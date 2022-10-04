ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Girl Scout Troop 990 presents display

 3 days ago
Cashia Gauci and Evelyn Shephard with Girl Scout Troop 990 in Newberry stopped by City Hall recently to share their most recent badge project with the City of Newberry Utilities Department. Their project – “Tap In and Use Local Water,” shows how much of what can be recycled comes in plastic bottles. After researching tap water, they discovered how safe and clean it was to drink.

The display will be in City Hall’s lobby through the end of Public Utilities Week (October 2-8) and then will be moving to the City of Newberry’s water plant lobby.

The Post and Courier

Edgefield's wild turkey museum to close; collections headed to Missouri

The Winchester Museum in Edgefield has for decades celebrated the wild turkey and its preservation, but the collections there are soon to be packed up, shipped out and installed at the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri. The National Wild Turkey Federation, whose collection is at...
EDGEFIELD, SC
WYFF4.com

Guinness World Record's oldest dog dies at her Upstate home

TAYLORS, S.C. — Pebbles, the world's oldest dog, from Taylors, has died just months before her 23rd birthday. According to the Instagram page in Pebbles' honor, she died peacefully from natural causes on Monday, Oct. 3. In May of this year, Guinness World Records awarded Pebbles as the oldest...
TAYLORS, SC
