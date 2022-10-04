Nathy Peluso

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Born in Argentina and raised in Spain, Natalia Beatriz Dora Peluso became interested in the music at an early age, performing cover songs at musical bars as a teenager.

After graduating King Juan Carlos University , the Argentine singer, songwriter, dancer relocated to Barcelona to pursue a professional career in music, releasing her first projects Esmeralda (2017) and La Sandunguera (2018) independently.

Peluso slowly started gaining recognition in Spain after signing to Sony Music, where she began working on her breakthrough album Calambre, for which she won the Latin Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album in 2022.

On her way to winning her first Latin Grammy, the Spain–based singer ended up blowing up on Twitter after an appearance on A COLORS SHOW, where she sang her track, “SANA SANA.” The clip showcased her eccentric performance style, but many people on social media shared video to poke fun at her unusual persona. Now, that same approach is what set Peluso apart from the rest of the music industry.

“I’m always in contact with my intuition” Peluso told Harper’s BAZAAR of her personal style. “It’s important to be elegant and theatrical. I take care of everything around my music. These aesthetics, the videos, the pitch—everything accompanies my music.”

She continued, “In my last video, “Sana Sana,” I was looking for cinematographic feelings like Tarantino. I’m proud of “Sana Sana,” because I see the video and I see the song. Sometimes you see the video and you say, ‘Ah, I prefer to only hear the song.’ Maybe the concept is strange and you lost the feeling of the song. It’s so important to take care of the concept in the videos and in the performance. So I work hard for this.”

Known for her theatrical personality, Nathy’s popularity skyrocketed after collaborating with Bizarrap on “Nasty Girl”, which went viral in Latin America. Since then, she has collaborated with big names including Christina Aguilera, Karol G , and C. Tangana .

In May 2021, the singer embarked on her first major tour in Spain, which consisted of 28 shows across the country. While she still hasn’t released the follow-up to Calambre , the Argentiine singer has still given fans something to listen to in the meantime. Last summer, Peluso released her first solo single since the release of her debut album, titled “Mafiosa”, which peaked at 89 in Spain. Later that year, she took part in the Spotify Singles song series in which she covered “La Despedida” by Daddy Yankee .

With an artist exciting as Nathy Peluso, there’s no telling where she’s going next--but she’ll make sure it’s something we’ve never seen before.


