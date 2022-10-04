Kate del Castillo is one of the most legendary Mexican actresses in modern entertainment history; she has not only worked in Telenovelas and films since her early youth, but she also became a well-known face on North American soil after starring in 2007’s Fox Searchlight/Weinstein hit movie Under the Same Moon .

In 2011 she starred in the massively popular series “La Reina del Sur” ( Queen of the South ) and then in “Trade” and “Julia.” Aside from soap operas and movies, she has had massive success on Netflix with the platform’s original series, “Ingobernable,” and many more.

GettyImages

In 2020, Kate starred in the blockbuster hit “Bad Boys for Life,” alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence . In 2021, del Castillo embarked in the fashion space with KDC x C’est Toi, a collaboration with the Los Angeles-based clothing brand known for its denim mastery and fashion savoir-faire.

In 2022 she was confirmed as a cast member of A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow and in the new Peacock series, “Til Jail Do Us Part,” alongside Roselyn Sánchez , Sylvia Sáenz , and Jeimy Osorio .

Earlier this year, Kate finished filming the highly anticipated third season and recently wrapped another Telemundo series, “Armas de Mujer.”

Telemundo

Kate is also an outspoken activist and humanitarian. She was appointed as Ambassador for the Mexican Commission on Human Rights to help combat human trafficking. She is also a spokesperson for PETA and has received numerous Humanitarian awards and recognitions, including the key to the City of Los Angeles, where she currently resides.

The star is a businesswoman and launched a brand of Tequila, “Honor Del Castillo.” Kate is also a partner in MMA’s “Combate Americas” and started her all-female production company, Cholawood Productions, which currently has a development deal with global content creator Endemol Shine Boomdog.