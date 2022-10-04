ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloria “Goyo” Martínez

If you don’t already know her name, you should get to know Gloria “Goyo” Martínez, the Afro-Colombian singer, rapper and composer gearing up to dominate the music industry on a global level.

“I had been thinking about moving here [Miami] for a while. This was the next step... I thought, why can’t we make it global?”, Goyo commented.

Goyo is the voice of Colombia’s Latin GRAMMY-winning and GRAMMY-nominated trio ChocQuibTown, which also includes her husband Carlos “Tostao” Valencia and her brother, Miguel “Slow” Martínez . As an Afro-Latina, the musician is a champion for a more equitable and inclusive music industry and invests time and resources in developing emerging artists from her region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EyXyD_0iLe4Zt600 GettyImages
“It’s hard not to look at the current trend of Afro-Latinidad as performative﻿... But I think no matter what it’s an opportunity we can leverage to create bigger changes in the spaces we occupy.”

Martínez’s love for music started at a very young age, influenced by her family. According to Goyo herself, her style has been inspired by the likes of Celia Cruz, Grupo Niche , and Lauryn Hill , with her music being described as a mix of urban, hip hop, R&B, alternative, tropical and a love letter to Colombian folklore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjVU2_0iLe4Zt600 GettyImages

Earlier this year, the Colombian singer launched her solo career with HBO’s Latin GRAMMY-award winning series En Letra de Otro and a studio album of the same name. As a preview to the HBO Special and album, Goyo released her debut solo single and video, “Na Na Na.”

“With ChocQuibTown, I could also sing about empowering women – but to say it alone and in my own words, it just has a different impact,” the Colombian singer-songwriter told Billboard. “Writing on my own has allowed me to reflect, analyze and really think about what I want to say.”

