguilera demonstrated why she is known as “the voice of our generation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfYmq_0iLe5TYX00

In June 2022, Aguilera joined forces with Christian Nodal to release “Cuando me dé la Gana” as part of her newest EP La Tormenta. Months after releasing her second Spanish-language album La Fuerza, the Latina singer revisits her roots with 12 new songs produced by Rafa Arcaute and Federico Vindver, including a Regional Mexican.

Singing for the second time in this genre, Aguilera surprised her followers on social media by announcing the two other names of her trilogy. “You all mean so much to me ✨ AGUILERA: La Fuerza, La Tormenta and soon, La Luz ❤️‍🔥,” she wrote alongside a clip.

#Pop Music#Grammy Awards#Latin Grammy#Rolling Stone Magazine
