Girl Scout Troop 990 presents display

Cashia Gauci and Evelyn Shephard with Girl Scout Troop 990 in Newberry stopped by City Hall recently to share their most recent badge project with the City of Newberry Utilities Department. Their project – “Tap In and Use Local Water,” shows how much of what can be recycled comes in plastic bottles. After researching tap water, they discovered how safe and clean it was to drink.

The display will be in City Hall’s lobby through the end of Public Utilities Week (October 2-8) and then will be moving to the City of Newberry’s water plant lobby.