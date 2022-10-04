A mother from Texas is urging parents to stop their children from watching Hocus Pocus 2, claiming that the film can “unleash hell” in their home.During a local TV interview, Jamie Gooch issued a warning about the plot of the new Disney + film.“A worst-case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” she said. “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”“Do not watch this film.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kris Jenner spends $732 on weed lube and gummiesKayne West told Kim Kardashian he would rather go to jail than wear her Prada outfitPrince William and Princess Kate take part in Belfast cocktail challenge

